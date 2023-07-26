In pursuit of physical fitness, often, the importance of the pelvic floor muscles is overlooked, and that can be the start of something very problematic. People usually don’t care for their pelvic health, thinking that nothing can go wrong with that, but it is time to bust that myth.

As thought otherwise, these vital muscles play a crucial role in maintaining core stability, bladder control, and even sexual health in an individual, and a poorly functioning pelvis is not something anyone looks forward to.

If you are an athlete or want to be someone with better core strength, it is important to keep your pelvic health in check.

Igniting your inner strength starts with a well-rounded pelvic floor-strong workout regimen.

By dedicating time and effort to strengthening these muscles, you can experience a range of benefits that extend far beyond the pelvic region.

However, many people neglect this essential part of their body, leading to a variety of issues such as incontinence, prolapse, and decreased sexual satisfaction.

To address these concerns and empower individuals to take charge of their pelvic floor health, renowned fitness expert Alex Miller has developed a highly effective workout regimen called Pelvic Floor Strong.

This article will delve into the details of the program, exploring its key components and the benefits it offers.

Who is Alex Miller?

Alex Miller, a renowned pelvic health and fitness expert hailing from Vancouver, Canada, has gained international recognition for her dedication to women’s health and empowerment.

Her honest and open approach to addressing the realities of women’s health has made her a trusted voice in the field.

Driven by her passion to understand and improve the female body, Alex Miller has become a specialist in pelvic floor weakness.

Having personally experienced the challenges of living with incontinence, she is determined to help other women heal and regain control over their bodies.

Alex’s own journey and remarkable success story resonate with women worldwide, which is why her therapy protocol has been embraced by so many.

Her natural techniques have already transformed the lives of nearly one million women since the program’s inception.

Central to the Pelvic Floor Strong program is a unique and effective use of video content.

This innovative approach places a strong emphasis on pelvic floor muscle training, specifically targeting the weakened areas to eliminate incontinence and strengthen the core.

In essence, this program offers women a solution to regain bladder control without requiring significant lifestyle changes or enduring inconveniences.

With the Pelvic Floor Strong program, Alex Miller provides a comprehensive and accessible solution for women seeking to improve their pelvic health.

Through her expertise, she empowers women to take charge of their bodies, overcome challenges, and enjoy the freedom and confidence that comes with a strong and healthy pelvic floor.

Understanding the Pelvic Floor Strong Workout Regimen

Alex Miller’s Pelvic Floor Strong program is a comprehensive workout regimen designed to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles and improve overall core stability.

It is a combination of targeted exercises, stretches, and movements that specifically target the pelvic floor area.

The program is carefully curated to suit individuals of all fitness levels, whether you are a beginner or already have some experience with fitness routines.

How Does A Healthy Pelvic Floor Help You?

There are many advantages of this routine, but it is essential to know that this program was solely curated to strengthen your muscles in the pelvic floor area.

Not only does it help you regain control of your own bladder and bowel movements, but it also gives you more confidence and improves your sensual functioning.

This workout regime is the perfect solution for those looking to improve their pelvic function and regulate their bowel movements. Let’s have a look at what this program has to offer to give you a healthier and happier life!

Core Exercises

The pelvic floor muscles play a crucial role in supporting the organs in the pelvic region, maintaining bladder and bowel control, and enhancing overall core stability.

The core exercises in the “Pelvic Floor Strong” program target the deep muscles of the pelvic floor, as well as the surrounding muscles that contribute to core strength.

These exercises are carefully chosen and sequenced to effectively engage and strengthen the pelvic floor, providing a number of benefits for both men and women, including better bladder control, enhanced sexual function, reduced risk of pelvic organ prolapse, and increased core stability.

Here are a few examples of core exercises typically included in the “Pelvic Floor Strong” program:

Bridge Pose: The bridge pose is a classic exercise that engages the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back muscles, along with the pelvic floor. By lifting the hips off the ground while maintaining a neutral spine, this exercise helps strengthen the entire core, including the pelvic floor.

Dead Bug: The dead bug exercise involves lying on your back with your arms and legs in the air, then alternately extending your opposite arm and leg while keeping the core engaged. This exercise challenges the coordination of the core muscles and promotes pelvic floor activation.

Squats: Squats are compound exercises that engage multiple muscle groups, including the glutes, quadriceps, and core. The proper squat form ensures the activation of the pelvic floor muscles, making it an effective exercise for strengthening the entire core region.

Planks: Planks are excellent for building core stability. By maintaining a straight line from head to toe while supporting the body weight on the forearms and toes, the deep core muscles, including the pelvic floor, are activated and strengthened.

Pelvic Tilts: Pelvic tilts involve gently tilting the pelvis forward and backward while lying on your back. This exercise helps improve pelvic alignment, mobility, and control while engaging the pelvic floor muscles.

Kegel Exercises

The Pelvic Floor Strong program promotes kegel exercises to improve your pelvic floor health and, therefore, incorporates a series of super-effective exercises for your bowel and pelvic floor.

The program focuses on the importance of Kegel exercises in promoting pelvic floor health. Kegel exercises help to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles through a series of targeted contractions and relaxations, enhancing their tone and endurance.

These exercises can be helpful for both men and women, especially those experiencing pelvic floor dysfunction, such as urinary incontinence or pelvic organ prolapse.

Alex Miller provides a detailed guide on how to perform Kegel exercises correctly.

Participants are guided through different variations and intensities of the exercises, allowing for progressive improvement over time.

The program also incorporates different techniques to engage the correct muscles and boost the effectiveness of the exercises.

By incorporating Kegel exercises into the “Pelvic Floor Strong” program, participants can experience a range of benefits.

These exercises can help strengthen the pelvic floor muscles, improve bladder and bowel control, reduce the risk of urinary incontinence, and support sexual function.

Additionally, Kegel exercises may be particularly beneficial for women during pregnancy and postpartum, as they can help prevent or address issues such as stress urinary incontinence.

Belly Fat Burning Exercises

Pelvic Floor Strong also includes some game-changing fat-burning exercises to help you get in shape as you work on your pelvic floor health.

These exercises are targeted towards reducing any extra belly fat that you have, and include a range of different workouts to give you the best results.

The belly fat-burning exercises included in the “Pelvic Floor Strong” program are designed to target the abdominal muscles, increase core strength, and promote fat loss in the midsection.

Some of these exercises are found under the core exercises category, but there are a few additional workouts that help immensely in losing belly fat.

These exercises are carefully selected to provide an effective and balanced workout routine.

Pelvic Tilts: This exercise involves lying on your back with bent knees and gently tilting your pelvis upward while engaging your abdominal muscles.

Pelvic tilts help activate the deep core muscles, including the transverse abdominis, which can aid in reducing belly fat.

Planks: Planks are excellent for strengthening the entire core, including the abdominal muscles.

By assuming a push-up position and holding it for a specific duration, you engage the deep core muscles and promote overall abdominal strength, leading to a more toned midsection.

Russian Twists: This exercise targets the oblique muscles, which run along the sides of the abdomen.

To perform Russian twists, sit on the ground, lift your feet off the floor, and rotate your torso from side to side, touching the ground with your hands.

This movement engages the entire core and helps in burning calories and reducing belly fat.

Bicycle Crunches: Bicycle crunches are an effective exercise for the rectus abdominis, commonly known as the “six-pack” muscles.

Lie on your back, bring your knees up to a 90-degree angle, and perform a bicycle pedaling motion while touching your elbow to the opposite knee.

This exercise not only strengthens the abdominal muscles but also helps burn calories and shed belly fat.

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT): The “Pelvic Floor Strong” program may also incorporate HIIT workouts, which involve short bursts of intense exercise followed by brief rest periods.

HIIT workouts have been shown to be highly effective in burning fat, including belly fat. Examples of HIIT exercises may include jumping jacks, burpees, mountain climbers, or high knees.

Remember, the effectiveness of belly fat-burning exercises depends on various factors such as consistency, intensity, and proper form.

It is important to consult with a healthcare professional or a certified fitness instructor before starting any new exercise program, including “Pelvic Floor Strong,” to ensure it is suitable for your specific needs and health condition.

Breathing Techniques

Breathing techniques are also very crucial in maintaining a healthy pelvic floor, and Alex Miller knows the importance of breathing correctly.

Therefore, the Pelvic Floor Strong program integrates breathing techniques along with workout routines to give you a full-fledged wellness package.

The breathing techniques taught in the “Pelvic Floor Strong” program are designed carefully to promote proper alignment, activation, and relaxation of the pelvic floor muscles.

By mastering these techniques, you can experience improved control and strength in the pelvic region, which is essential for maintaining bladder control, supporting the organs, and preventing issues such as incontinence and pelvic floor disorders.

One of the main and most effective breathing techniques emphasized in this program is diaphragmatic breathing, also known as deep belly breathing.

This technique involves inhaling deeply through the nose, allowing the abdomen to expand fully, and then exhaling fully through the mouth, gently contracting the abdominal muscles.

By focusing on breathing deeply into the diaphragm, individuals can enhance the coordination between the diaphragm and the pelvic floor, creating a balanced and synergistic engagement.

Another important breathing technique taught in the program is called “coordinated breath.” This technique involves synchronizing the breath with specific movements or exercises, allowing individuals to maintain pelvic floor engagement throughout the entire range of motion.

By coordinating the breath with movements, participants can optimize muscle activation and ensure that the pelvic floor is appropriately engaged during both the exertion and relaxation phases.

Other than that, there are some other breathing exercises and techniques that you can benefit from. Just get the program and watch the comprehensive videos that are aimed toward giving you a healthy pelvic floor.

By integrating these breathing techniques into the “Pelvic Floor Strong” workout program, you can also cultivate a deeper mind-body connection, enhance pelvic floor function, and achieve overall core stability and well-being.

Key Components of the Pelvic Floor Strong Workout Regimen

1. Educational Resources:

The Pelvic Floor Strong program begins with a detailed educational component that aims to increase awareness and knowledge about the pelvic floor muscles and their importance.

Alex Miller provides comprehensive information about the anatomy of the pelvic floor, common issues faced, and the exercises specifically tailored to address these concerns.

Understanding the science behind the workouts can be motivating and help participants feel more connected to their bodies.

2. Pelvic Floor Strengthening Exercises:

The core of the Pelvic Floor Strong program revolves around a series of exercises specifically designed to target and strengthen the pelvic floor muscles.

These exercises involve a combination of movements, contractions, and releases that gradually work to enhance muscle tone, endurance, and flexibility.

The workouts are strategically developed to gradually progress in intensity, allowing individuals to build strength over time gradually.

3. Full-Body Integration:

While the focus of the program is on the pelvic floor muscles, Pelvic Floor Strong also emphasizes the importance of full-body integration.

Alex Miller incorporates exercises that engage other muscle groups, including the abdominals, glutes, and lower back, to enhance overall core stability and posture.

By incorporating these exercises, participants can experience a holistic improvement in their physical well-being.

4. Stretching and Relaxation Techniques:

In addition to strengthening exercises, the Pelvic Floor Strong program also incorporates stretching and relaxation techniques.

Stretching helps release muscle tension, increase flexibility, and prevent muscle imbalances.

It also promotes blood circulation and reduces the risk of injury.

Relaxation techniques, such as deep breathing and mindfulness exercises, help to alleviate stress and promote mental well-being, as stress can have a negative impact on pelvic floor health.

Who Can Benefit From the Pelvic Floor Workout Regimen?

As you must know now, pelvic floor exercises are vitally essential for an overall boost in strength, and many people are turning to this workout regimen to improve their pelvic floor health.

But before you jump onto that bandwagon, it is important to know whether this exercise routine will be effective for you and whether it will be safe for you to follow.

The pelvic floor workout regimen can benefit a wide range of individuals, including both men and women.

Here are some groups of people who can particularly benefit from engaging in a pelvic floor workout regimen:

● Women during Pregnancy and Postpartum:

Pregnancy and childbirth can place significant strain on the pelvic floor muscles, leading to potential issues such as incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse.

Engaging in pelvic floor exercises during pregnancy and postpartum can help strengthen these muscles, support the growing baby, and aid in postpartum recovery.

● Women with Pelvic Floor Disorders:

Women experiencing pelvic floor disorders such as urinary incontinence, stress incontinence, urge incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse, or sexual dysfunction can benefit greatly from a targeted pelvic floor workout regimen.

Strengthening the pelvic floor muscles can help alleviate symptoms and improve overall pelvic floor function.

● Men with Urinary Incontinence:

While pelvic floor disorders are more commonly associated with women, men can also experience urinary incontinence due to factors such as prostate surgery or aging.

Pelvic floor exercises can help strengthen the muscles involved in urinary control, potentially improving bladder control and reducing urinary leakage.

● Athletes and Active Individuals:

Engaging in a pelvic floor workout regimen can be highly beneficial for athletes and physically active individuals.

Strong pelvic floor muscles contribute to core stability, which is essential for optimal performance and injury prevention in sports and physical activities.

● Individuals with a Sedentary Lifestyle:

A sedentary lifestyle can weaken the pelvic floor muscles over time, increasing the risk of pelvic floor disorders.

Regularly performing pelvic floor exercises can help counteract the adverse effects of prolonged sitting and promote overall pelvic floor health.

● Individuals Preparing for or Recovering from Pelvic Surgery:

Individuals who are preparing for or recovering from pelvic surgeries, such as hysterectomy or prostate surgery, can benefit from pelvic floor exercises.

Strengthening the pelvic floor muscles before surgery can help optimize surgical outcomes, while engaging in exercises during recovery can aid in regaining strength and function.

● Aging Individuals:

As you age, the pelvic floor muscles naturally weaken, which can lead to various pelvic floor issues.

Engaging in a pelvic floor workout regimen can help maintain muscle tone, support pelvic organs, and reduce the risk of urinary incontinence and prolapse in older individuals.

It’s important to note that everyone’s circumstances and needs are unique.

It is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional, such as a physical therapist specializing in pelvic floor health, to determine the most appropriate exercises and techniques for your specific situation.

They can provide personalized guidance and ensure that the exercises are performed correctly and safely.

Health Benefits Of Pelvic Floor Workout Regimen

Engaging in a pelvic floor workout regimen can offer numerous benefits for both men and women.

Here are some of the potential benefits associated with regularly exercising and strengthening the pelvic floor muscles:

Improved Pelvic Floor Function:

A primary benefit of a pelvic floor workout regimen is improved pelvic floor function.

Strengthening the pelvic floor muscles can enhance their ability to support the organs in the pelvic area, such as the bladder, uterus, and rectum.

This improved strength can help reduce the risk of pelvic floor disorders such as incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse.

Enhanced Bladder Control:

Strengthening the pelvic floor muscles can aid in better bladder control.

Stronger pelvic floor muscles can provide improved support to the bladder, reducing the occurrence of urinary leakage and enhancing control over the bladder muscles.

Alleviation of Incontinence Symptoms:

Pelvic floor exercises, such as Kegels, can be particularly beneficial for individuals experiencing stress urinary incontinence.

By strengthening the pelvic floor muscles, individuals may experience a reduction in urinary leakage during activities such as coughing, sneezing, or physical exertion.

Increased Sexual Satisfaction:

A strong pelvic floor can enhance sexual well-being for both men and women.

Strengthening these muscles can lead to increased muscle tone in the pelvic region, potentially leading to improved sexual sensations and orgasms.

Additionally, a well-functioning pelvic floor can aid in vaginal tightness and erectile function.

Postpartum Recovery:

For women who have given birth, a pelvic floor workout regimen can aid in postpartum recovery.

Pregnancy and childbirth can weaken the pelvic floor muscles, leading to issues such as incontinence and prolapse.

Strengthening these muscles through targeted exercises can help restore their strength and function.

Core Stability and Posture:

The pelvic floor muscles are an integral part of the core muscles, working together with the abdominal and back muscles to provide stability and support for the spine.

A strong and coordinated core can improve overall posture, reduce the risk of back pain, and enhance overall movement efficiency.

Prevention of Pelvic Organ Prolapse:

Pelvic organ prolapse occurs when the pelvic organs descend from their normal position, potentially leading to discomfort and other symptoms.

Strengthening the pelvic floor muscles can provide better support to the pelvic organs, reducing the risk of prolapse.

Increased Body Awareness:

Engaging in a pelvic floor workout regimen promotes greater body awareness.

By focusing on the pelvic floor muscles and learning to activate and relax them properly, individuals develop a deeper understanding of their bodies.

This increased awareness can help identify and address potential imbalances or issues promptly.

It’s important to note that individual results may vary, and consistency in performing the exercises and seeking guidance from healthcare professionals, such as physical therapists specializing in pelvic floor health, is recommended for optimal results.

Side Effects Of Pelvic Floor Strong Workout

The Pelvic Floor Strong workout program, as a targeted exercise regimen, is generally considered safe and does not typically produce significant side effects.

However, it’s important to note that individual experiences may vary, and it’s always advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new exercise program, especially if you have any pre-existing medical conditions or concerns.

While the Pelvic Floor Strong workout regimen aims to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles and improve overall pelvic health, there are a few considerations to keep in mind:

1. Muscle Soreness:

As with any exercise program, it’s possible to experience muscle soreness, especially in the beginning stages or when increasing intensity.

This is a normal response as your muscles adapt and grow stronger.

Gradually increasing the intensity and duration of the exercises and ensuring proper warm-up and cool-down routines can help minimize soreness.

2. Overexertion:

Pushing yourself too hard or performing exercises with incorrect form can lead to overexertion or strain on the muscles and surrounding structures.

It’s important to listen to your body and avoid overdoing it.

Start with appropriate intensity levels and progress gradually to avoid undue stress on the pelvic floor muscles.

3. Urinary Urgency or Frequency:

In some cases, individuals may experience temporary changes in urinary urgency or frequency when starting a new pelvic floor workout program.

This may be due to increased awareness and activation of the pelvic floor muscles.

However, if these symptoms persist or worsen, it’s advisable to consult a healthcare professional to rule out any underlying issues.

4. Pelvic Pain or Discomfort:

While rare, some individuals may experience pelvic pain or discomfort during or after performing pelvic floor exercises.

This can be indicative of underlying pelvic floor dysfunction or other issues.

If you experience persistent or worsening pain, it’s important to consult with a healthcare professional for proper evaluation and guidance.

To minimize the risk of any potential side effects, it is recommended to:

Seek guidance from a qualified healthcare professional or a certified pelvic floor specialist to ensure you are performing exercises correctly and safely.

Start with appropriate intensity and progress gradually as your muscles strengthen.

Listen to your body and modify or take breaks as needed to avoid overexertion.

Stay hydrated and maintain proper nutrition to support muscle recovery and overall health.

Remember, everyone’s body is unique, and it’s important to honor your individual needs and limitations.

By being mindful, following proper techniques, and seeking professional guidance when needed, you can engage in the Pelvic Floor Strong workout program safely and effectively.

Pelvic Floor Strong Price and Money-Back Guarantee

The Pelvic Floor Strong Program offers a unique and affordable solution for women to improve their pelvic health.

To ensure accessibility and prevent unauthorized use, the program is exclusively available online through their website.

As the program is digital, the prices are low, and you get immediate access to the materials.

There are two options available for purchasing the Pelvic Floor Strong Program.

The physical version, in the form of DVDs, is priced at $47. This option allows you to have a physical copy of the program delivered to your doorstep.

On the other hand, the digital download version is priced at $37. By choosing this option, you can instantly access the program files from the comfort of your own home.

To give customers peace of mind and ensure satisfaction, the Pelvic Floor Strong Program comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

If you find that the program does not deliver the desired results within 60 days of purchase, they offer a full refund with no questions asked.

The refund process is straightforward, with no additional forms, shipping costs, or hidden fees involved.

For further inquiries or more information about the Pelvic Floor Strong Program, you can reach out to their customer service team via email at info@pelvicfloorstrong.com.

They will be happy to assist you and address any concerns or questions you may have.

In summary, the Pelvic Floor Strong Program offers an affordable and effective solution for improving pelvic health.

With both digital and physical options available, and a 60-day money-back guarantee, women can confidently invest in their well-being and enjoy the benefits of a more robust pelvic floor.

Scientific Studies To Back Up This Workout’s Claims

As the workout routine grows its popularity, it is important to have scientific studies to back up the claims they make.

Therefore, many studies from reputable sources give evidence of this exercise’s effectiveness.

Let’s have a look at a few of them;

U.S National Library Of Medicine

American Urological Association

Harvard Medical School

Frontiers in Global Women’s Health

These are the most notable scientific researches to provide evidence of the effectiveness and safety of the Pelvic Floor Strong workout routine.

You will find more claims on their official website as well!

The Bottom Line

The Pelvic Floor Strong workout regimen by Alex Miller is a comprehensive and effective program designed to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles and improve overall core stability.

By incorporating educational resources, targeted exercises, full-body integration, and relaxation techniques, the program addresses both the physical and mental aspects of pelvic floor health.

By committing to this workout regimen, individuals can experience improved pelvic floor function, enhanced core stability, increased body awareness, and overall physical and mental well-being.

This comprehensive workout routine is the ticket to getting a healthy pelvic floor and improving your mind and body functioning overall.

This is something that everyone should try, but if you are someone with bowel issues, you should definitely give this a go and see the difference for yourself.

Ignite your inner strength and take control of your pelvic floor health with Pelvic Floor Strong.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the recommended frequency for performing strong pelvic floor exercises?

The recommended frequency for performing the Pelvic Floor Strong exercises is typically three to four times per week.

Consistency is key to seeing progress and reaping the benefits of the program.

However, it’s important to listen to your body and adjust the frequency based on your individual needs and comfort level.

2. Can I perform the Pelvic Floor Strong exercises during pregnancy?

It’s generally safe to perform Pelvic Floor Strong exercises during pregnancy.

However, it’s crucial to consult with your healthcare provider or a pelvic floor specialist before starting or continuing any exercise program during pregnancy.

They can provide personalized guidance based on your individual circumstances and ensure the exercises are suitable for you.

3. Can I combine the Pelvic Floor Strong exercises with other fitness activities or workouts?

Yes, you can combine the Pelvic Floor Strong exercises with other fitness activities or workouts, as long as you listen to your body and avoid overexertion.

The Pelvic Floor Strong program complements overall core stability and pelvic floor health, so incorporating it into a well-rounded fitness routine can be beneficial.

However, it’s important to maintain proper form and technique to avoid potential strain or injury.

4. How long does it take to see results from the Pelvic Floor Strong program?

The time it takes to see results from the Pelvic Floor Strong program can vary depending on individual factors such as baseline strength, consistency, and adherence to the program.

Some individuals may notice improvements in pelvic floor function and symptoms within a few weeks, while others may require more time.

Patience and consistent effort are key to achieving long-term benefits.

5. Are there any age restrictions for participating in the Pelvic Floor Strong program?

No, there are no specific age restrictions for participating in the Pelvic Floor Strong program.

The exercises are designed to benefit individuals of various age groups.

However, it’s always recommended to consult with a healthcare professional or a pelvic floor specialist, especially if you have any underlying medical conditions or concerns.

6. Can I continue with the Pelvic Floor Strong exercises after seeing improvement in my symptoms?

Yes, it’s generally beneficial to continue performing the Pelvic Floor Strong exercises even after experiencing improvement in symptoms.

Regular maintenance exercises can help sustain the strength and function of the pelvic floor muscles, reducing the risk of recurrence or new issues.

Consistency is key to maintaining long-term pelvic floor health.

7. Can the Pelvic Floor Strong program be done in the privacy of my own home?

Yes, the Pelvic Floor Strong program is designed to be performed in the privacy of your own home.

The exercises can be easily done without the need for special equipment.

This allows for convenience and comfort while maintaining your privacy throughout the program.

