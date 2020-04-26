24 infected with coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada after bored truck driver plays cards with friends, neighbours
Amaravati: A bored truck driver's attempt to kill time by indulging in a game of cards with friends and neighbours led to the infection of coronavirus in 24 people in one locality of Vijayawada city in Andhra Pradesh, Krishna district Collector A Md Imtiaz said on Saturday.
A social grouping for whiling away time by another truck driver resulted in the virus affliction to about 15 people in another locality in Vijayawada.
These two instances accounted for about 40 cases in the city in the last couple of days, he said. The truck driver in Krishna Lanka locality was bored and played cards with his friends and neighbours while the women grouped up and played tambola.
All this resulted in the spread of the dreaded virus in 24 people, he said. "The same thing happened in Karmika Nagar. The truck driver moved around socialising and in the process about 15 people got afflicted," Imtiaz added.
Failure to maintain physical distance was the sole cause for the transmission of the coronavirus in these cases, he said in a recorded video message.
Vijayawada is one of the major hotspots of coronavirus in the state where over 100 cases have been registered so far. In the last 24 hours alone 25 fresh cases were reported in the city, which is part of the state capital Amaravati.
The Collector appealed to people to strictly maintain physical distance to avoid the infection.
Updated Date: Apr 26, 2020 12:39:16 IST
Tags : Aadhaar Data Breach Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, NewsTracker, Vijayawada
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 25: NASA develops new ventilator prototype, cases rise in Africa and Brazil
-
World Malaria Day 2020: WHO's anti-malaria campaign and target to eliminate malaria from 35 more countries by 2030
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 24: Doubling rate improves to 10 days, Maharashtra sees over 750 cases in a day
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 24: The US records over 3,000 deaths in a day while China records none in a week
-
Q&A: IIT Delhi team who developed low-cost COVID-19 test explain why India needed its own kit
-
World Meningitis Day 2020: Raising awareness about a disease that affects 5 million people every year
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 Lockdown: Laid off and stranded without help, Indians living in Malaysia fear worse days ahead, plead New Delhi to take them back
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi reports 128 new cases, two deaths in 24 hours; three army personnel test positive in Vadodara
-
Deep rot in West Bengal during COVID-19 lockdown: Mamata Banerjee has reason to be touchy over Centre's fact-finding attempts
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: MHA orders conditional exemption of shops outside limits of municipal corporations from lockdown restrictions
-
Oxford University kicks off coronavirus vaccine trials: First 2 volunteers injected as scientists express 'high degree of confidence'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 83% patients in Maharashtra asymptomatic, working to slow down doubling rate, says state health minister