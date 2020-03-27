25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe

The COVID-19 pandemic has spread rapidly and globally. The Coronavirus Resource Center by John Hopkins University and Medicine reported that the highly contagious disease has spread to 176 countries across the world with over 5,53,000 confirmed cases and more than 25,000 deaths. Over the last 24 hours, the maximum casualties were recorded in Spain, a new record at 769 COVID-19 related deaths in a day. Most governments and healthcare professionals are attempting to provide care to all those affected.

The loss of these many lives — with the toll being highest in Italy, Spain and Hubei, China — is alarming indeed. It’s also quite natural to feel stressed, scared and anxious during a public health emergency of this proportion. Grieving the loss of so many lives is very important.

However, it’s also equally important to continue the fight to contain the spread and severity of the COVID-19 infection. Practising all the preventive measures prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO), US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) strictly and regularly by all is the only way to prevent this disease from claiming more lives.

High-risk groups under threat right now

It’s also important to focus on keeping the high-risk groups of people — those who have compromised immune systems — especially safe. While COVID-19 can be contracted by anybody and everybody, there are certain people who it affects more severely - even to the extent of turning them critical and making recovery impossible. Here are some high-risk groups of people you should take special care of during the COVID-19 pandemic:

People aged 60 years and above

People with heart diseases, a history of stroke, etc.

People with Type I or Type II diabetes

People with high blood pressure

Current and previous cancer patients

HIV patients

People with lung diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), asthma, etc.

People with kidney diseases

People with autoimmune diseases

Precautions for high-risk groups

Whether you fall in a high-risk group yourself, or have a loved one who does, taking proper and strict care right now is the best preventive measure you have against COVID-19. The following are all the precautions people who are 60 years old or above, and those who have underlying conditions, must take:

Take all the preventive measures recommended by healthcare professionals right now, like handwashing, respiratory hygiene, regular cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces, social distancing, etc.

Stay at home and avoid coming in contact with visitors or people who have recently travelled.

Consume a nutrient-dense, healthy and balanced diet.

Get some exercise every day to stay physically fit and active.

Reduce stress and engage in activities that can help you stay mentally fit.

Consult with your doctor on the phone, and keep him or her updated about your health in case you need help in an emergency.

Make sure you have enough supply of the medications prescribed to you by your doctor. Stick to your recommended medication routine without fail. These are the best safeguards for your immune system right now.

If you notice any symptoms of COVID-19, call your doctor or emergency health services immediately. Do not arrive at a hospital or clinic without making a call first, and follow the instructions of healthcare professionals to the best of your ability.

For more tips, read our article on COVID-19 prevention tips for older people and those living with chronic illnesses.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Mar 27, 2020 20:51:14 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Death Toll, COVID-19, Heart Patients, High-Risk Groups, Immunocompromised, Myupchar, NewsTracker, Old Age