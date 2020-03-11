6 easy and effective home remedies for body pain

Fatigue and body ache can take over soon after a big event — like a family wedding or Holi celebrations or a work presentation — get over. Days and days worth of sleepless nights and pushing ourselves to do just a little bit more each day can add up to a lot.

Other reasons for experiencing body pain include starting a new workout routine or taking your old exercise routine to a new level of intensity. Ironically, lack of exercise is also a major cause of body pain - especially back pain!

When the muscles and bones are made to work more than their usual capacity, they become sore and stiff, leading to body pain.

Health conditions — including minor ones like fever, common cold and stress and severe ones like fibromyalgia, arthritis and hypothyroidism — can also lead to body pain.

Unless there is an underlying medical condition, body pain can be treated at home with simple home remedies. Read on to know some simple, inexpensive, readily available, and even tasty, home remedies for body pain:

1. Do cold therapy

When you apply ice on the affected body part, it slows down the nerve impulses in that area thus relieving pain. Cold compression is effective in reducing inflammation and pain in the joints, even among arthritis patients.

How to do it:

Wrap three or four ice cubes in a small towel and apply to the affected area - wherever you have body pain.

Cooling gel packs can be placed over the affected area, too.

Non-medicated coolant sprays can help in reducing swelling and provide relief from pain.

You can do this remedy two or three times daily.

2. Dip in a warm salt solution

We have all dipped our feet in warm salt water after a vigorous workout or long trek at some point in our lives. Turns out, there’s solid science behind it: dipping the feet in salty water reduces oedema by osmosis and the warmth from the water loosen the knots in tired muscles addresses the muscle soreness.

How to do it:

Take a tub full of warm water and add a cup full of salt in it. Immerse the aching body part in the tub for 20 minutes.

If you cannot soak the body part, take a soft towel and dip it into the salty water. Now squeeze the towel and then apply it to the affected area. Repeat the process when the towel becomes cool.

You can do this remedy once or twice daily.

3. Massage with mustard oil

Massaging your body with warm mustard oil can help relieve pain. Research shows that mustard oil contains a compound called allyl isothiocyanate which reduces inflammation in the body.

How to do it:

Warm a cup of mustard oil, either in a microwave or in a pan. Do not let the oil get too hot.

Massage the entire body with the warm oil and leave it on the body for at least 10 minutes before taking a warm shower.

You can do this remedy once or twice a week.

4. Drink ginger tea

Scientists have compared the action of ginger to ibuprofen (a potent painkiller). Ginger helps in reducing pain and inflammation in the body.

How to use it:

Boil four glasses of water in a pan and add two tablespoons full of grated ginger in the water. Strain the water to remove the pieces of ginger and then drink the water slowly throughout the day.

Another way of consuming ginger is by adding a teaspoon of grated ginger in your regular tea.

You can use this remedy once daily.

5. Drink turmeric and honey milk

The curcumin present in turmeric has anti-inflammatory, analgesic (painkilling) and healing properties which help in relieving body pain.

How to use it:

Add one teaspoon of turmeric and honey in a glass of warm milk.

You can also add half a teaspoon of turmeric to your regular tea.

You can use this remedy once daily.

6. Drink cherry juice

People with peripheral neuropathy (damage to the peripheral nerves) often experience pain in the hands and feet. Studies have shown that cherry juice has anthocyanin pigments which help in the treatment of pain in hands and feet.

How to use it:

Drink a glass full of unsweetened cherry juice once daily.

