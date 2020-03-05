4 tips to guard against the Coronavirus that you may not have heard of yet

All health authorities have emphasized maintaining high standards of personal hygiene and maintaining social distancing to combat the novel coronavirus. The virus spreads through droplets that are released on sneezing and coughing. Those within 6 feet of the infected person can contract the virus in this manner.

However, it is becoming increasingly clear that the virus can also be transmitted through surfaces. It is not yet clear, but previous studies with the SARS virus have suggested that the virus can live on friendly surfaces for quite a long time. If someone touches an infected surface and then puts their hands on their mouth, nose or eyes, the virus can be transmitted.

A study published on March 4 in the Journal of American Medical Association by Singapore’s National Centre for Infectious Diseases studied the rooms of infected patients to analyse on what surfaces the virus was present and to what degree.

What were the findings of the study?

The study was small and looked at 3 people who were infected. Their rooms were analyzed for viral samples on five days over two weeks. The room of the patient with the mildest symptoms - a slight cough - was analyzed before decontamination took place and the other two rooms were examined after routine cleaning was conducted.

On the bright side, the two rooms that were cleaned returned negative for evidence of the presence of the virus. This suggests that current cleaning methods are effective in killing off the virus and decontaminating contained environments.

The room that wasn’t cleaned, however, was found to have the virus in 13 out of 15 tested sites. The chair, doorknobs, bed rail, floor, switches and window were all found to contain the virus. Interestingly, three out of five toilet seats were also contaminated suggesting that there is faecal viral shedding as well. The air was not found to be contaminated, but it was found that the air vents carried a trace amount of the virus as well.

The findings underlined the researchers’ hypothesis that the local environment plays a key role in containing the outbreak as well.

What precautions can we take based on this?

Given that the virus can survive for some periods on surfaces, it is a good idea to decontaminate living areas if you suspect that one of the occupants has the virus. Further, since the virus can be picked up on contact with the surfaces, the need to wash hands regularly and maintain high levels of personal hygiene is of utmost importance. Other things to keep in mind are:

1. Avoid shaking hands: While this may appear rude, at least in the short term, nodding or saying namaste, is a healthier option as this limits human to human transmission. You can even opt for a fist bump or bow, depending on the situation.

2. Disinfect commonly touched surfaces, especially in public spaces: This includes doorknobs, taps, tables, and change your bedding at home more frequently.

3. Be cautious when using public transport: Wearing gloves can be a good way to avoid contaminated surfaces in public transport. Make sure you don't touch your face with the gloves. While this isn't a full-proof method, any kind of gloves can provide an extra barrier between your skin and the cough droplets.

4. Don't disrupt your usual routine too much: Keeping all the precautions in mind is important but so is exercising daily, eating a balanced diet and sleeping enough. Disrupting your routine too much can affect your immunity and make you prone not just to the coronavirus but also other health conditions.

