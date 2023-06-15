Mind Lab Pro Review Summary: Mind Lab Pro is a potent and natural nootropic beneficial for learning and memory function, preventing Alzheimer’s disease, brain degeneration, and other mental disorders, increasing mental stamina, mental agility, providing brain protection, and other various cognitive functions.

Mind Lab Pro Review Introduction – What Is Mind Lab Pro and Who Manufacturers It?

Mind Lab Pro is a non-GMO caffeine-free nootropic supplement focused on improving brain health, promoting some of the following health benefits: from improving mental clarity, mental processing speed, reducing brain fog, promoting brain regeneration, preventing cognitive decline, to boosting mental energy, diminishing mental fatigue, supporting memory retention, and overall brain function.

Mind Lab Pro does this by targeting six pathways of brain functioning: brain chemicals, brain energy, brain circulation, brainwaves, protection, and brain regeneration.

What’s good about Mind Lab Pro is that it is made in FDA-approved facilities, and contains only natural, vegan-friendly ingredients. It is manufactured in the United States, more precisely, in New Jersey. The founder of the company is Dave Wright.

Mind Lab Pro claims to be an effective solution for brain issues.

To see if Mind Lab Pro actually works for the brain and cognitive health, we must inspect its ingredient formula. Let’s check it out.

Mind Lab Pro Ingredients

As we previously mentioned, Mind Lab Pro features only natural ingredients. In total, there are eleven natural ingredients in its formula including:

Organic Lion’s Mane Mushroom – 500mg

Vitamin B6 from Nutrigenesis – 2.5mg

Vitamin B9 from Nutrigenesis – 100mcg

Vitamin B12 from Nutrigenesis – 7.5mcg

Citicoline – 250mg

Bacopa Monnieri Extract – 150mg

Phosphatidylserine – 100mg

N-Acetyl L-Tyrosine – 175mg

L-Theanine – 100mg

Rhodiola Rosea – 50mg

Maritime Pine Bark Extract – 75mg

To start on a positive note, Mind Lab Pro contains some of the best nutrients for brain health that we search for in high-quality nootropics to promote brain health. Some of these include Rhodiola Rosea, Citicoline, B12 for energy and fatigue, Lion’s Mane Mushroom, Phosphatidylserine, L-Theanine, Bacopa Monnieri, and Phosphatidylserine, which are excellent for brain protection. These ingredients are exceptionally crucial for those with intense cognitive demands.

However, the product is not perfect. Some ingredients are a bit underdosed, and therefore, not as effective. For example, L-Theanine, an essential amino acid known to reduce high chronic stress and anxiety is a bit underdosed at 100mg per serving. At 150 – 200mg, it would be far more potent.

The same goes for Vitamin B12, which is a crucial vitamin among nootropics. Vitamin B12 is known to boost mental energy and improve cognitive abilities. At only 7.5mcg per serving, it won’t be highly potent for all we mentioned.

Caffeine is lacking from Mind Lab Pro which would give an extra “stim-kick” and provide you with more mental clarity, focus, and higher energy levels. Although this might not be a disadvantage – some people don’t like caffeine.

Mind Lab Pro should be generally safe for most people since it has no fillers and most ingredients are in optimal doses. However, side effects could occur for some people that have sensitive stomachs, due to a formula that combines 11 nutrients in total (which is a bit overloaded).

We would rather prefer if Mind Lab Pro used five, six, or seven high-quality nutrients at most that are heavily studied and supported by scientific research in terms of brain health. That way, Mind Lab Pro would be potent, but safe for everyone, including sensitive individuals, so they wouldn’t have to worry about any potential adverse effects such as nausea, stomach upset, etc.

Don’t get us wrong, the side effects of Mind Lab Pro are extremely rare. However, products that contain fewer ingredients are generally safer, especially for those that are very sensitive. We prefer when there are fewer ingredients, but they have to support all areas of human brain health, and they must be dosed according to scientific research.

If you want to check out that kind of supplement, see Vyvamind, which we’ll talk about more below in our review. It doesn’t use too many ingredients, but it is reported as one of the best nootropic supplements on the market at the moment. There are no negative customer reviews, and it is made by a reputable company, which all speaks about its high quality.

Mind Lab Pro Review – How To Use Mind Lab Pro?

The manufacturer of Mind Lab Pro recommends taking up to 4 capsules per day at most, preferably in the morning or afternoon and on an empty stomach.

Cost

A one-month supply worth of Mind Lab Pro costs $69.00 on the official website.

Mind Lab Pro Review Conclusion

Mind Lab Pro is a natural nootropic and a great alternative to prescription drugs, there’s no doubt. When used consistently, it will help to support cognitive health, memory formation, nerve cells, promote cerebral blood flow, and therefore improve brain function to some extent.

However, we’d like it even more if it used fewer ingredients since it would be more safe for sensitive people, as we previously mentioned. Some of the ingredients inside of it are a bit underdosed, such as Vitamin B12 and L-Theanine, so they won’t be highly potent at reducing stress and increasing energy levels.

If you’d like to take a look at what we consider a better alternative to Mind Lab Pro, keep on reading. We’re going to present you with a dietary supplement in a form of Vyvamind, which is safe even for those with an extremely sensitive stomach.

Vyvamind – A Highly Potent Alternative to Mind Lab Pro and Prescription Drugs

Unlike Mind Lab Pro, Vyvamind contains fewer ingredients, but that doesn’t mean it’s less potent. In fact, it only means that Vyvamind is safer, and people that often experience stomach issues (those who are very sensitive) won’t have to worry about any potential side effects with it.

Vyvamind contains six essential nutrients that cover all the parts of brain function. All of them are in optimal doses, while Mind Lab Pro combines some ingredients that are a bit underdosed.

Let’s take a look at those ingredients:

Vitamin B6 – 2.5mg

Vitamin B12 – 50mcg

L-Tyrosine – 300mg

Citicoline – 200mg

L-Theanine – 150mg

Caffeine Anhydrous – 75mg

Vyvamind contains everything a high-quality nootropic needs to have. Let’s take a closer look at what these ingredients do.

Vitamins B6 and B12 play an important role in maintaining healthy brain function. These vitamins are essential for the production of neurotransmitters, which helps to regulate mood, memory, and cognitive abilities. Studies have also shown that these vitamins can help reduce the risk of depression and improve overall mental health. They can also help to protect against age-related cognitive decline by boosting energy levels and promoting better focus. Additionally, they have been found to be beneficial in treating Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

L-Tyrosine and Citicoline are two essential compounds that have been shown to have numerous benefits for brain health. Both of these compounds help to improve mental alertness, focus, and concentration by boosting the production of neurotransmitters in the brain. They also help to reduce stress and anxiety levels, which can further improve cognitive functioning. Additionally, both of these compounds can help protect the brain from damage caused by free radicals and other toxins. All in all, these nutrients are superb at improving cognitive skills and preventing disorders such as ADHD or Alzheimer’s disease.

L-Theanine, an amino acid found in green tea, has become increasingly popular as a supplement for improving brain health. According to clinical research, it has been shown to reduce stress and anxiety while also promoting relaxation and focus. Studies have also suggested that it may improve cognitive performance and memory too.

Caffeine Anhydrous is a powerful stimulant popular in coffee. Caffeine Anhydrous is a form of caffeine that has been dehydrated for use specifically in dietary supplements such as Vyvamind. According to clinical research, it is known to provide a number of benefits for brain health, including improved alertness and concentration, enhanced cognitive performance, and reduced fatigue. Studies have also suggested that Caffeine Anhydrous can help protect the brain from age-related decline and improve memory formation.

How to Take Vyvamind?

For best results, the manufacturer recommends taking 1-2 capsules of Vyvamind each day.

Cost

At first, Vyvamind seems to be a bit more expensive than Mind Lab Pro. However, that’s not really the case if you look closely. Mind Lab Pro costs $69.00 for a bottle that will last you for thirty days, while Vyvamind costs $74.99 on the official site, but will offer you a 2-month supply for that price (if you decide to take 1 capsule per day, which is enough in our opinion).

Conclusion

We think Vyvamind is a great option for overall brain health. It has all the nutrients that are required to improve brain energy, prevent brain degeneration, and support overall brain health and proper brain functioning. The risk of adverse reactions with it is extremely low, due to a light formula free of harmful additives and proprietary blends.

On the other hand, Mind Lab Pro could be a bit harsh if you’re a sensitive person. It contains more than 10 ingredients in its formula.

Both of these nootropics are significantly potent for brain health and cognitive functioning long-term. however, if you’d like a safer one that is easier on the stomach, we recommend giving Vyvamind a try. It won’t disappoint you.

If you’re worried about the side effects of caffeine in it, we don’t think you should stress yourself out. Caffeine is in the optimal dosage range (equals a cup of coffee), and shouldn’t cause any adverse effects.

Finally, Vyvamind will offer you a 60-day supply for $74.99, while Mind Lab Pro will provide you with a 30-day supply for $69.00.

What’s our opinion? We think Vyvamind is worth it more. You’ll get an excellent bang for your buck without having to worry about potential side effects with it.

