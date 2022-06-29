5 menstrual hygiene practices to keep in mind for healthy periods

By ensuring these basic practices, you will reduce the chance of infections, rashes and itchiness in your vaginal area

Menstrual hygiene practices have a huge impact on the overall health of women. As the uterus discharges blood and tissue, any unhygienic practices during this time can make your vaginal area vulnerable to infections.

Therefore, it is imperative that some basic hygiene tips should be followed for healthy periods. By ensuring these basic practices, you will reduce the chance of infections, rashes and itchiness in your vaginal area.

Here are some basic menstrual hygiene tips you must follow for healthy periods:

Ensure your tampons are clean:

If you are using a tampon, ensure that it is scrupulously clean and safe to use. In case of a reusable one, sterilise the tampon before each use. Always wash your hands before inserting the tampon.

Change your pads at regular intervals:

If you are using a sanitary pad or tampons, make sure you change it at regular intervals. Not doing so can lead to skin infections, rashes, itching or irritation. It is recommended to change pads every 4-5 hours to keep the vaginal area dry and less prone to infections. The same is valid for tampons.

Clean the vaginal area properly:

Wash the vaginal area regularly to ensure it is less prone to any kind of harmful bacterial growth. However, during your periods, be careful of overdoing this as it can disturb the pH balance of the vaginal region or vulva, making it vulnerable to infections.

Avoid using harsh products or soaps:

The vagina has self-cleaning abilities which balance the good and bad bacteria in the area. Using harsh soaps or cleaning products can disturb this balance. So, it is recommended that while you use soaps on the external part, a simple warm water wash is adequate to keep the inside of the vagina clean.

Dispose of your sanitary product properly:

Ensure that you dispose of your pad or tampon correctly to avoid making it a breeding ground for bacteria. Don’t ever flush a pad or tampon down the toilet. Rather, wrap them properly and dispose of them to stop the spread of infections or a foul smell. Also, remember to wash your hands properly after the process.