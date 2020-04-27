3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19: Here is how the novel coronavirus has taken over six continents

As of the afternoon of April 27th, there are 3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world. The viral infection, which originated in China, has spread to six continents. There have been many discoveries about how the virus functions, how it attacks the body, how the disease it causes presents itself and which therapies can bring some relief to patients.

Today, let’s take a look at exactly how widespread the disease has become and which countries have been the worst-affected:

Asia: approximately 475,541 cases (15.8% of global cases) and 17,298 deaths

Turkey has 110,130 confirmed cases, the highest in all of Asia. A total of 29,140 patients have recovered and 2,805 have lost their lives.

Iran has the highest death toll in Asia at 5,710. The total number of cases is at 90,481, of which 69,657 have recovered.

China, where the first cases were reported, has had the most recoveries in Asia at 77,474. The total number of cases is 82,830 and the death toll is 4,633. This leaves only 723 active cases at present.

India has 28,380 reported cases so far with 886 deaths and 6,362 recoveries. It has the second-highest number of active cases in Asia. As per the data available, testing per million is lower than the majority of Asian countries.

Saudi Arabia has 17,522 cases so far. Of these, 139 have died and 2,357 have recovered.

Israel has 15,466 confirmed cases, 202 deaths and 6,796 recoveries.

Singapore’s case count is on the rise, with 14,423 cases reported, but the death toll is still low at 12. A total of 1,060 recoveries have been made.

Japan has 13,441 cases, but higher mortality at 372 deaths. A total of 1,806 patients have recovered so far.

Pakistan has 13,328 cases so far, with 3,029 recoveries and 281 deaths.

Qatar has 11,244 COVID-19 cases with only 10 deaths reported so far and 1,066 recoveries.

South Korea has 10,738 cases, with new cases on a decline. The death toll stands at 243 and 8,764 people have already recovered.

The UAE has 10,349 cases, with 76 deaths and 1,978 recoveries.

Indonesia, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Kuwait, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Bahrain, Oman, Uzbekistan, Iran, Armenia, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan and Hong Kong have caseloads between 1,000-10,000, arranged in descending order. Barring Indonesia (765), Philippines (511) and Bangladesh (152), the death toll is under 100 each for these countries.

The remaining 21 regions reporting cases have between 1-1,000 cases and 10 of them not reporting any deaths so far. Yemen reported its first case recently and has only conducted 140 tests so far.

Africa: approximately 32,733 cases (1.1% of global cases) and 1,427 deaths

South Africa has the maximum number of cases in Africa, reporting 4,546 so far. Of these, 87 have died and 1,473 have recovered. It has the highest total number of tests conducted so far.

Egypt has a similar caseload to that of South Africa with 4,534 cases but the death toll is much higher at 317.

Morocco has 4,115 confirmed cases, with 161 deaths and 669 recoveries.

Algeria has 3,383 cases. The death toll and the number of recoveries made are the highest in Africa at 425 and 1,508, respectively.

Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Djibouti, all have cases between 1,000-2,000.

Other than the above, 46 other regions have reported cases so far, all of which are under 1,000 each so far with 13 reporting zero deaths.

Europe: approximately 1,285,681 cases (42.7% of global cases) and 122,100 deaths

Spain has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in all of Europe at 226,629. The death toll is 23,190 and 117,727 people have recovered so far.

Italy has the highest number of deaths in Europe at 26,644. The total number of cases is 197,675 and 64,928 of them have recovered.

France has 162,100 cases, 22,856 deaths and 44,903 recoveries.

Germany, which has been lauded for its handling of the pandemic has 157,770 cases but 5,976 deaths. The second-highest number of recoveries have been made here, after only Spain, at 114,500.

The UK has 152,840 cases, of which 20,732 have died. The data for recoveries is not available.

Russia has reported 87,147 cases, 794 deaths and 7,346 recoveries. It has conducted the highest number of total tests in Europe at over 3 million.

Belgium has 46,678 cases so far, of which 7,270 have died and 10,878 have recovered.

The Netherlands has reported 37,845 cases. The death toll is 4,475.

Switzerland has 29,061 cases. Of these 21,800 have already recovered and 1,610 have died.

Portugal has 23,864 total cases, 903 deaths and 1,329 recoveries.

Ireland, Sweden, Austria, Poland, Romania and Belarus have between 10,000-20,000 cases. Of these, only Sweden has a death toll over 2,000.

Ukraine, Denmark, Serbia, Norway, the Czech Republic, Finland, Luxembourg, Moldova, Hungary, Greece, Croatia, Iceland, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lithuania, Slovenia, North Macedonia, Slovakia, and Bulgaria - all have cases between 1,000-10,000. Iceland has conducted the highest number of tests per million in Europe.

Another 13 regions have reported coronavirus cases between 1-1,000. Vatican City has the fewest number of cases, at nine, with no death reported so far.

North America: approximately 1,065,973 cases (35.4% of global cases) and 55,415 deaths

The US is the hardest-hit country in the world at present. The total number of confirmed cases is at 987,322, of which 118,711 have recovered and 55,415 have died.

Canada has reported 46,895 cases so far. It is the second-most affected country in North America; the death toll is at 2,560 and 17,321 recoveries have been made so far.

Mexico has 14,744 confirmed cases, with 1,351 deaths and 8,354 deaths.

The Dominican Republic, Panama and Cuba have 6,135, 5,779 and 1,369 confirmed cases and 278, 165 and 54 deaths, respectively. The recoveries made are between 500-1,000 each.

Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Jamaica, El Salvador, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Trinidad and Tobago, Bermuda and Aruba, all have a caseload in the range of 100-1,000. Over half of them have single-digit deaths so far, four go up to 20 and Honduras is the only one with a higher number of deaths at 61.

The remaining 24 areas that have reported COVID-19 cases have a low number between 1-100. Of these, 10 have reported no deaths so far.

South America: approximately 138,255 cases (4.6% of global cases) and 6,309 deaths

All 14 countries in South America have reported COVID-19 cases.

Brazil was the first to report a case at the end of February and is the most affected country in South America. The number of confirmed cases is 63,100. Of these 30,152 have recovered and 4,286 have died.

Peru has 27,517 confirmed cases of which 8,088 have recovered and 728 have lost their lives.

Ecuador, reportedly, has 22,719 cases of COVID-19. The official death toll is at 596 although there have been reports of how the toll may be much higher given the deaths of suspected cases. A total of 1,366 people have successfully recovered.

Chile has 13,331 confirmed cases, of which 7,024 are recoveries and 189 deaths.

Colombia so far has reported 5,379 cases with a death toll of 244 and 1,133 recoveries.

Argentina has 3,892 positive cases. The death toll stands at 192 and 1,107 recoveries have been made.

Bolivia and Uruguay have less than 1,000 cases each and Venezuela, Paraguay and French Guiana have between 100-500 cases each.

Guyana, Falkland Islands and Suriname have between 10-100 cases so far with no or single-digit deaths reported.

Australia: 6,714 cases (0.2% of global cases) and 83 deaths

Australia currently has 6,714 reported cases of the novel coronavirus. Over 5,558 of these have already recovered (which leaves only 1,156 active cases) and the death toll stands at 83 currently. On April 26th, states like Queensland and Western Australia announced that they would be easing some of the lockdown restrictions. An app to aid contact tracing has been released in an effort to maintain a low case-load of COVID-19 and over 2 million of the 26 million population have already downloaded it so far.

Antarctica: no reported cases

The only coronavirus-free continent, Antarctica has not reported any cases of COVID-19 so far. There are no permanent residents of Antarctica - the small population consists mostly of researchers, military personnel and tourists. With the spread of COVID-19, measures were put in place to keep the virus out. Tourist visits have been cancelled and self-isolation is being practised.

