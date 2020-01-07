5 simple morning habits that can help you lose weight

Losing weight is a difficult feat. It takes dedication and hard work to commit to a new diet plan, let alone follow it perfectly amidst all the temptations. But what if we tell you that you don’t have to beat yourself up for it?

Just some tiny changes in your morning routine will do. Of course, it's a given that you would have to maintain healthy habits throughout the day too and maintain a regular work out schedule.

Exercise aside, here are some morning rituals you should include in your routine to be able to lose weight quickly:

1. Sleep in

Yes, you heard it right. Your beauty sleep is as important for your weight as it is for your mind. Experts say that if you don’t get enough sleep, you tend to eat more during the day and as a result, put on more weight. This happens because sleep deprivation reduces the levels of leptin in your body. Leptin is a hormone that controls the energy balance in your body, the lack of this hormone disturbs this balance, making you eat more. So, squeeze in some time to catch up on your sleep and snooze those alarm clocks all you want. Alternatively, go to bed earlier so you can get a good night’s sleep.

2. Let in some sunlight

It has been scientifically proven that getting sunlight at the right time of the day can regulate circadian rhythms irrespective of how much sleep you get. As a result, your energy balance and hunger hormones get regulated and you don’t feel hungry quite as often. It also helps burn fat and lose weight. So, open those curtains as soon as you wake up and get yourself some morning sun for a good 10-15 minutes.

3. Get a protein-rich breakfast

There is a reason why health fanatics love protein - it is the ideal nutrient for weight loss. Proteins keep you feeling full for longer, so you don’t have to fit in a snack between your breakfast and lunch. Scientists say that proteins reduce the amount of the hunger hormone ghrelin in your body. As a result, you tend to get fewer cravings and feel sated. Sprouts, lean meat, eggs and soy are some healthy options for a protein-rich breakfast.

4. Drink a glass of water

Experts suggest drinking 2 glasses of water on an empty stomach as it can help lose weight. Proper hydration is really important to kickstart your day. A glass of water early in the morning does a lot of things for your body. First, it helps regulate your biological clock and reduces stress. Second, it curbs hunger pangs and aids in reducing your BMI (basal metabolic index) and finally, it is good for digestion. Good digestion makes sure that you get all the important nutrients from food and, as a result, stay fit.

5. Practice mindfulness

Several studies have proven the positive effects of mindfulness on the human body, specifically through stress reduction and improved lifestyle. According to an article published on Harvard Health, an online resource by the Harvard Medical School, one of the biggest obstacles in any weight loss regime is finding the motivation to stick to it. You take a bite of a pie, feel guilty for cheating and then eat two more just because. With mindfulness, you can cultivate self-acceptance and hence be able to let go of guilt. This also helps prevent emotional eating, thus restricting your total calorie intake and ultimately promoting weight loss. Take a few minutes out from your morning schedule to just be present in the moment - you can do it while you are eating, getting ready or even on your way to work.

