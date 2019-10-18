15 healthful Diwali gift ideas for your loved ones

There are two kinds of people. The first kind feels excited about Diwali and all the delicious binge eating that comes with it. The second kind also feels excited about Diwali but also starts dreading the havoc it’ll cause in their carefully maintained diet and exercise regime.

If you’ve been trying to make healthier choices this year, it should also reflect in the gifts you plan to give to your loved ones this festive season. Here are some ideas that might inspire them to join you in your health-conscious path.

Budget gifts:

1. Yoga mat

If you have a friend who has been finding excuses to not start their yoga classes, this is the perfect gift for them. Find one with a carry strap so it becomes easier for them to lug it around. There are countless studies to support the benefits of yoga. It doesn’t just improve flexibility and balance but also helps relieve stress and anxiety. It’s also suitable for all ages!

2. Healthy snack box

Boycotting mithai doesn’t mean you can’t gift any food. Make your little personalized hamper and include seed mix, cold-pressed juice, nuts, green tea, Greek yoghurt, and other healthy options.

3. Food scale

We know a food scale may not seem like the sweetest gift out there, but it might be one of the most caring ones. We all know people who tend to get carried away during this time of the year. Portion control becomes so much easier with the right tools. This is where a food scale comes in.

4. Humidifier

Humidifiers aren’t for everyone, so keep that in mind when you think of gifting this. We know air pollution is only going to get worse in the coming days, and combined with the winter season a humidifier might be a very thoughtful gift for someone who has breathing troubles or allergies that get worse around this time.

5. Sound machine for sleep

A good night’s sleep is all we can day-dream about during the festive season. If you can fall asleep as soon as your head hits the pillow, you’re one of the lucky ones. For someone who is a restless sleeper and has trouble falling asleep even when they’re tired, a sound machine can make a world of a difference. Sleeping at least seven hours daily is important for heart health, proper brain function and overall well-being.

Medium-budget presents:

1. Smoothie + juicer set

Not everyone has a knack for cooking. And take-out isn’t the healthiest option. If you know someone who is struggling with these problems, here’s how to make life a little bit easier for them. It doesn’t take a lot of talent (or time) to throw together a healthy smoothie when you have just the right equipment for it.

2. Dumbbells

Had enough of a friend cribbing about not being able to make it to the gym recently? Well, you can bring the gym to them. No, we don’t mean buy them a treadmill or a cross-trainer but a set of dumbbells that can at least get them started on working out at home - or even in the office!

3. Plants

Do you know what’s better than opening the door to a bouquet? Opening the door to your local nursery delivering big, potted plants for your home. It’s not only good for one’s health and the environment but also for decor. Consider an indoor plant like the Boston Fern, which has known health benefits but doesn’t require a lot of care.

4. Water flosser

Good dental hygiene just isn’t common enough. Save your family from future dental problems by gifting them a water flosser. There are still many people who don’t believe flossing to be important and many others who are just too scared to do it. A water flosser is just the right gift in that case.

5. Saffron

Here’s a slightly more traditional idea. Saffron is the most expensive spice in the world and with good reason. Saffron has many health benefits and makes for an impressive gift for close relatives.

Luxury gifts:

1. Smartwatch

Let’s be honest, barely any of us are walking the recommended 10,000 steps a day. Well, nothing like a constant reminder to make healthier choices, right? You have many brands to pick from now and all it’ll take is a few clicks to get one delivered right to the doorstep of your loved ones.

2. Detox trip

Nothing like a good weekend full of healthy food, meditation, clean air and zero distractions after Diwali. Many nearby destinations host detox weekends for this very reason. Book it as a surprise for your partner and yourself for some much-needed downtime.

3. Air purifier

This one goes without saying, doesn’t it? If you’re living in the National Capital Region or Bengaluru or Kanpur, it’s a must-have. If you know someone in your family who doesn’t have one - well, don’t spare another thought. An air purifier is as much of a necessity as a water purifier these days.

4. Weighted blanket

While previously recommended for individuals with autism, a weighted blanket can benefit anyone who has trouble sleeping. There are lighter options available for kids so do your research before you pick one.

5. A cycle

To not only promote a healthy life but also a sustainable one! Great idea for a couple as it’ll get more use out of two people than one - we’re thinking siblings, best friends or other close relatives here. There are so many chores we run for which you don’t need to take out your car. It might be inconvenient to show up at their home with this big a gift but it’ll start a good conversation.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health. To learn why saffron is such a great gift, please read our article here.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2019 12:25:56 IST

Tags : Budget Diwali Gifts, Delhi Pollution, Diwali, Diwali Gifts, Diwali Pollution, Healthy Diwali Gifts, Luxury Diwali Gifts, NewsTracker