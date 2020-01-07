5 easy-to-make lip balms using natural ingredients from your kitchen

Even if you’re someone who only does the bare-minimum makeup daily, we’re sure lipstick is a part of your quick routine. But how many of you know what ingredients these lustrous lipsticks contain? Some harmful ingredients present in lipsticks like paraben, triclosan and sodium lauryl sulfate can cause severe allergies. Moreover, the continuous use of lipsticks makes the lips darker and drier. As if the harshness of winter wasn’t enough?

Well, here are some lip balms which are free of chemicals and could be made easily at home - they’ll help moisturize your lips and give you the satisfaction of being completely safe for you.

As these have no preservatives, it’s best to only use them for a week after you prepare them.

1. Pomegranate lip balm

Ingredients: ¼ cup of pomegranate seeds, 1 tsp coconut oil

How to make it: Put the pomegranate seeds in a small bowl and press out the juice using a spoon or a pestle. Add melted coconut oil to the juice, transfer to a small container and refrigerate.

Pomegranate is rich in antioxidants and the coconut oil make the lips supple as it is rich in healthy fats.

2. Beetroot lip balm

Ingredients: ½ cup of grated beetroot, 1 tsp ghee

How to make it: Strain the juice out of the grated beetroot with the help of cheesecloth. Mix the ghee with the beetroot juice and refrigerate.

The pigments betanin and vulgaxanthin in the beetroot, help in brightening of dark, pigmented lips and give the lips natural reddish-pink colour. Ghee has nourishing fatty acids which further act as a moisturiser.

3. Cinnamon lip balm

Ingredients: 2-3 drops of cinnamon oil and 1 tsp cocoa butter

How to make it: Mix cinnamon oil and cocoa butter well and refrigerate. Use it as a regular lip balm.

Cinnamon is an antioxidant and acts as a natural lip plumper as it causes a tingling effect on the lips after application. Cocoa butter hydrates and nourishes the skin and it also tones down the tingling effect of cinnamon.

4. Strawberry lip balm

Ingredients: 1 fully ripe strawberry, 3 tsp of coconut oil

How to make it: Crush the strawberry into a smooth paste and add coconut oil to it. Mix it well and refrigerate.

Strawberries are rich in vitamin C and act as a gentle exfoliator, especially in cold weather, where people tend to have chapped or cracked lips. Coconut oil replenishes the lips with healthy fats after exfoliation.

5. Vitamin E lip balm

Ingredients: 3 Vitamin E capsules, 2 tbsp coconut oil, 1 tbsp grated cocoa butter, 1 tbsp green tea leaves (crushed), 3 drops of essential oil (rose, lavender, vanilla) - optional

How to make it: On very low heat, melt the coconut oil in a small bowl and add green tea leaves to it and stir well. Allow to steep and then strain the oil into a bowl through a cheesecloth. Now melt the cocoa butter in a pan and add it to the strained coconut oil. Add vitamin E oil (by puncturing the capsules) and the essential oil and stir well. Keep the mix in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours.

Vitamin E has regenerative properties, thus it can heal chapped lips and make them supple. Green tea is a rich antioxidant and reduces redness and burning of chapped lips. Cocoa butter and coconut oil act as lubricants.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

