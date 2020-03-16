6 simple and natural home remedies for cough

You can blame the weather or your weak immunity, but it is important to take extra care of your throat during the seasonal transition. As the season changes, the human body gets vulnerable to many viral infections which cause respiratory problems like cold, cough, sore throat and pain in the throat.

Although coughing is not a disease, it can be a symptom of not only seasonal allergy but also other medical conditions like pneumonia, tuberculosis, asthma and many more.

If your cough persists for more than 2 weeks, you must seek professional medical care. Until then, you can manage the symptoms of a cough at home with the help of these simple home remedies.

1. Ginger

Research conducted to find out the effects of herbs like ginger, ginseng, mulberry and others for the treatment of chronic cough showed that ginger was effective in suppressing both dry and wet cough. Another study showed that ginger prevents the entry of respiratory syncytial virus in the throat which is responsible for many respiratory tract infections.

How to use:

Grate a thumb-sized chunk of ginger root.

Add that grated ginger in a pan with 4 cups of boiled water.

Strain the water and add 2 teaspoons of honey in the mixture.

Cool the mixture down and drink it throughout the day.

You can also add half a teaspoon of ginger to your regular cup of tea.

2. Liquorice (Mulethi)

Liquorice tea can relieve congestion and loosen the phlegm. Research done on the effectiveness of liquorice on cough showed that within 60 minutes liquorice was able to reduce the symptoms of cough by 35.62%.

How to use:

You can grind 5-6 sticks of liquorice to convert it into a powdered form.

Add 2-3 pinches of this powder in your regular cup of tea.

You can also add 2 teaspoons full of liquorice powder in 250 ml of boiled water and store it. Drink 2 glass of this water daily.

3. Honey

After several studies, scientists have established that honey is a better option than antibiotics for the treatment of cough. Honey has been used for ages to relieve respiratory infections like nasal obstruction, sore throat, tonsilitis and others.

How to use it:

You can add 2 teaspoons of honey in a glass full of warm water and drink it once daily.

You can use honey as a substitute for the sugar in your tea.

4. Turmeric

Turmeric has been used as ayurvedic medicine for the treatment of various respiratory conditions like sore throat, tonsilitis and bronchitis. Curcumin, present in turmeric, is known to have anti-inflammatory properties which can help in relieving cough.

How to use:

Make your regular tea and add half a teaspoon of turmeric into it.

You may add 2-3 black pepper seeds in it for better results.

You can use this remedy once daily.

5. Mint leaves

Menthol content of the mint leaves can numb the nerve endings present in the throat. Since there is less irritation in the throat, the urge to cough reduces, especially during the night. Mint leaves also help in clearing the congestion of the throat.

How to use:

Add 3-5 leaves of peppermint in your tea and boil it for a few minutes before drinking.

6. Saline gargles

This is the most popular and effective remedy for cough. Gargles with warm salted water does not treat the cough but helps in reducing the inflammation and itch in the throat. It also helps in the removal of phlegm and mucus from the throat.

How to use:

Boil 2 glasses of water in a pan and add 1 tablespoon of salt in it.

Let the water cool down to a temperature where it is warm enough for gargling but not so hot that it burns your mouth and throat.

Gargle with this water at least twice daily.

For more tips, read our article on Cough: Causes, Prevention, Diagnosis and Treatment.

Updated Date: Mar 16, 2020 13:15:51 IST

