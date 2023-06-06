About Nootropic Supplements – Do They Enhance Cognitive Performance?

Smart drugs, natural nootropics, or brain supplements are products intended to boost cognitive performance. They do work, if you choose the proper ones. A quality nootropic supplement can enhance memory, reduce stress and anxiety, support brain cell health, reduce brain fog, increase energy levels, and much more by promoting healthy blood flow and nourishing the brain. Each brain supplement must contain natural ingredients in dosages according to scientific research. If it lacks some crucial ingredients, or if it uses unnecessary fillers, it is usually recommended to avoid those types of products.

Introduction

A health company called Thesis offers personalized nootropics. The company markets nutritional supplements with names such as “Creativity” “Energy”, and “Motivation,” and it asserts that each of its personalized products is “based on your own unique brain chemistry.”

Thesis Nootropics Benefits

Depending on which Thesis Nootropics blend you choose, the potential benefits are different. If you choose Thesis Nootropics Energy Blend, for example, you should experience higher energy levels, motivation, and mood support.

However, are Thesis supplements legit? In our review, we’ll find out. Let’s investigate each Thesis nootropic version from the official site.

Thesis Nootropic Energy Blend

Thesis Nootropics offers a variety of blends that are mostly personalized to the individual and totally focused on enhancing various aspects of cognition and brain health. Given these variations, it comes as no surprise that each blend has a unique list of ingredients—though there are undoubtedly some things they all have in common.

The energy blend is among their most well-liked products. The mixture is designed to increase your energy levels, combat exhaustion, and strengthen your mental endurance. It uses choline, which is proven to improve learning and memory. NAC and NALT, which support detoxification and nerve cell transmission, respectively, are also used.

The dosages are optimal, however, there is a lack of some ingredients such as Vitamin B12 and Caffeine Anhydrous which can increase Thesis Nootropics efficacy exponentially.

Thesis Clarity

Thesis Clarity is the next option you can choose. It comes with 500mg of Alpha GPC, 500mg of Lion’s Mane, 278mg of Epicatechin, 7,8-DHF at 30mg, Caffeine at 100mg, and 200mg of L-Theanine

7,8-DHF and Alpha GPC inside Thesis Clarity are important for neurogenesis, neuroprotection, and neural communication, and we like to see these nutrients here. L-Theanine will help to reduce chronic stress and promote relaxation, while Caffeine can boost energy levels, focus, and overall cognitive function.

Again, just like Thesis Energy, Thesis Clarity lacks some key ingredients for mental clarity such as Rhodiola Rosea, Bacopa Monnieri, and Vitamin B6.

Thesis Logic

Thesis Logic contains the following nutrients:

Ginkgo Biloba (160mg)

Theobromine (100mg)

Phosphatidylserine (400mg)

DHA (200mg)

TAU (30mg)

Synapsa® (320mg)

Caffeine (100mg)

We’d like to see ingredients such as Bacopa Monnieri and Panax Ginseng. Both nutrients are shown to enhance logical memory.

Thesis Motivation

Thesis Motivation, as the name suggests, is primarily focused on boosting an individual’s motivation. It contains:

L-Phenylalanine (500mg)

Dynamine® (100mg)

B12 (1000mcg)

Forskolin 20% (250mg)

Artichoke Extract 5% (450mg)

Caffeine (100mg)

L-Theanine (200mg)

Artichoke extract takes things up a notch, improves circulation, and helps with stress response (and management). We have Dynamine® for energy.

Forskolin and L-Phenylalanine work together to improve cognitive function, mood, and alertness. All of this should provide more motivation. You’ll also get plenty of vitamin B12 to boost your energy and soothe your nerves. Finishes with caffeine and theanine.

Again, some ingredients are missing such as Rhodiola Rosea, and Bacopa.

Thesis Creativity and Thesis Confidence are the last options on the list. They will work to some degree, but just like the previous versions, they lack some key ingredients, which makes them not that potent.

What Is The Main Issue With Thesis Nootropics Formula?

All Thesis Nootropics blends have one major issue: you can’t see the inactive ingredients list. This means that there could be some dangerous fillers inside each formula. A popular filler among many nootropics on the market is titanium dioxide, which has recently been classified as a potential carcinogen.

It is important for every high-quality nootropic to feature a list of active ingredients, as well as a list of inactive ingredients for safety purposes. Because it hides the list of other ingredients, nobody can be sure if Thesis Nootropics Blends will cause some side effects.

Thesis Nootropics Cost

Thesis Nootropics are very expensive. On the official Thesis website, you must choose 4 different blends that match your goals. You can choose from Thesis Creativity Blend, Thesis Energy, Motivation, Mood, Clarity, Creativity, and Confidence.

4 blends cost a massive $119. In our opinion, you can get a cheaper supplement that is still very potent at boosting all these areas of brain function.

Nooceptin – A Better Alternative to Thesis Nootropic Supplements?

A much more effective, safer, and simpler alternative to Thesis Motivation, Thesis Energy, and other Thesis Nootropic blends is Nooceptin, made by SAP Nutrition in FDA-approved facilities.

Nooceptin features seven organic active ingredients inside its formula, which are all focused on different parts of brain health including energy, motivation, creativity, logic, focus, clarity, and memory.

By taking Nooceptin, you will benefit all the areas of brain health, unlike Thesis Nootropics, with which you have to buy separate products for each individual area of brain function.

Also, everything is stated. Unlike Thesis Nootropics, Nooceptin features a list of inactive ingredients, as well as active ingredients. There are no proprietary blends, and from what we have seen, there are no ingredients that are missing from its formula. Seven nutrients might not sound like a lot, but this makes Nooceptin exceptionally safe, especially for individuals looking for a light option on their stomachs. And since all seven nutrients cover all the key areas of cognitive function, Nooceptin is considered one of the best nootropic supplements at the moment.

Benefits of taking Nooceptin include:

Increased mental stamina

Promotes healthy blood flow to the brain, resulting in better mental health overall

Higher mental energy

Sharper mind, better focus

Mood regulation

Helps individuals with poor sleep quality

Reduces stress and anxiety

Supports memory

Nooceptin Ingredients

Nooceptin comes with Ginkgo Biloba, Lion’s Mane, Bacopa Monnieri, Rhodiola Rosea, Citicoline, Panax Ginseng, and L-Theanine.

Ginkgo Biloba has a variety of health benefits, including cognitive enhancement and improved brain functioning. Studies suggest that Ginkgo biloba can help improve memory, concentration, and focus. It may also help protect the brain from age-related decline and reduce the risk of dementia. Additionally, it has been found to reduce anxiety and depression symptoms as well as improve sleep quality.

Lion’s Mane helps to support healthy brain cells and keep your mind sharper. Citicoline helps with the production of certain neurotransmitters which are involved in motivation and mood. Bacopa helps to improve memory, while Panax Ginseng and L-Theanine have calming properties, and can eliminate brain fog and chronic stress.

As you can see, Nooceptin targets every essential brain area. It is a much simpler alternative to Thesis Nootropics, in our opinion.

What’s also good is that Nooceptin is ranked by some professionals as the best alternative to prescription medications for ADHD. With that being said, if you are an individual who suffers from the symptoms of this disorder, you can benefit from Nooceptin without worrying about side effects.

Pricing

Nooceptin costs $69.00 for a one-month supply. We’re aware that this is not cheap, but you can’t expect a low price for a supplement of this quality. If you are not on a strict budget and if you are looking for a simple, effective, and safe nootropic that will boost mental performance and deliver precise results, we recommend giving Nooceptin a try.

Conclusion on Thesis Nootropics Review – Is Thesis Nootropics Legit?

While Thesis Nootropics will deliver some cognitive benefits with consistent usage, it is not the best supplement on the market we’ve seen, due to safety issues and formulas that lack several nutrients. It doesn’t show us the list of inactive ingredients, which means that it could be hiding some potential harmful fillers inside.

It is a complicated product, there’s no doubt, as you’ll have to purchase a different individual box for each area of brain health.

Nooceptin is a better choice. It combines seven potent natural nootropic ingredients in one formula and shows us that it is completely clean and free of any fillers. It is simple, and delivers quick and precise results; improves physical and mental energy, memory, reduces chronic anxiety and stress, and protects the brain cells.

Nooceptin is also way cheaper than Thesis Nootropics, and you’ll get a better deal with it overall, in our opinion.

