6 big breakfast ideas from across India to help you burn double the calories

Indian breakfasts have always been big, hearty and packed with enough nutrition to keep an entire family healthy. Whether you come from a state that has wheat as a staple or rice as the predominant grain, a traditional Indian breakfast essentially includes some bread or a pancake, a light curry, lentil or porridge and something fried, with a side of yoghurt, pickles, chutneys and salad.

Now, if you’re a health-conscious millennial, you’ve probably given up on the concept of this traditional breakfast assuming it’s unhealthy - and opted for a low-calorie breakfast that includes whole grains, fruits and veggies, along with yoghurt. If you’ve done this, you’re certainly missing out, and not just on flavours you grew up with.

The big breakfast benefits

A new study has revealed that eating a big breakfast instead of a low-cal one can help prevent the onset of obesity and high blood pressure. The study, published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism in February 2020, recommends a light dinner and a big breakfast to reduce weight gain and high blood sugar.

The researchers discovered that eating a big breakfast, regardless of the calories involved, created double the amount of diet-induced thermogenesis (increase in energy expenditure) than having a big dinner. So, not only does this increase your metabolic rate, but also keeps insulin levels and mid-morning cravings for snacks and sweets at bay.

Going by the findings of this study, you can totally have a traditional Indian breakfast and keep obesity and diabetes at bay. Of course, this does not mean you have deep-fried bhature and bedmi poori every morning. Instead, here are some healthy Indian breakfasts from across the country that'll keep things interesting.

1. Assam: Jolpan

Jolpan is a traditional Assamese breakfast platter that includes tekeli pitha (a steamed rice pancake stuffed with jaggery), sesame or til laddoo, narikol pitha (steamed coconut dumpling), coconut laddoo and cheera (beaten rice, yoghurt and jaggery). Given that there’s very little or no oil involved in the making of these dishes, and that the dishes are sweetened with jaggery and coconut instead of processed sugar, this is a healthy-yet-big breakfast. Plus, steaming is definitely the healthiest form of cooking out there.

2. Bihar: Sattu paratha and ghugni

Sattu is a flour made from a variety of lentils and grains, and it’s nutritious as well as delicious. Parathas stuffed with sattu, green chillies, onions and mild spices make for one of the many traditional breakfasts from Bihar. This healthy paratha is packed with protein and fibre anyways, but add a bowl of ghugni (a curry made with dried yellow or white peas, topped with chillies and onions) and you’ll have yourself a big, protein-packed breakfast indeed.

3. Gujarat: Methi Thepla, dhokla and muthia

Prepared with whole wheat, chickpea flour and fenugreek leaves, methi thepla is a traditional Gujarati breakfast dish which is packed with proteins, fibre, iron and vitamin B6. These flatbreads are filling and served with a side of a simple curry, yoghurt and pickles. Doesn’t sound big enough? Add some simple, steamed dhoklas and methi or lauki (bottle gourd) muthias for a hearty and healthy Gujarati breakfast.

4. Kerala: Puttu and kadala curry

A steamed rice-flour and coconut log and a mildly spiced black chickpea and coconut curry - puttu and kadala curry is a delicious breakfast combination from Kerala. Not only is the kadala curry packed with protein, vitamins and minerals, the addition of coconut in both dishes also makes them rich in minerals like manganese, copper, phosphorus and iron. Puttu and kadala curry make for a wholesome and healthy breakfast and can be prepared very easily too.

5. Punjab: Moong dal puda

Call it a chilla or a puda, but moong dal pancakes are healthy and packed with protein as well as fibre. Traditionally prepared with moong dal, asafoetida, turmeric, ginger, cumin, green chillies and coriander leaves, moong dal puda is also stuffed with veggies and paneer at times - which makes it richer in fibre and protein. Don’t forget to add a side of yoghurt to get some probiotics.

6. Tamil Nadu: Pongal and uttapam

Whether it’s sweet or savoury, pongal is a dish that’s offered to the gods - and when that’s the case, you should know that this dish has to be highly beneficial. Made with rice, lentils, ginger, cashew nuts, curry leaves and ghee, pongal is simple and nutritious. It’s easy to digest and yet packed with protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats. If a bowl of pongal isn’t enough, add two uttapams to go with it. These rice and lentil pancakes are rich in protein and carbs, especially if you add enough veggie toppings.

Updated Date: Feb 24, 2020 13:46:50 IST

Tags : Breakfast, Calories, Diabetes, Healthy Food, Healthy Recipes, NewsTracker, Obesity