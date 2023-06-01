For those that don’t like to read reviews that are lengthy, here’s a summary of our review on Relief Factor.

Relief Factor Review Summary: Relief Factor is an over-the-counter joint supplement made by Promedev LLC, a relatively reputable company. The product is focused on people with an active lifestyle and those struggling with joint disorders – helping you live a pain-free life, and reducing inflammation and other joint issues associated with arthritis. But does Relief Factor work?

From what we have seen,

Relief Factor is a decent joint supplement, and it does indeed deliver a couple of essential nutrients that will help to reduce joint pain and inflammation to a certain degree in the long run.

However, we don’t think you’ll notice fast and substantial results, as claimed by the manufacturer. The manufacturer claims that you’ll be mostly or completely pain-free within 3 weeks of consistent usage. While that may be the case for some people, it won’t be for most, due to a lack of core ingredients.Relief Factor lacks some of the most crucial nutrients that we look for in a joint supplement, such as glucosamine, selenium, bromelain, MSM, chondroitin, and black pepper extract, which would help with the absorption of all the ingredients in the formula.

Chondroitin would make Relief Factor far more effective at combating arthritis symptoms because it helps to promote joint lubrication and therefore improve mobility and reduce stiffness to a better degree.

Because of all this, we don’t consider Relief Factor a comprehensive joint supplement. It is a decent product but does not tick all the boxes when it comes to our criteria.Physio Flex Pro is a better alternative, and so far the best-ranked joint supplement of the year. It comes with all the key nutrients that we just mentioned, which are all scientifically backed and in clinical doses. Being free of any fillers and proprietary blends, Physio Flex Pro stands out from the competition by being exceptionally safe long-term. It also delivers premium black pepper extract, which will help with the absorption of other nutrients inside the formula, unlike Relief Factor.

See Relief Factor on the official site here.

About Relief Factor

Relief Factor is a dietary supplement made by the company Promedev LLC. It is the product focused on alleviating inflammation issues and pain which is associated with arthritis.

For people who are seeking a natural solution to joint problems, Relief Factor should help them, according to the manufacturer.

To make sure these claims are correct, we’re going to investigate the ingredient formula below in our review.

These are some of the benefits you should experience by taking Relief Factor, according to the manufacturer:

Back, neck, shoulder, hip and knee pain relief

Supports blood flow

Promotes tissue health

Reduces joint inflammation

On the official website, the manufacturer offers a 3-week QuickStart package, with which you should be mostly or completely without pain in just three weeks by taking the product. Let’s see if that really is the case.

Let’s investigate the relief factor formula in more detail!

Relief Factor Ingredients

Relief Factor 3-Week QuickStart features six core ingredients in total. These included EPA, DHA, Fish oil, Epidemium, Turmeric (which is standardized to only 18% curcuminoids), and Japanese Fleeceflower.Let’s take a closer look at these nutrients.

EPA and DHA are two long-chain omega-3 fatty acids that help reduce inflammation, improve joint mobility, and provide joint pain relief in people with osteoarthritis.

These essential fatty acids can be obtained from food sources such as fish, seafood, walnuts, chia seeds, flaxseeds and soybeans. But many people don’t get enough of these nutrients from their diet alone, so it’s good to see them here.

Fish oil has long been used to improve joint health and maintain healthy mobility. It contains omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties and help reduce joint stiffness and discomfort. Studies have shown that regular consumption of fish oil can reduce the symptoms of arthritis, reduce joint pain, improve overall mobility and maintain healthy cartilage.

Epidemium is a natural supplement that helps promote joint health. It contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that work together to reduce pain, swelling, and stiffness in the joints.

Turmeric is one of the most crucial nutrients for joint health, which is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, and therefore, it can reduce joint pain and inflammation to a certain degree.

Turmeric consists of curcuminoids, which are compounds that provide all the health benefits. The most potent of all of them is curcumin.

However, there is a problem with Turmeric in Relief Factor. It is standardized to only 18% curcuminoids, meaning that it won’t be as potent as in some other supplements we’ve seen. Most high-quality supplements use turmeric extract that is standardized to at least 95% curcuminoids.

And the final ingredient in Relief Factor is Japanese Fleeceflower. This is a powerful herbal remedy that has been used for centuries to promote joint health. This herb is rich in active compounds, such as resveratrol and polyphenols, which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. In addition, it contains a number of phytochemicals that can help reduce joint pain and discomfort. Studies have shown that the Japanese Fleeceflower can effectively reduce symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other common joint disorders. It may also be beneficial in improving the range of motion and reducing swelling associated with these conditions.

If you’d like to learn more about Relief Factor, check out the official Relief Factor’s Website here.

Relief Factor Side Effects – Is Relief Factor Safe?

Relief Factor shouldn’t cause any side effects by following the recommended dosages in most people. However, due to some overdosed nutrients, sensitive people could experience minor side effects. Consult your healthcare provider if you’re not sure whether Relief Factor is the right choice for you or not.

Relief Factor Cost

Relief Factor costs $19.95 on the official website for a 3-week supply. We were not able to find it in Walmart at the moment.

Does Relief Factor Work? What Are The Issues With The Formula?

Unfortunately, Relief Factor is far from the best joint supplement on the market. While it does deliver several effective ingredients for joint health such as japanese fleeceflower, EPA, DHA, and fish oil, which can help relieve joint discomfort to some extent, it won’t be as potent as some other products we’ve seen.

If you have ever seen our previous reviews, you know that bromelain, selenium, ginger, turmeric extract, chondroitin, glucosamine, MSM, boswellia, and black pepper extract are some of the best ingredients that we always look for in a superb joint supplement.

Unfortunately, all of these are missing from Relief Factor, except turmeric (which is not as potent). Because of that, we don’t think Relief Factor will provide you with substantial and fast results as claimed by the manufacturer. It could work to some degree, but it will take a long time to feel the effects, which won’t be as huge.

The addition of black pepper extract would make Relief Factor far more effective due to the fact that this ingredient helps to increase the absorption of other ingredients in the formula.

Another issue with the formula is that there are some overdosed nutrients that could cause stomach problems in sensitive people.

If you’re looking for a supplement that does indeed contain those high-quality ingredients that we mentioned, as well as for fast and concrete results, Physio Flex Pro is currently rated as the best joint supplement on the market.

About Physio Flex Pro – Why does it work better than Relief Factor?

Physio Flex Pro is a dietary supplement made by the reputable company SRS Nutra which delivers only premium and natural supplements which are made in the FDA inspected and cGMP facilities. It belongs among the best joint supplements for arthritis pain.

Unlike Relief Factor, Physio Flex Pro has no complaints. All users we’ve seen were satisfied with the product.

Physio Flex Pro is also supported by some of the leading physiotherapists in the world, which includes the famous dr. Kavita, and some celebrities. Already at the very beginning, this speaks a lot about the quality of the product.

Another major advantage is that Physio Flex Pro is vegetarian-friendly, which means that it is suitable for most people.

The manufacturer offers excellent deals on the official site. For example, if you decide to purchase 3 bottles (a 3-month supply), you’ll save 10%.

Let’s get straight to the point. Why is Physio Flex Pro so much better than Relief Factor? Due to the formula; it uses eight powerful natural ingredients, all the key ones that we always look for in a high-quality joint care supplement.

These are scientifically backed and all in optimal doses, meaning that they are suitable even for sensitive people, and the risk of adverse reactions with Physio Flex Pro is minimal.

With Physio Flex Pro, you should experience better joint lubrication, alleviated joint pain, stiffness, and inflammation, better mobility, connective tissue healing, healthy cartilage, and no discomfort overall. Physio Flex Pro will ensure you have healthy joints.

The eight ingredients in Physio Flex Pro are: black pepper extract, MSM, ginger, turmeric extract, chondroitin, bromelain, glucosamine, and selenium.

As you can see, unlike Relief Factor, Physio Flex Pro does deliver black pepper extract which will help to increase the bioavailability of other nutrients in the formula, such as curcumin, which are hardly absorbed sometimes.

Turmeric is also included, but as an extract that is standardized to 95% curcuminoids. It comes with 200mg per serving, which is more than enough to be effective and safe at the same time.

There simply isn’t anything negative to say about Physio Flex Pro. It also does not use fillers or proprietary blends; you know exactly what you’re paying for, and we like that. The manufacturer isn’t hiding anything from you, and is not skimping on the formula. We have to praise SRS Nutra for that.

It’s good to see MSM added to the formula here, which is a crucial nutrient for healthy connective tissue.

Another ingredient that we like is chondroitin, which is a naturally occurring substance found within your body, and it has long been used to improve joint health.

It is believed to be an effective treatment for arthritis and other joint health issues, as well as a preventative measure.

Chondroitin works by helping to keep the cartilage in your joints healthy, which helps to reduce inflammation and discomfort caused by arthritis. It also helps to rebuild the cartilage when it becomes worn or damaged. This can help improve mobility and reduce stiffness in the joints. Chondroitin promotes joint lubrication as well, which can improve mobility and reduce discomfort.

You can read another popular review on Physio Flex Pro here.

Want to do your own research on Physio Flex Pro? Check out the official site here.

Conclusion on Relief Factor

As you can see, Relief Factor does indeed lack a lot of key nutrients for joint health, and it’s not a surprise that many people complain about its effectiveness.

It surely won’t be effective as Physio Flex Pro, and if you’re looking for quick and significant results, we recommend you to pass on Relief Factor.

However, if you’re on a limited budget and still want to benefit your joint health to a certain degree (although slower and to a less extent), Relief Factor should work for you. It costs $19.95 on the official site for a 3-week supply, while Physio Flex Pro costs $58.00 for a monthly supply, which is very expensive for most people.



