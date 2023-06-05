Alpha Brain Review – Introduction

Alpha Brain belongs to dietary supplements with a focus on improving brain function and brain performance. It is gluten-free and dairy-free.

According to the manufacturer, some of Alpha Brain benefits include:

Better mental processing

Promotes a flow state

Increases mental focus

Helps to boost memory and cognitive function in general

Delivers the benefits of caffeine without fear of side effects

The good news is that Alpha Brain does not contain any synthetic ingredients. It is not classified as a drug, and it is definitely better than prescription medication.

Is Alpha Brain FDA approved? No, that is not the case. Alpha Brain is also called Joe Rogan’s Alpha Brain due to him advertising the product on his podcast.

There is a similar product on the market available at the moment called Onnit Alpha Brain Black Label, but today we’re going to talk about the classic Alpha Brain.

According to the manufacturer, the effects of Alpha Brain should be felt quickly, right after taking it for the first time. To see if that really is the case, we’re going to inspect the ingredients in Alpha Brain to see if they are supported by studies and if they work for overall brain health.

Alpha Brain’s Ingredients

Let’s take a look at the formula. Alpha Brain contains the following ingredients in each serving:

L-Theanine, L-Tyrosine, Oat Straw Extract, Phosphatidylserine – all included inside an Onnit Flow Blend that equals 650mg per serving

Cat’s Claw Extract – 350mg

L-Alpha GPC, Bacopa Extract (100mg), Huperzia Serrata Extract (standardized to 1% Huperzine A, 400mcg) – included inside an Onnit Focus Blend that equals 240mg per serving

L-Leucine, Vinpocetine (5mg), and Pterostilbene – all inside an Onnit Fuel Blend – equals 65mg per serving

Vitamin B6 – 10mg

To start on a positive note, Alpha Brain features some great ingredients to improve cognitive abilities and support brain function overall. Some of these are L-Theanine, L-Tyrosine, Phosphatidylserine, and Bacopa Extract, which we always prefer in a high-quality nootropic.

For example, L-Theanine is an amino acid found naturally in green tea and certain mushrooms. It has been found to have many positive benefits for the brain, from reducing anxiety, depression, and stress to improving cognitive performance and promoting better sleep. Studies have also shown that it can help protect against cognitive decline associated with aging.

Phosphatidylserine and Bacopa Monnieri Extract are also very promising ingredients in Alpha Brain. Phosphatidylserine helps to support locomotor functions and short-term memory, while Bacopa Monnieri Extract helps to keep your mind as sharp as possible as well as protects the overall brain and nerve cells long-term.

However, don’t let this trick you. There are some major issues with the formula in Alpha Brain. First of all, it uses multiple proprietary blends. As you can see, those are Onnit Fuel Blend, Onnit Flow Blend, and Onnit Focus Blend.

When advising users on which nootropic supplements are the best, we always tell them to avoid products that contain proprietary blends. That is because the manufacturer deprives you of the necessary info on each individual compound dosage. Because of that, you won’t be able to know how effective and safe the ingredients in these blends are going to be, because you don’t know their exact dosage.

For example, Phosphatidylserine is one of the best nutrients inside Onnit Flow Blend, while Oat Straw Extract is slightly less potent. Due to a proprietary blend, phosphatidylserine could be as low as a milligram per serving.

Sure, there are some ingredients in the formula such as Bacopa Extract and Vinpocetine where you can clearly see their exact dose. However, most of the ingredients are inside a proprietary blend with hidden doses. Why would a reliable manufacturer want to hide important info like this from his potential customers?

Another issue with the formula is the lack of core ingredients that would improve cognitive function to a higher extent and support other crucial parts of the brain.

Some of the ingredients that are missing include Citicoline to help with memory and mood and to promote optimal acetylcholine levels, Vitamin B12 for energy and focus, and Lion’s Mane Extract to help keep your brain cells healthy.

Because of all this, we can’t recommend taking Alpha Brain for improving cognitive function. Alpha Brain could help you to a little degree with consistent usage, mainly in reducing stress and anxiety, but it won’t promote significant improvements in overall brain health. If you’re after quick results, you might be disappointed with this one.

Is Taking Alpha Brain Safe? – Alpha Brain Side Effects

Alpha Brain isn’t the safest supplement we’ve seen due to it containing proprietary blends. Therefore, we don’t recommend it.

Alpha Brain Customer Reviews

After inspecting Alpha Brain online, we have seen mixed feedback from customers. Some Alpha Brain users weren’t satisfied with the results, while others complained about the price considering a modest formula.

All in all, Alpha Brain works for certain people to some degree but doesn’t benefit others as much.

How To Take Alpha Brain?

According to the manufacturer, you should take up to two capsules of Alpha Brain Onnit daily for the best results in promoting optimal mental performance.

Alpha Brain Cost

Alpha Brain currently costs $79.95 for a 90-capsule jar on the official site. There is a cheaper alternative – a jar with 30 capsules for $34.95. If you decide to take the more expensive option, by following the recommended doses, Alpha Brain should last you for only 45 days which is too expensive if you ask us for the value this supplement provides.

Alpha Brain Conclusion

Unfortunately, we can’t recommend Alpha Brain for long-term consumption. Due to it containing proprietary blends and lacking core ingredients, Alpha Brain isn’t a great choice to improve brain function. It is not the safest choice either.

We’ve seen some far better brain supplements on the market, and if you’d like to learn about the best-rated nootropic supplement in 2023, keep on reading. We’re going to talk about it below.

The Best Nootropic Supplement To Support Brain Health – VYVAMIND

Vyvamind is a far better alternative to Alpha Brain if you ask us. It is made by SAP Nutrition in FDA-approved facilities, which makes this product of superior quality. Unlike Alpha Brain, we haven’t seen negative reviews so far with this one. Users of Vyvamind say that they experienced higher levels of focus, boosted mental clarity, stress reduction, better learning abilities, and better memory.

Let’s take a look at Vyvamind’s formula and compare it to Alpha Brain’s.

Vyvamind features 2.5mg of Vitamin B6, 50mcg of Vitamin B12, 300mg of L-Tyrosine, 200mg of Citicoline, 75mg of Caffeine Anhydrous, and 150mg of L-Theanine.

As you can see, unlike Alpha Brain, there are no proprietary blends in Vyvamind. Everything is perfectly clear, and you can investigate what dosage of a particular ingredient is right for you. That way, you’ll be absolutely certain if Vyvamind is safe and effective for you or not.

After our careful analysis, we can say that all the ingredients in Vyvamind are optimally dosed according to clinical trials and science.

Vyvamind features only natural, premium, and clinically tested nootropic ingredients, which makes it perfectly safe even for sensitive stomachs. Vyvamind is also reported to help individuals who suffer from ADHD lower their symptoms, and can even help them permanently with consistent usage. It is also beneficial to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

We also have to mention that the risk of addiction with Vyvamind doesn’t exist, while taking prescription drugs can indeed cause addiction and side effects.

Vyvamind’s Cost

Vyvamind is another expensive supplement, but this is by far a more valuable one than Alpha Brain. It costs $74.99 on the official website, and can’t be purchased from retailers.

For this price, Vyvamind should last you for exactly 60 days if you decide to take 1 capsule daily, which is more than enough in our opinion, especially if you are a sensitive person.

Alpha Brain vs Vyvamind

Alpha Brain Pros:

Delivers several crucial ingredients for optimal brain performance, including Phosphatidylserine, L-Tyrosine, and L-Theanine

No harmful fillers in the formula

Natural

Approved by some famous people including Joe Rogan

Works to some degree with consistent usage, mainly with stress reduction

Alpha Brain Cons:

Uses multiple proprietary blends (the manufacturer doesn’t provide us with the information on particular doses)

Won’t promote significant improvements

Won’t promote quick results

Lacks key ingredients for motivation, mood, focus, energy, and brain cell health such as Lion’s Mane Extract, Citicoline, Rhodiola Rosea, Ginkgo Biloba, Cat’s Claw, and Vitamin B12

Mixed customer reviews

Not the safest nootropic supplement

Vyvamind Pros:

Made in FDA and cGMP-inspected facilities by the respected manufacturer from the United Kingdom

Delivers six crucial nutrients that support all areas of brain performance, including focus, memory, brain cell health, stress and anxiety reduction, motivation, mood, and healthy blood flow

Ideal for old people, those with disorders such as ADHD, students trying to focus more on daily duties, or healthy adults trying to support overall brain health and prevent age-related cognitive decline

Not harsh on stomachs

Great deals on the main site

A 2-month supply for $74.99

Capsule form that is easy to swallow

No synthetic compounds or proprietary blends

Vyvamind Cons:

Can be purchased from the main site, not from retailers

