11 tried-and-tested home remedies for period pain, from women who swear by them

Periods. An inevitable truth that every woman has to face and bear with and most do so with utter patience. What makes the menses more difficult to deal with though is menstrual pain or dysmenorrhea. Many women experience mild to severe menstrual cramps right before and during their period.

And since this is a phenomenon as old as womankind, home remedies have forever been a part and parcel of treating period pain.

We asked 11 women from across India what their go-to home remedies to deal with period pain are, and here’s what we found out.

1. Black tea with ginger

“Period cramps during the chilly winters in Uttarakhand can be excruciating. Thankfully, black tea with ginger (without sugar) has helped me deal with both the cold and my period cramps. Scientifically too, black tea is rich in antioxidants which help relieve the dull cramping feeling in the belly. Also, the addition of ginger to the tea acts as a painkiller, thus relieving the pain altogether.” - Sonia, 24, Dehradun

2. Take a walk

“I usually don’t get cramps much but when I do get them I just get off the couch and take a walk or indulge in any physical activity. A brisk walk usually works best. Walking is anyway good for health. It increases circulation and gradually relieves the pain.” - Natasha, 28, Faridabad

3. Jumping on the bed

“All I really want to do during my period is curl up in bed with the hugest comforter I can find. But that just makes me concentrate more on the cramps. So when my sister told me about her friend from hostel who would start jumping on her bed as soon as her cramps got bad, I obviously thought it was an insane idea. But some of the best ideas are a little bit insane, right? I tried it and it worked like a charm. It gets your blood flowing and no, overall, it doesn’t make you bleed any more than usual. It works like any other light exercise would - you just don’t have to put on your sports bra and running shoes for it.” - Divya, 27, Jaipur

4. The big O

“Okay so I know this might be a bit out there - but an orgasm always helps with my period pain. You obviously can’t manage to masturbate anywhere so it’s a bit tricky but at least when I’m home, alone and free, I would rather do that than pop a painkiller. Also, it’ll then help you sleep like a baby.” - Aditi, 25, Bangalore

5. The heat that helps

“I always use a hot pad and also try to drink hot water. Trust me, it is very effective when dealing with period pain. Also, drink tea during menstruation to control cramps.” - Parul, 28, New Delhi

6. Milky tea with jaggery, a pillow behind my back and something comforting on TV

“We’ve all heard about girls who get terrible cramps, or even throw-up because their period pain is absolutely excruciating. Luckily, some of us have it much easier. On heavy flow days, a steaming cup of chai with jaggery and home comforts are enough to alleviate my discomfort. Doctors and grandmas everywhere agree that hot drinks help with the cramps, and jaggery - which has a little bit of iron, a little bit of selenium and a big punch of flavour - helps to avoid anaemia and a bad mood in equal measure.” - Chanpreet, 37, New Delhi

7. Eat through the pain

“The period pain I experience is often crippling and leaves me exhausted and hungry. But instead of indulging in junk food (which can leave you feeling more bloated and gassy than your period will) I indulge in the trio of fish, mushrooms and chocolate. All three have amazing anti-inflammatory effects, so your pain is bound to disappear soon. An added incentive is the fact that baked fish and mushrooms followed by half a bar of dark chocolate makes for an amazing, effortless meal!” - Shreya, 31, New Delhi

8. Some vino for your troubles?

“It doesn’t matter if it’s summer or winter, I find a warm glass of mulled wine helps get rid of my menstrual cramps better than anything else in the world. The aroma is refreshing, the sweetness is soothing, and the alcohol just relaxes my muscles right up. Try a glass before bedtime during your next period and I’m sure you’ll sleep soundly and as painlessly as I do." - Rashmi, 29, Chandigarh

9. Turmeric milk and other good things to eat

“Usually I take a hot shower or keep a hot water bottle on my stomach to keep it warm. Having turmeric milk (just a little pinch of turmeric in hot milk) along with dates also helps me deal with menstrual pain and cramps. I drink plenty of fluids; plain water, glucose water and juices to stay hydrated. I try to eat iron-rich foods like spinach and apply pressure on some pressure points like on the back. I also like eating seeds like sunflower seeds as they are a rich source of minerals. Things to avoid: eating citrus foods, spicy foods and wearing tight clothes.” - Shalu, 24, Bhopal

10. Let the pain wash away

“I don’t just have cramps during my period. It feels like every muscle in my body has decided to stiffen up, and a hot water bottle is just not going to cut it for me. So, I take a hot shower or bath and keep my entire body warm. That always helps.” - Anwesha, 34, Kolkata

11. A herby solution

“When I feel discomfort due to cramps or period pain, I turn to carom seeds or ajwain. I take one teaspoon of carom seeds with boiled water. For unpredictable cramps, I usually carry a small number of carom seeds along with me wherever I go.” - Renu, 19, New Delhi