2020 Geneva motor show cancelled due to the worldwide outbreak of novel coronavirus

This year's Geneva Motor Show has been cancelled due to the continued spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus with several cases confirmed in Geneva and parts of Switzerland, spreading in other European countries.

The Swiss government banned large gatherings in order to curb the outspread of the virus. In a statement, the cabinet said, "In view of the current situation and the spread of the coronavirus, the Federal Council has categorized the situation in Switzerland as 'special' in terms of the Epidemics Act. Large-scale events involving more than 1000 people are to be banned. The ban comes into immediate effect and will apply at least until 15 March."

Maurice Turrettini, chairman of the Foundation Board said in a statement, "We regret this situation, but the health of all participants is our and our exhibitors' top priority. This is a case of force majeure and a tremendous loss for the manufacturers who have invested massively in their presence in Geneva. However, we are convinced that they will understand this decision".

The Geneva Motor Show was scheduled on 5th to 15th March for the general public and was supposed to be open to the press on 3 March 2020. Several companies had already taken the decision to not participate in this year's Motor Show for health concerns and to try to keep the Show go on, Palexpo, the official organizers of the GIMS had announced a warning for the attendees to maintain hygiene but with the Swiss government's statement led to the pulling of the plug.

Because of the current scenario, many car manufacturers have decided to showcase their portfolio via media platforms and online press conferences which can be live-streamed through links available on their respective websites.

Updated Date: Mar 04, 2020 16:11:22 IST

