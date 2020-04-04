42% of Indian COVID-19 patients are aged between 21-40

In a press briefing at 4 pm today, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health said that so far 2,902 cases have been confirmed in the country, along with 68 deaths overall. This includes 601 positive cases and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours. 138 have recovered, whereas there are currently 58 critical cases as well.

Out of the total, 1,023 have been linked to the Tablighi Jamaat in 17 states.

Here is the breakdown of cases by age:

9% between 0-20

42% between 21-40

32% between 41-60

17% aged 60 and above.

He stressed that those with underlying conditions such as cardiovascular issues, hypertension and diabetes are at an increased risk, so they must follow government guidelines even more diligently.

Capacity building

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) website has over 30 training modules which have trained over 1.5 lakh health workers, Agarwal added. PG students are also getting hospital management training.

So far, around 75,000 tests have been conducted, added Dr Gangakhedkar, the ICMR chief. The country has increased testing capacity progressively with 10,000 tests a day being conducted now.

Discussions are ongoing about procuring PPEs, ventilators and other medical equipment from other countries, while indigenous production is being pushed as well.

Around 31,000 formally retired medical staff from the government, army and the private sector have voluntarily offered their services to assist in the fight against the pandemic.

Under ‘Lifeline Udan’, Air India, along with subsidiaries, has transferred 119 tons of medical cargo containing testing kits, PPE, reagents and medical supplies to the Northeast and other hilly and remote areas.

Homemade masks

Responding to a question regarding homemade masks, Agarwal said that the purpose of them is ‘barrier protection’. This promotes better personal hygiene as it limits hand-face contact. However, he stressed that homemade masks are only suitable for those who are not symptomatic and are not taking care of a sick relative. For healthcare workers and those on the frontline, surgical masks are critical since they provide stronger protection.

Homemade masks are suitable for everyday use, especially in areas with a high population density.

Aggarwal added that homemade masks should not be shared, and each person should have at least two so that the other one can be washed regularly. Further information on homemade masks is available on the MoHFW website.

Updated Date: Apr 04, 2020 19:25:11 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Latest, Coronavirus Live, Coronavirus Update, COVID-19, ICMR, Lav Agarwal, NewsTracker