Introduction

Are you tired of struggling to hear conversations or constantly asking others to repeat themselves?

If so, you’re not alone. Millions of people suffer from hearing loss or other auditory issues that can make daily life difficult. That’s where Quietum Plus comes in. This natural supplement is designed to support healthy hearing and improve auditory function. With a mixture of vitamins, minerals, and herbs, Quietum Plus enhances nerve function, reduces inflammation, and protects against damage from free radicals. But does it work? In this review, we’ll examine the science behind Quietum Plus and see what users say about their experiences with this popular supplement.

What is Quietum Plus?

Quietum Plus is a health supplement formulated to support healthy hearing and improve overall ear health. It contains natural ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts, including garlic, hawthorn berry, and ginkgo biloba.

These ingredients work together to decrease inflammation, improve blood flow to the ears, and support the repair of damaged cells in the inner ear. Quietum Plus is marketed as a solution for those experiencing age-related hearing loss, tinnitus, and other ear-related problems. However, it is essential to note that dietary supplements like Quietum Plus are not intended to replace medical treatment or professional advice.

Ingredients of Quietum Plus

Mucuna Pruriens: Mucuna Pruriens, or velvet bean, is an herb commonly used in traditional medicine. It contains a high L-dopa, a precursor to dopamine, a neurotransmitter that can affect mood, motivation, and movement. Some studies have suggested that Mucuna Pruriens may help improve hearing loss caused by age-related damage to the auditory system. It also has a protective effect against noise-induced hearing loss.

Maca Root: This particular plant thrives in the Andean regions of Peru and has been consumed for pharmaceutical purposes and as a food source for centuries. Maca root is believed to have several health benefits, including improving energy levels, reducing stress, and improving mood. In addition, some studies have suggested that maca root may help alleviate tinnitus, a common symptom of ear problems characterized by ringing or buzzing.

Epimedium, better known as horny goat weed, is an herb applied in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. It has several health benefits, including improving sexual function, boosting energy levels, and reducing inflammation. In addition, some studies have suggested that epimedium may help alleviate tinnitus and improve hearing in people with hearing loss.

Tribulus Terrestris: Tribulus Terrestris is a plant commonly used in traditional medicine to boost energy levels and improve sexual function. It also has anti-inflammatory properties. In addition, some studies have suggested that Tribulus Terrestris may help alleviate tinnitus and improve hearing in people with hearing loss.

Dong Quai: Dong Quai is a plant commonly used in traditional Chinese medicine. It also has several health benefits, including reducing inflammation, improving circulation, and relieving pain. In addition, some studies have suggested that Dong Quai may help alleviate tinnitus and improve hearing in people with hearing loss.

Muira Puama: Muira Puama, or potency wood, is a herb commonly used in traditional medicine to improve sexual function and boost energy levels. It also has anti-inflammatory properties. In addition, some studies have suggested that Muira Puama may help alleviate tinnitus and improve hearing in people with hearing loss.

Ginger: Ginger is a root commonly used as a spice in cooking. It is also used for pharmaceutical purposes to alleviate nausea, reduce inflammation, and relieve pain. In addition, some studies have suggested that ginger may help alleviate tinnitus and improve hearing in people with hearing loss.

Catuaba Powder: Catuaba is a plant commonly used in traditional medicine in Brazil. It has several health benefits, including improving sexual function, reducing anxiety, and boosting energy levels. In addition, some studies have suggested that catuaba powder may help alleviate tinnitus and improve hearing in people with hearing loss.

Damiana: It is a shrub native to Mexico, used for medical purposes to improve sexual function and reduce anxiety. It is believed to have anti-inflammatory properties. In addition, damiana may help alleviate tinnitus and improve hearing in people with hearing loss.

Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha is an herb widely used in Ayurvedic medicine. It is believed to have various health advantages, such as boosting energy levels, reducing stress, and improving mood. In addition, some studies have suggested that ashwagandha may help alleviate tinnitus and improve hearing in people with hearing loss.

Piperine: Piperine is an element found in black pepper. It is believed to have several health advantages, including reducing inflammation and improving absorption of nutrients. In addition, some studies have suggested that piperine may help alleviate tinnitus and improve hearing in people with hearing loss.

Sarsaparilla Root: Sarsaparilla root is a plant commonly used to treat various health problems, including skin problems, rheumatism, and inflammation. In addition, some studies have suggested that sarsaparilla root may help alleviate tinnitus and improve hearing in people with hearing loss.

Asparagus: It is a type of vegetable that consists of various essential vitamins and minerals. It is believed to have several medical advantages, such as improving digestion, reducing inflammation, and boosting the immune system. In addition, some studies have suggested that asparagus may help alleviate tinnitus and improve hearing in people with hearing loss.

Vit. A Vit. B, Zinc: Vitamins A and B and zinc are essential for overall health and well-being. They are claimed to have several medical benefits, including improving the immune system, reducing inflammation, and promoting healthy skin, hair, and nails. In addition, some studies have suggested that these nutrients help alleviate tinnitus and improve hearing in people with hearing loss.

L-Tyrosine: It is an amino acid essential for the production of neurotransmitters in the brain. It is believed to have several health advantages, including boosting energy levels, reducing stress, and improving mood. In addition, some studies have suggested that L-Tyrosine may help alleviate tinnitus and improve hearing in people with hearing loss.

L-Arginine: L-Arginine is an amino acid essential for producing nitric oxide in the body. It has several health benefits, including improving circulation, reducing inflammation, and boosting the immune system. In addition, some studies have suggested that L-Arginine may help alleviate tinnitus and improve hearing in people with hearing loss.

Working Mechanism of Quietum Plus

Quietum Plus targets the root causes of hearing loss and ear-related problems. Its formula contains various natural ingredients that have been shown to support ear health and function. Here are some of the critical mechanisms by which Quietum Plus may work:

Reducing inflammation: Chronic inflammation can damage the delicate structures of the inside of the ear, leading to hearing loss. Quietum Plus contains anti-inflammatory ingredients like garlic and turmeric, which may help reduce inflammation and protect the inner ear.

Improving blood flow: Good blood flow is essential for delivering oxygen and nutrients to the ears. Hawthorn berry and ginkgo biloba are two ingredients in Quietum Plus that have been shown to improve blood flow to the ears, potentially supporting their function.

Supporting cellular repair: The inner ear cells are delicate and easily damaged. N-Acetyl-Cysteine (NAC), an amino acid in Quietum Plus, has been shown to support cellular repair in the inner ear and may help protect against hearing loss.

Providing essential nutrients: Quietum Plus also contains vitamins and minerals like vitamins C and B6, magnesium, and zinc, which are necessary for maintaining healthy ear function and may help prevent hearing loss.

Advantages of Quietum Plus

Here are some potential benefits of the ingredients found in Quietum Plus based on scientific research.

Improved hearing – Some ingredients found in Quietum Plus, such as magnesium and Vitamin B12, have been shown to improve hearing in individuals with hearing loss. Magnesium is involved in the functions of nerves and muscles and may help protect against noise-induced hearing loss. In contrast, Vitamin B12 is involved in nerve function and may help prevent damage to the auditory nerve.

Reduced tinnitus – Tinnitus commonly involves ringing or other ear noises. Some ingredients found in Quietum Plus, such as zinc and ginkgo biloba, have been shown to reduce tinnitus severity. Zinc is involved in immune function and wound healing and may help protect against oxidative stress in the ear. At the same time, ginkgo biloba is believed to improve circulation and protect against oxidative stress.

Improved ear health – Several ingredients found in Quietum Plus, such as ginger and ashwagandha, have anti-inflammatory properties that may help improve ear health. For example, ginger has been shown to decrease inflammation in the inner ear and may help reduce the severity and duration of vertigo episodes in individuals with Meniere’s disease. In contrast, ashwagandha has been shown to reduce symptoms of stress and anxiety, which can contribute to various health problems, including ear problems.

Immune system support – Some ingredients in Quietum Plus, such as zinc and Vitamin A, are involved in immune function and may help support overall immune system health. Zinc is involved in various immune functions, including the development and function of immune cells. Simultaneously, Vitamin A is responsible for preserving the structural integrity of the mucous membranes that coat the digestive and respiratory tracts.

Stress reduction – Chronic stress can contribute to various health problems, including ear problems. Some ingredients found in Quietum Plus, such as ashwagandha and muira puama, have been shown to decrease the symptoms of stress and anxiety and may help enhance a sense of calm and relaxation.

Hormone balance – Some ingredients in Quietum Plus, such as Tribulus Terrestris and dong quai, have traditionally been used to promote hormone balance in both men and women. Tribulus Terrestris has been shown to enhance testosterone levels in men, while dong quai is believed to help regulate estrogen levels in women.

Antioxidant properties – Some ingredients found in Quietum Plus, such as ginger and Vitamin A, have antioxidant properties that help to protect against oxidative stress in the body. Oxidative stress is crucial in developing various health problems, including ear problems.

Improved circulation – Some ingredients found in Quietum Plus, such as ginkgo biloba and asparagus, have been shown to improve circulation in the body. Improved circulation promotes ear health by delivering nutrients and oxygen to the tissues.

Sexual health – Some ingredients found in Quietum Plus, such as muira puama and catuaba powder, have traditionally been used as aphrodisiacs and may help promote sexual health in men and women.

Disadvantages of Quietum Plus

While Quietum Plus has the potential to offer several benefits for ear health, there are also some potential disadvantages to consider:

Lack of scientific evidence – While some of the ingredients in Quietum Plus have been studied for their potential benefits, there needs to be more scientific evidence to support the supplement’s effectiveness.

Possible side effects – Some ingredients in Quietum Plus, such as ashwagandha and Tribulus Terrestris, may cause side effects in some individuals. For example, ashwagandha may cause upset stomach, diarrhea, and nausea, while Tribulus Terrestris may cause stomach upset and diarrhea. Hence, seeking advice from a medical professional or a nutritionist is crucial before incorporating new supplements into your routine.

Interactions with medications – It’s important to note that some ingredients in Quietum Plus may interact with particular medicines, such as diabetes medications and blood thinners. Hence, if you are taking medication, discussing it with a healthcare expert before including any new supplement in your routine is crucial.

Not suitable for everyone – Quietum Plus may not be ideal, particularly for individuals with certain medical conditions. For example, individuals with autoimmune diseases, thyroid problems, or specific allergies may need to avoid certain ingredients in the supplement.

Expensive – Quietum Plus can be relatively expensive compared to other supplements or treatments for ear problems. It could challenge specific individuals, making it less feasible or less desirable than other treatment options.

Requires long-term use – Like many dietary supplements, Quietum Plus may require long-term use to see any benefits. It means that individuals may need to continue taking the supplement for an extended period, which can be costly and time-consuming.

Research & Studies

Study 1: Piperine’s Effects on hearing loss

While there is limited research on piperine’s effects on hearing loss, some studies have suggested that piperine may improve auditory function.

A study published in the journal Neurochemistry International in 2016 investigated the effects of piperine on age-related hearing loss in rats. The researchers found that piperine supplementation significantly improved the rats’ auditory function by reducing oxidative stress and inflammation in the inner ear.

In 2019, another research paper was presented in the Basic and Clinical Physiology and Pharmacology journal, which investigated the effects of piperine on noise-induced hearing loss in rats. The researchers found that piperine supplementation significantly improved the rats’ auditory function by reducing oxidative stress and inflammation in the inner ear.

While these studies are promising, more research is needed to fully understand the effects of piperine on hearing loss in humans.

Study 2: Ashwagandha effects on hearing loss.

Ashwagandha, better known as Withania somnifera, is an herb commonly used in Ayurvedic medicine and is believed to possess several health advantages, including reducing stress, improving mood, and boosting energy.

Research presented in the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research in 2014 investigated the effects of ashwagandha extract on age-related hearing loss in rats. The researchers found that ashwagandha extract supplementation significantly improved the rats’ auditory function and reduced oxidative stress in the inner ear.

Another research published in the Journal of Traditional and Complementary Medicine 2017 investigated the effects of ashwagandha extract on noise-induced hearing loss in rats. The researchers found that ashwagandha extract supplementation significantly improved the rats’ auditory function by reducing oxidative stress and inflammation in the inner ear.

Study 3: Ginger effects on hearing issues

A study presented in the Journal of Medicinal Food in 2019 investigated the protective effects of ginger extract against noise-induced hearing loss in rats. The researchers found that pre-treatment with ginger extract significantly reduced hearing threshold shifts and hair cell damage in the inner ear.

In 2016, an additional study was presented in the Traditional and Complementary Medicine journal that examined the impact of ginger on hearing loss associated with aging in rats. The researchers found that ginger extract supplementation significantly improved auditory function and reduced oxidative stress in the inner ear.

A study published in the journal Evidence-Based Alternative Medicine and Complementary in 2018 investigated the effects of ginger extract on cisplatin-induced hearing loss in rats. The researchers found that ginger extract supplementation significantly reduced hearing threshold shifts and hair cell damage in the inner ear.

Study 4: Tribulus Terrestris on Tinnitus

A study presented in the Indian Journal of Pharmacology 2011 investigated the effects of Tribulus Terrestris extract on noise-induced hearing loss in rats. The researchers found that Tribulus Terrestris extract supplementation significantly improved the rats’ auditory function and reduced oxidative stress in the inner ear.

Another study presented in the Journal of Traditional and Complementary Medicine in 2015 investigated the effects of Tribulus Terrestris extract on hearing loss in rats induced by the chemotherapy drug cisplatin. The researchers found that Tribulus Terrestris extract supplementation significantly improved the rats’ auditory function and reduced oxidative stress in the inner ear.

Study 5: Muira Puama Effect on Hearing Issue

One study presented in the International Journal of Pharmacognosy in 1990 examined the effects of Muira Puama extract on the auditory system in rats. The study found that the extract protected the auditory system, reducing the damage caused by exposure to loud noise.

Another study presented in the Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmacology in 2010 investigated the potential neuroprotective effects of Muira Puama and ginger extracts on the auditory system in rats. The study found that the combination of extracts protected the auditory system, reducing the damage caused by exposure to loud noise.

Recommended Dosage

The recommended dosage is 2 capsules of Quietum Plus per day, accompanied by a meal and a full glass of water. It is crucial to carefully adhere to the instructions on the supplement label and not intake the recommended dosage.

Each bottle of Quietum Plus contains 60 capsules, which is enough for a one-month supply. Taking the supplement for at least 3-6 months is recommended for best results, although individual results may vary.

It should be emphasized that the suggested dose may differ depending on personal factors like age, weight, and health condition. It is thus crucial to seek advice from a healthcare expert before consuming any new supplement, primarily if you have an existing medical condition or are taking any medication.

Additionally, some ingredients in Quietum Plus may have a cumulative effect over time, meaning their benefits may increase with continued use. Therefore, taking the supplement consistently over a more extended period may be beneficial to see the best results.

Keeping Quietum Plus in a dry and cool place, shielded from direct sunlight and heat, is crucial to maintain its quality. In addition, it helps maintain the ingredients’ potency and effectiveness.

Who Can Benefit from Quietum Plus?

Quietum Plus may benefit many individuals seeking to improve their overall ear health. Here are some of the individuals who can take the benefit from this supplement include:

Those experiencing hearing loss or tinnitus: The ingredients in Quietum Plus are specifically selected to support the health of the ears and promote better hearing, making it a potential solution for those experiencing hearing loss or tinnitus.

Workers in noisy environments: People who work or spend more time in loud environments, such as construction sites or factories, may be at an increased risk for hearing damage. Quietum Plus may provide additional support for ear health in these individuals.

Older adults: As we age, our hearing may naturally decline. Quietum Plus’s ingredients may help support ear health and reduce age-related hearing loss.

Those with nutrient deficiencies: Nutrient deficiencies, such as zinc or vitamin B12 deficiencies, may contribute to hearing loss. Quietum Plus contains a blend of vitamins and minerals that may help to address these deficiencies and support ear health.

People who frequently listen to loud music or use headphones: Excessive exposure to loud music or sounds through headphones can cause damage to the ears. Quietum Plus may provide additional support for ear health in individuals who engage in these activities.

Who Should Avoid Using Quietum Plus?

While Quietum Plus is generally safe for most individuals, some people should avoid using this supplement. These include:

Pregnant or nursing women: The safety of Quietum Plus has not been established in pregnant or nursing women, so it is recommended that they avoid using the supplement.

Children under 18: The safety and efficacy of Quietum Plus in children have not been established, so it is not made to use for those under 18.

Individuals taking prescription medications: It is essential to consult with a healthcare professional before taking Quietum Plus if you are currently taking prescription medications, as some of the elements in the supplement may interact with certain medications.

Those with a history of allergies or sensitivities: Some ingredients in Quietum Plus may cause allergic reactions or sensitivities in some individuals. Reading the product label attentively and seeking advice from a healthcare expert is crucial, particularly if you have suffered from sensitivities or allergies before consuming the supplement.

People with pre-existing medical conditions: Seeking advice from a medical expert before consuming any new supplement, including Quietum Plus, is essential if you have a pre-existing medical history, including a heart condition or kidney disease.

Customer Reviews

Quietum Plus changes lots of people’s lives with its excellent benefits. People around the globe have improved their medical conditions and are now living a good life with issues they were used to suffering. Here are some of the reviews of Quietum Plus users:

Jake Austin

Rating: 5 out of 5

“I had a buzzing inside my right ear & an irritating pulsing sensation in my left ear. But due to Quientum Plus, not anymore. It feels awesome to have my life back.”

Gen

Rating: 5 out of 5

Well, I have been using this Quietum Plus for 3 months. After 3 months of using Quietum Plus, I am significantly improving my ringing and vertigo. I could not be more pleased than now.

I will continue to see if it can help my hiring to be better. It didn’t get worst, which is a plus. The homeopathic product only works for a few weeks; you must want what you take. Genevieve

Where can you buy Quietum Plus?

Quietum Plus is available for purchase on the official website of the product. Customers can visit the website to order and choose from several buying options depending on their needs.

The available buying options include:

Single bottle purchase: Customers can purchase a single bottle of Quietum Plus containing a 30-day supplement supply.

Double-bottle purchase: Customers can purchase three bottles of Quietum Plus at a discounted rate of $28.95, which provides a 90-day supply of the supplement.

Three-bottle purchase: Customers can purchase six bottles of Quietum Plus at an even more significant discount of $39.95, which provides a 180-day supply of the supplement.

All purchases come with a free shipping option; customers can pay with various payment options. Additionally, customers are protected by a 60-day money-back guarantee, allowing them to try the product risk-free. You can also return the shipment and get a complete refund if unsatisfied with the results.

FAQs

Is there a way to determine if Quietum Plus will benefit me?

Although ensuring that Quietum Plus will be effective for everyone is impossible, specific indicators determine whether the supplement is beneficial. For instance, suppose you have undergone hearing loss, tinnitus, or other ear-related problems. In that case, Quietum Plus can help by providing essential nutrients to support the health of your ears. It is also important to note that Quietum Plus is made from natural ingredients, which may be preferable for individuals who prefer a more holistic approach to their health.

What are the ingredients in Quietum Plus?

Quietum Plus contains a mixture of vitamins (including Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, and Vitamin B12), minerals (including Zinc, Magnesium, and Potassium), and herbs (including Passionflower, Hawthorn Berry, and Garlic). Each ingredient is chosen for its potential benefits to ear health.

Is Quietum Plus safe to consume?

While Quietum Plus is derived from natural ingredients and deemed safe for consumption, as with any dietary supplement, it is crucial to seek advice from a healthcare expert before consuming the product. Also, adhering to the recommended dosage instructions on the product label is essential.

Is there any side effect of Quietum Plus?

Although Quietum Plus is generally deemed safe, some people may encounter mild side effects like headaches, digestive problems, or allergic reactions to specific constituents. If any side effects occur, it is vital to stop using the product and seek advice from a healthcare professional.

Who should not consume Quietum Plus?

While Quietum Plus is safe for most individuals, specific groups should avoid taking the supplement. These include pregnant or breastfeeding women, individuals under 18, and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions or taking medications that could interact with the supplement.

How does Quietum work?

Quietum Plus provides essential nutrients and antioxidants to support the health of the ears and promote better hearing. The supplement’s components collaboratively improve blood flow to the ears, reduce inflammation, and protect against oxidative stress. By supporting the health of the ears, Quietum Plus can help reduce the symptoms of hearing loss, tinnitus, and other ear-related issues.

Conclusion

Living with tinnitus or hearing loss can be an overwhelming and exhausting experience, but it doesn’t have to control your life. By taking proactive steps to address the underlying causes of this condition and exploring various treatment options, you can find relief and regain control over your daily life.

Quietum Plus is a promising natural supplement that may help alleviate tinnitus symptoms and improve hearing health. First, however, it’s essential to discuss with a healthcare professional and to prioritize a healthy lifestyle, including stress management, regular exercise, and a healthy diet. Then, with patience, persistence, and the right resources.

