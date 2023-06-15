What Is A Nootropic Supplement?

Nootropic supplements are a type of dietary supplements that have become increasingly popular in recent years. They are used to improve cognitive function, enhance mental performance, reduce stress, increase attention span, boost brain power, and support long-term human brain health. Nootropics can be found in a variety of forms, including pills, capsules, powders, and drinks. These supplements contain ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, and herbs that are known to have calming effects on the brain and body. They are believed to help boost memory, focus, alertness and energy levels while reducing stress levels.

Qualia Mind Review – Introduction

Qualia Mind is a nootropic supplement made by Neurohacker Collective, a company based in California, US. How does Qualia Mind work? According to the maker, it is claimed to help boost your energy levels, boost concentration, mood, memory recall, memory retention, and concentration. It also eliminates brain fog and mental fatigue, according to Neurohacker Collective.

To see if Qualia Mind is really that effective. We have to see its ingredient formula. Let’s start our investigation of this supplement.

Is Qualia Mind Caffeine Free?

Qualia Mind is not caffeine free. Its formula features 90mg of caffeine in total per serving of 7 capsules, derived from Organic Coffeeberry.

Qualia Mind Formula

Qualia Mind supplement uses a lot of different nutrients. In total, there are 28 different ingredients in Qualia Mind, which is a massive amount. We think sensitive people should immediately skip this product, as it might be harsh on the stomach due to an overcrowded formula.

When looking at the best nootropics on the market, we like to see a formula that is not overloaded with a lot of different ingredients. If the formula has six, seven, or eight nutrients that are backed by studies and support key areas of brain health, in our opinion, that is more than enough, and that makes a supplement suitable for everyone.

Unfortunately, that is not the case with Qualia Mind, and as we already mentioned, we think sensitive people should skip it.

Let’s take a closer look at the ingredients in Qualia Mind. Qualia Mind contains:

Vitamin C – 100mg

Vitamin D3 – 25mcg

Thiamine – 50mg

Niacin – 50mg

B Vitamins (b6 – 20mg, b12- 1000mcg)

Pantothenic Acid – 50mg

Choline – 110mg

Acetyl-L-Carnitine – 500mg

Artichoke Leaf Extract – 400mg

Bacopa Monnieri Extract – 300mg

Rhodiola Rosea Root Extract – 300mg

DL-Phenylalanine – 300mg

L-Tyrosine – 250mg

Taurine – 200mg

L-Theanine – 200mg

Alpha GPC – 200mg

Uridine-5-Monophosphate disodium salt – 160mg

Citicoline – 150mg

Organic Coffeeberry – 129mg (features 90mg of caffeine)

Velvet Bean Seed Extract – 100mg

Phosphatidylserine – 100mg

AvailOm DHA – 80mg

Celastrus paniculatus Seed Extract – 60mg

Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract – 50mg

Coleus forskohlii Root Extract – 20mg

Pyrroloquinoline Quinone disodium salt – 10mg

Hupezia Serrata – 5mg

As you can see, that’s a lot of ingredients!

When reviewing brain supplements, we have our special criteria. We look for some of the best nootropic ingredients. These include Ginkgo Biloba Extract, Lion’s Mane Extract, Panax Ginseng Extract, Phosphatidylserine, Bacopa Monnieri, Rhodiola Rosea, Citicoline, L-Tyrosine, L-Theanine, Vitamin B12, and Caffeine.

As you can see, Qualia Mind features most of these. However, not all of them are properly dosed. For example, Vitamin B12 is quite overdosed at 1000mcg which can cause headaches, nausea, fatigue, or diarrhea in sensitive individuals.

Citicoline is a bit underdosed at 150mg. Citicoline is a natural substance that has been proven to have numerous benefits on the brain, particularly in increasing its cognitive functions.

According to clinical studies, citicoline works by providing essential nutrients to the brain, which helps to improve its overall health and increase its ability to think, remember and focus.

Additionally, it can also increase brain derived neurotrophic factor and boost mood and mental alertness. By taking citicoline regularly, users can experience improved concentration levels and reduced fatigue. In addition, it can also protect against damage caused by aging or disease-related neurological conditions. This is a very important nutrient for overall cognitive function.

Another issue with Qualia Mind’s formula is the addition of some unnecessary nutrients in a nootropic that could have been replaced with more potent ones. For example, Thiamine or Taurine could have been replaced with Panax Ginseng Extract, which is highly studied and shown to be effective at promoting cognitive benefits.

With all being said, we don’t think Qualia Mind is an ideal nootropic. Due to many issues, we can’t recommend it, especially not for those with a sensitive stomach, since it can cause some adverse effects such as nausea, diarrhea, fatigue, and headaches. There are far better brain supplements on the market.

How To Take Qualia Mind?

The manufacturer recommends taking up to seven capsules every morning, preferably on an empty stomach. You may use it with food if you are sensitive.

Qualia Mind Cost

This will disappoint a lot of people. Qualia Mind is extremely expensive. It can currently be purchased only from the official website for the price of $159 for a jar with 154 capsules. Since the serving size is 7 capsules per day, this jar should last you for only 22 days. In other words, you pay $159 for a supplement with an approximate 3-week supply.

What Are The Alternatives to Qualia Mind?

The best alternative to Qualia Mind is Vyvamind, in our opinion, the best-ranked nootropic pill so far for optimal cognitive function. Vyvamind is produced by SAP Nutrition and unlike Qualia Mind, features a formula that is suitable for everyone, including individuals with sensitive stomachs.

Vyvamind contains six ingredients; Vitamins B6 and B12, Citicoline, L-Tyrosine, Caffeine Anhydrous, and L-Theanine. While this doesn’t seem like a lot, Vyvamind is highly potent and safe at the same time because of a formula like this. All six nutrients here have neuroprotective properties and support all key brain areas, including brain fog reduction, reduction of mental fatigue, higher mental energy, mental stamina, mental clarity, focus, better memory, and the support of brain cells health. It does this by promoting cerebral blood flow.

Vyvamind is a potent cognitive enhancer and will ensure your brain gets all the essential nutrients it needs to stay healthy and prevent age related cognitive decline while minimizing the risk of adverse effects that can occur with prescription drugs.

It is a great supplement for individuals looking for cognitive enhancement and those suffering from mental disorders such as ADHD.

Let’s break down the ingredients in Vyvamind so you can learn more facts about them.

Vitamins B12 and B6

Vitamins B12 and B6 are essential for maintaining a healthy brain. Not only do they help improve memory and focus, but they can also reduce the risk of developing neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s disease. Studies have found that these vitamins work together to protect the brain from oxidative damage and inflammation, which are two major causes of cognitive decline. They also help increase levels of important neurotransmitters like serotonin, dopamine, and GABA, which contribute to better mood regulation. These vitamins also boost natural energy.

Citicoline

Citicoline is a naturally occurring compound found in the brain that has been studied for its numerous health benefits. It is especially beneficial to brain health and cognitive performance, as it helps increase cell membrane phospholipids, which improves neuron function and communication. Regular intake of Citicoline can help improve memory, mental clarity, and concentration by boosting the production of acetylcholine in the brain. In addition to providing cognitive benefits, Citicoline also helps protect the brain from age-related degeneration and disease by reducing inflammation in the nervous system.

L-Tyrosine

L-Tyrosine is an important amino acid that has many health benefits, especially when it comes to the brain. This amino acid is known to improve cognitive functions, increase alertness, and help manage stress levels. It also plays a role in maintaining healthy dopamine levels which can be beneficial for those suffering from depression or anxiety. Additionally, L-Tyrosine can help boost energy and focus, making it an important nutrient for those looking to maximize their mental performance.

L-Theanine

L-Theanine is a unique amino acid found in tea that has been proven to have numerous benefits for the brain. Research suggests that it can help reduce stress, improve cognitive performance, and improve mood. It may also help protect the brain from age-related decline and boost alertness, focus, and concentration.

Caffeine Anhydrous

Caffeine Anhydrous is a form of caffeine that has been dried and powdered for easy absorption by the body. It has recently been studied to determine if it can help improve mental clarity and focus.

The results from these studies have been promising, showing that Caffeine Anhydrous can help to improve cognitive performance by increasing alertness and concentration. It can also reduce fatigue and grogginess, helping people stay energized for longer. Furthermore, research suggests that regular use of this stimulant may also increase the efficiency of neurotransmitters in the brain, leading to enhanced memory formation and recall.

Overall, these benefits suggest that Caffeine Anhydrous may be an effective way to support mental performance and wakefulness without overstimulating the body or causing negative side effects like anxiety or agitation.

Adverse Effects Of Vyvamind

Unlike Qualia Mind, as we previously mentioned, Vyvamind should not cause any adverse reactions due to a light and potent formula at the same time. Still, you should consult your local healthcare provider before taking any product for the first time, especially if you’re pregnant or taking prescription drugs.

Vyvamind Cost

Vyvamind costs $74.99 for a bottle with 60 capsules. If you take 1 capsule each day, it should last you for 2 months. It is not a cheap supplement but is highly effective at reducing mental fatigue and supporting overall mental health.

Vyvamind costs less than Qualia Mind and you won’t have to worry about side effects with it, as we already mentioned. All the ingredients in Vyvamind are in optimal doses according to scientific research. Because of this, we think Vyvamind is far more worth it.

Conclusion – Qualia Mind Review: Should You Take?

Qualia Mind by Neurohacker Collective could work for the brain through some of the essential nutrients it uses. If you are not sensitive, this product could help you support brain function to a high degree if you use it regularly. However, since it is not the safest product due to an overloaded formula with too many ingredients, and since we’ve seen way better and cheaper supplements, we can’t recommend Qualia Mind. At $159 for a 3-week supply, we don’t think it is worth it, and the risk of adverse effects with it is quite high.

If you’d like a safer alternative that is highly potent, supported by studies, and recommended by professionals, take a look at Vyvamind. We recommend researching its formula by yourself to see how good it really is. The good thing is that Vyvamind is a lot cheaper than Qualia Mind, at $74.99 for an approximate 2-month supply!

