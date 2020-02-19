10 superfoods you'll want to include in your weight-loss diet plan

The first thing you’d want to get your hands on when you embark on your weight loss journey is superfoods. This is simply because superfoods are embedded in the popular imagination as “miracle ingredients” that help with every type of health issue.

Now, while this is not completely true since there is still no scientifically-approved definition of what classifies as a superfood, superfoods are mostly foods packed with multiple nutrients that can aid disease prevention and weight loss.

A study published in the journal Food and Function in 2018 showed that the consumption of certain superfoods can contribute to the prevention of metabolic syndromes, specifically the onset of obesity, high cholesterol, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Improved metabolic function is exactly what you need to lose weight consistently, properly, and while boosting your overall immunity and health.

Here are 10 superfoods that not only aid weight loss by boosting your metabolism but also carry many other benefits:

1. Berries

Blueberries, cranberries, goji berries and strawberries are rich in antioxidants, dietary fibre and vitamin C - all of which can improve your immunity and regulate your metabolism to reduce weight. If you can’t get them fresh, get dried berries without preservatives and added sugars.

2. Chillies

Rich in vitamins A, C, B1, B2, B6, niacin, capsaicin, flavonoids and minerals, chillies are packed with nutrition. They help with protein metabolism and protect your cells from free radical damage.

3. Ginger

This ingredient is one of the most underrated superfoods, and yet has immense benefits to impart. Ginger is rich in vitamins B3, B6 and C, and is chock full of iron, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus and folate.

4. Garlic

There’s a reason why you should chew on a raw garlic first thing in the morning. Garlic is full of vitamins, minerals and some very powerful antioxidants like allicin, which makes it very effective against diseases like high blood pressure, cholesterol and even the common cold.

5. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, protein, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They are also very easily available at your local markets these days. You should not miss out on this superfood if you're trying to lose weight.

6. Flax seeds

Flax seeds have a similar nutrient profile as chia seeds - which means they are just as beneficial. What’s more, these nutty, brown seeds are extremely affordable, easily available in Indian markets and have many traditional uses in Indian cuisine too.

7. Quinoa

Now, quinoa might be a grain that’s imported to India — and it’s definitely not as cheap as Indian whole grains like millets and barley — but this superfood deserves a place in your kitchen because it’s packed with protein, fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

8. Cacao

Yes, cacao is what chocolate comes from, but this doesn’t mean you can eat a few bars of chocolate and claim you’ve had a superfood. Raw cacao is probably the most powerful superfood out there, but it’s bitter to taste. You can easily get some raw cacao powder (not to be confused with cocoa powder, which is processed and has preservatives) and use it to make chocolate milk or bake some healthy cakes and cookies.

9. Wheatgrass

This one is a very potent superfood, thanks to all the vitamins, minerals, proteins, phytonutrients, enzymes and chlorophyll it delivers to your body. Apart from eliminating toxins and aiding digestion, wheatgrass works wonders on your metabolism.

10. Spirulina

This superfood is often used as a supplement by those on a diet, and it’s very effective because it has very high vitamin, protein and antioxidant content. If you’re a vegetarian or vegan, spirulina is something you can rely on.

