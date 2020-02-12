5 aphrodisiac food recipes that'll set the mood on Valentine's Day

Come Valentine’s Day and everybody wants to enjoy an intimate and indulgent meal with their partner. But what happens if your significant other is health-conscious and you too are looking to stay fit and healthy? Is a sexy meal that puts you in the mood for love out of the question?

Of course not. You can cook some easy dishes with natural aphrodisiacs and healthy ingredients like quinoa pasta, whole wheat noodles, chicken, etc. It’s very important to remember, however, that some popular ingredients that you think of as aphrodisiacs, actually aren’t.

According to a study published in Pharmacognosy Review in 2013, strawberries, raw oysters, coffee, chocolate and honey might be assumed to be aphrodisiacs, but these claims have no scientific backing. So instead of getting a basket full of chocolate-coated strawberries to binge on before cuddling with your special someone, try these healthy recipes that use science-backed aphrodisiacs.

1. Pistachio pasta

Like most nuts, pistachios are rich in protein, fibre and healthy fats. But what makes them even more special is the fact that eating pistachios can stimulate blood flow to the entire body and boost your libido. A study published in the International Journal of Impotence Research in 2011 also supports that pistachios improve erectile function.

Put the pistachios, basil, parmesan cheese, olive oil, pepper and lemon juice in a grinder and blitz it until you have a slightly coarse pesto. Boil some quinoa or whole-grain pasta, and add two tablespoons of this pistachio pesto on top. Mix it well, top with some more parmesan and shift the pasta in a large plate to share with your partner.

2. Chilli garlic noodles

Nothing ignites passions like the hot combination of chilli and garlic. Chilli contains capsaicin, which is known to boost testosterone levels. And garlic has allicin, a compound that improves circulation to the sexual organs.

To make the easiest chilli garlic noodles, all you need to do is heat some peanut oil in a pan. Add finely chopped chillies, garlic and saute them until they turn slightly golden. Now put in some boiled whole wheat or udon noodles, stir fry, add salt and serve. You can also jazz it up by adding shrimp or chicken to this recipe. Remember to wash your hands and mouth thoroughly after cooking and eating this one even if it delays sexy-time.

3. Fenugreek crostini

According to two studies — one published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research in 2010 and the other in Physiotherapy Research in 2011 — the humble old methi or fenugreek is actually a potent aphrodisiac for both men and women. Of course, you may not want to be eating methi chicken curry on Valentine’s Day just because fenugreek works wonders for you, so you can try this easy crostini instead.

Heat some olive oil in a pan, add one-fourth teaspoon of chopped garlic, some onions and saute them. Add chopped fenugreek leaves and cook until the leaves are wilted and properly cooked. Add salt and pepper to taste right before you switch off the flame. Now take a few slices of multigrain bread or crackers, and spread the fenugreek leaves on top. To make this crostini look and taste more appealing, you can add chopped tomatoes, olives, mozzarella cheese, capers and drizzle some olive oil on top.

4. Saffron cheesecake

Saffron is a science-backed aphrodisiac that can work wonders for erectile function in men and improve arousal in women. Yes, it’s a little expensive, but that’s why this aphrodisiac needs to be brought up on Valentine’s Day. And if you’re wondering how a cheesecake — which is traditionally rich, dense and not at all healthy — can be made quickly or healthy, here’s how.

Make a delicious and healthy vegan cheesecake and serve it in a martini or wine glass! Grind some dates and walnuts and place them at the bottom of the glass (this is your crust). Blitz soaked cashews, saffron strands soaked in water, almond or soy milk and honey together to form a smooth, saffron-tinted paste. Pour or pipe it on top of the crust and top with chopped pistachios, rose petals or more soaked saffron strands. This cheesecake isn’t just healthy, it’s packed with the goodness of nuts and saffron so that you have enough stamina to enjoy your time with your partner.

5. Date palm cake

According to a study published in the Iranian Journal of Medical Sciences in 2006, date palm works as a really good aphrodisiac for men by improving erectile function and sperm count. This sweet fruit can be enjoyed whole, and you can also use it, as well as the jaggery derived from it, to bake something special for your partner.

To make the easiest date palm cake, you should grind or chop the dates first. Make a cake batter using soy milk, olive oil, whole wheat flour, ground dates, baking powder and baking soda. You can also add dry fruits like almonds, cashews and walnuts. Bake the batter at 180 degrees for 30 minutes, cool it on a rack, cut a slice and share it with your partner.

