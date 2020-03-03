5 natural remedies for constipation that are easy and effective

You might not think about being constipated while you’re enjoying that tray full of junk food but you know it’s going to happen eventually. That uneasy feeling combined with bloating, mild abdominal pain and the inability to poop (despite wanting to) has become part and parcel of modern life, right?

It might be a once-in-a-while problem right now, but soon it’s bound to turn into chronic constipation - and then you will actually have dietary and lifestyle restrictions to adhere to. So, why not take some steps right now to remedy this occurrence of constipation?

The fact is that constipation is not difficult to deal with, and you don’t even need to exclusively depend on medicines to treat it. According to a study published in the journal Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition in 2014, constipation cannot be managed by medication alone. Lifestyle changes, including a proper diet, can provide better short- and long-term relief from this issue.

So, if you tend to feel constipated every now and again, make the following easy yet effective home remedies a part of your daily routine.

1. Fluids

Staying hydrated is very important to manage constipation. According to experts, drinking 8-10 glasses of water every day can have a positive impact on stool consistency. The thing to remember here is the harder your poop is, the more difficult will it be to pass. So, drink enough water every day, and add clear soups, green and black tea, and fresh juices in your diet.

2. Natural fibre

Not only does eating a fibre-rich diet increase the bulk of your stool, but it also speeds up its movement through your intestines and out. Fibre-rich foods, therefore, help with both the consistency and frequency of your poop. The American Heart Association’s Eating Plan recommends a daily intake of 25 to 30 grams of fibre from food (and not supplements). Eat enough apples, pears, sprouts, oats, figs, lentils and legumes every day to relieve constipation.

3. Probiotics

A study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in 2014 reveals that consuming enough probiotics can improve stool consistency, stool frequency and gut transit time. So, make sure you eat at least one bowl of fresh yoghurt or dahi every day. You can also opt to go for probiotic drinks that are easily available in the market, and indulge in buttermilk, sauerkraut, kimchi, miso, kombucha and fermented pickles if you want to be fancy.

4. Fibre supplements

You might have seen people adding a tablespoon of Isabgol to water or yoghurt and guzzling it down to improve their bowel movements and wondered if this home remedy actually works. The answer is simple - yes, it does. Soluble fibres like psyllium (which is what Isabgol is made of) and methylcellulose can improve the consistency and frequency of bowel movements. The only thing is, you should definitely not have too much of it. A tablespoon a day is enough.

5. Exercise

According to a study published in the Scandinavian Journal of Gastroenterology in 2019, aerobic exercises, walking and physical movement improves gastrointestinal activities and relieves constipation. This is because exercise hastens the breakdown and movement of food from the stomach to the intestines. Even walking every day for 10-15 minutes can improve your digestion and keep constipation at bay.

While you’re giving these easy-peasy remedies a try, do remember that a few remedies might seem effective but can harm you in the long run. Squatting, for example, has been recommended to improve digestion. But straining while squatting can lead to complications like haemorrhoids, anal fissures and rectal prolapse. It’s best to stick to the safe and effective remedies mentioned above to treat constipation.

