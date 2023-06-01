Joint Supplements – Do Joint Supplements Work & Are They Worth It?

Joint supplements are dietary supplements focused on improving joint health and function and diminishing the common symptoms of arthritis. They usually come in capsule form, but we’ve also seen those that are applied topically.

Usually, topical creams for the joints are just a temporary solution and can “solve” the problem for a short period of time.On the other hand, quality joint supplements in capsule form are way more effective and can help you on your journey of getting rid of joint issues permanently.

If you choose the right product, we think it is absolutely worth it in the long run. The best joint supplements on the market use natural nutrients that are combined together and act as a shield for the joints, they lubricate them, and therefore improve mobility and eliminate pain and inflammation.

Joint supplements are suitable for people of all ages, including young folks who are going to the gym and want to protect their joints after hard exercises, old people who are suffering from arthritis, or simply those who want to prevent joint disorders that can occur with age.

The good thing about the joint supplement on our list is that it is OTC (over-the-counter), meaning that it can be bought without a prescription or permission from a doctor.

It is also 100% natural, unlike prescribed medication which contains a lot of chemicals that can do harm in the long run. That’s why we always recommend going for natural supplements instead of prescribed medication.

While being more safe, the statistics also confirm that high-quality natural supplements are even way more effective than medication (chemicals).

Here it is, for those who don’t like to go through a whole review, here’s a summary of what we consider the best joint supplement of the year: Physio Flex Pro.

PHYSIO FLEX PRO REVIEW SUMMARY: Physio Flex Pro is a dietary supplement made by the admirable company SRS Nutra, with promising reviews online. In fact, we couldn’t find a single negative review of Physio Flex Pro on the internet, which makes us very surprised.

Physio Flex Pro is used to improve joint health, reduce joint stiffness, reduce joint swelling, reduce joint inflammation, and prevent joint disorders. It works for people of all ages, and especially for athletes who are involved in sports and are doing heavy exercises that can cause damage to the joints. They usually experience severe joint pain.

What makes it so special is that it is made in the FDA inspected and cGMP facilities, and is produced with only premium and natural nutrients. This makes Physio Flex Pro enormously safe and effective; you won’t have to worry about side effects with it.

We’ve seen people that suffer from joint issues such as arthritis that decided to take prescribed medication instead of doing their own research on natural supplements.

We think that a dangerous decision since chemicals in prescribed medication can do harm to the liver and overall health in the long run.

To prevent those serious adverse reactions of prescribed medication, we always recommend going for natural supplements. Thankfully, Physio Flex Pro is a superb alternative to medication and drugs and is currently ranked as the best joint supplement of the year.

It is also approved by Dr. Kavita, a leading physiotherapist in the world, as well as famous celebrities and professionals.

The high price and the availability could be the only issue for some people. Physio Flex Pro can be purchased only from the official website and for $58.00 for a 30-day worth of supply.

However, a lot of effort and money has been put into the production of this superb formula, and we think the high price is very understandable.

If you decide to give Physio Flex Pro a chance, you can expect to say goodbye to joint aches, stiffness, and inflammation. Physio Flex Pro will deliver the essential nutrients your joints need to stay healthy, and will help to lubricate them, resulting in better mobility and flexibility.

With the consistent usage, Physio Flex Pro will diminish the arthritis symptoms to a significant degree, and it can even help you achieve permanent changes in a positive sense.

Why Are Joint Supplements Important For Athletes?

Joint supplements are an important part of any athlete’s health and fitness regimen. They can help reduce inflammation, improve mobility, and speed up recovery times. For athletes who are constantly pushing their bodies to the limit, joint supplements can provide the extra support needed to stay healthy and perform at their best. By taking joint supplements regularly, athletes can ensure that their joints remain strong and flexible, allowing them to stay active for longer periods of time without experiencing pain or discomfort.

How Does Arthritis Ruin Someone’s Life?

Millions of individuals worldwide suffer from the severe discomfort and misery of arthritis. The capacity to walk, carry out daily duties, and even partake in activities they formerly took for granted can be severely restricted. From decreasing their freedom to having an adverse effect on their mental health, this can have an enormous negative effect on their quality of life. In some circumstances, arthritis can also cause lasting defects to the joints, thus it’s critical to treat the early-stage symptoms, but not with prescribed medication since chemicals within it can cause damage in the long run. Unfortunately, many people choose prescribed medication to relieve joint pain.

Side Effects of Prescribed Medication for The Joints

Prescribed medications for joints come with a number of potential side effects that can vary from mild to severe. While these medications can offer relief from pain and discomfort for those with joint issues, it is important to be aware of the potential risks associated with them. Common side effects of prescribed drugs for joint pain and inflammation include: nausea, diarrhea, constipation, dizzienss, headache, and fatigue. That’s why we recommend taking a look at natural joint supplements which can provide the benefits without having to worry about potential risks.

Side Effects With Joint Supplements – Should I Be Worried?

Everything depends on the joint supplement you select. Some joint supplements may make some people feel unwell, while others won’t.

The good news is that the top joint supplement on our list is completely safe and made entirely of organic ingredients that have been correctly dosed. It has a very minimal chance of adverse effects as a result, as you’ll learn in more detail in our review below.

Examine the ingredient formula to figure out whether or not a joint supplement is safe for you. Avoid using the product if it contains any scam compounds or carcinogen fillers such as titanium dioxide. All-natural ingredients in the right dosages must be the only components of any high-quality joint supplement.

What Are The Best Ingredients That You Can Find In A Joint Supplement?

Some of the best ingredients that you can find in a joint supplement include boswellia, turmeric, glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM, selenium, bromelain, ginger, and black pepper extract.

The combination of these nutrients helps to prevent joint disorders, promotes joint lubrication, diminishes inflammation and pain, and improves overall jointly mobility.

Black Pepper Extract is a must in every quality supplement. It helps to increase the absorption of all the ingredients in the formula.

Before buying a joint supplement, it is a good idea to investigate each ingredient inside of its formula by yourself. That way, you’ll be secure and you’ll know what you’re purchasing.

We recommend avoiding products that are marketed as a magic tool, but use scam or bogus ingredients that aren’t supported by studies or don’t seem to work.

When Were Joint Care Supplements Invented?

Joint supplements have been around for centuries, but they weren’t always called joint supplements. Throughout history, people have used various natural remedies to help decrease joint pain and inflammation. From ancient Chinese herbs to modern plant-based formulas, the use of joint supplements has evolved over time to become a popular health supplement today.

Our team has been searching through the market for a long time, and finally, we have found the best joint supplement that is available at the moment. It is over-the-counter, so you can purchase it without permission. It is also completely natural; the risk of adverse reactions with it is very low indeed. Let’s learn more about it!

#1 PHYSIO FLEX PRO – BEST OTC SUPPLEMENT FOR ATHLETES INVOLVED IN SPORTS

Among all joint health supplements on the market, the top-rated joint supplement of the year right now is Physio Flex Pro, a product of admired company SRS Nutra with outstanding online customer reviews. It is not ranked as the best just by us, but by many popular supplement reviewing sites online.

We could not find any complaints about Physio Flex Pro’s effectiveness, which speaks well about its quality.

Since Physio Flex Pro is suitable for vegetarians, almost everyone can use it. Another intriguing feature of this product is that many well-known people, including celebrities and some of the world’s top physiotherapists, including Dr. Kavita, support it.

The main website of Physio Flex Pro has some fantastic deals. Several advantages you should expect from frequently using Physio Flex Pro include better joint lubrication, diminished joint inflammation and pain, better mobility, better connective tissue and cartilage health, long-term protection, less stiffness, as well as faster absorption overall.

Physio Flex Pro’s superior formula, which we’ll discuss below, will help to eradicate all joint problems. Anyone seeking to significantly reduce pain, joint inflammation, and increase flexibility should consider this supplement.

Let’s see the formula in more detail. What makes it so strong? The answer is clear: Physio Flex Pro is a fantastic product for athletes involved in sports and anyone who has joint difficulties due to its blend of eight all-natural components.

Those components are turmeric extract, black pepper extract, MSM, ginger, selenium, chondroitin, bromelain, and glucosamine.

The good news is that all eight of these ingredients are exactly what we’re looking for when reviewing joint supplements.

Another great thing we noticed is that there are no fillers that are common in many products on the market, such as titanium dioxide, a filler recently classified as a potential carcinogen.

We have to praise SRS Nutra for the quality so far. Everything looks just as it should be.

Let’s take a closer look at each individual ingredient in Physio Flex Pro so you can learn more about them and see why they are so powerful.

TURMERIC EXTRACT – turmeric is one of the most common ingredients among joint supplements for sports. However, many supplements contain turmeric powder instead of an extract, which makes them significantly less potent.

Turmeric powder has a much lower curcumin content (around 3%). Curcumin is a compound within turmeric which is the most studied one and it is credited with a lot of health benefits including reduced arthritis symptoms, better metabolism, and reduced anxiety.

Turmeric extract, on the other hand, is usually standardized to 95% curcuminoids (curcumin). This makes it far more effective, and thankfully, this is the case in Physio Flex Pro. Physio Flex Pro uses a premium turmeric extract, and we give it a thumbs up for that.

BLACK PEPPER EXTRACT – Black Pepper Extract is a natural remedy for joint and muscle pain. It has been used for centuries to treat various ailments, including joint and muscle pain. Athletes have also started using Black Pepper Extract to help them maintain their performance level, as it helps reduce inflammation and improve circulation.

Black Pepper Extract contains an active compound called piperine, which has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce the pain associated with joints and muscles. It also helps increase blood flow to the affected area, which can speed up the healing process. Additionally, Black Pepper Extract can help reduce fatigue in athletes by improving their energy levels and stamina.

However, the main role of this powerful compound is to help increase the bioavailability of other ingredients inside a supplement, for example, curcumin. With the help of black pepper extract, curcumin will be absorbed more easily.

MSM – MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane) is a naturally occurring form of sulfur that can be found in the human body and plays an important role in joint health. It offers a range of benefits to people involved in sports, as it helps reduce inflammation, improve flexibility and mobility, and provide pain relief.

MSM has been used for centuries to support joint health and relieve muscle pain. Studies have shown that it can help reduce inflammation caused by workouts, reduce stiffness and soreness after exercise, and increase flexibility. Also, it has been found to help protect cartilage from wear-and-tear damage due to rigorous physical activity.

GINGER – Ginger has long been known to be a natural remedy for a variety of ailments, including joint health. The beneficial properties of ginger are even more apparent when it comes to those involved in sports.

Recent studies have shown that ginger has the potential to reduce muscle pain, improve flexibility and stability, and even provide protection against bone and joint injury. With its anti-inflammatory powers, ginger can be an effective way for athletes who experience joint pain and those involved in sports to optimize their performance while also protecting their bodies from harm.

SELENIUM – Selenium is a trace mineral that has a variety of benefits for joint health and people involved in sports. It can help reduce inflammation, improve muscle strength and coordination, decrease pain associated with joint conditions, and even reduce the risk of developing arthritis. Selenium also helps to maintain cartilage health.

Additionally, selenium can help improve the body’s ability to recover from intense physical activities.

CHONDROITIN – Chondroitin is one of the most crucial components within a joint supplement. It helps to lubricate the joints, making them more flexible and improving mobility. It is also seems to be effective in preventing cartilage breakdown and may even help to regenerate damaged cartilage. For this reason, it has become a popular ingredient among those who suffer from joint problems such as arthritis, bursitis, and tendonitis.

BROMELAIN – Bromelain is a natural enzyme found in pineapple that has many health benefits, especially for joint health. It can reduce inflammation, improve joint mobility and help heal and protect cartilage. Bromelain has been shown to be effective in treating rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, tendonitis and other musculoskeletal conditions. In addition, research suggests that bromelain may also have anti-cancer properties.

GLUCOSAMINE – It is naturally found in the body and is a key component of joint cartilage, which helps to keep joints healthy and functioning properly. Glucosamine has been studied extensively for its potential ability to help reduce chronic joint pain, improve mobility, repair cartilage damage and slow the progression of osteoarthritis. It also works extremely well in the combination with chondroitin.

Pricing – Is Physio Flex Pro Expensive?

This might be the issue for the majority of people. Physio Flex Pro currently costs 58 USD on the official website for a 30-day supply.

While it is relatively expensive, if you decide to purchase three bottles (a three-month supply), you save 10%.

The manufacturer offers a 60-day money-back program, with which you can try Physio Flex Pro, and you can always return it if you’re not happy.

The high price is understandable considering that the formula in Physio Flex Pro itself is very costly to produce.

Is Physio Flex Pro Good For Me?

We think Physio Flex Pro should work for anybody looking to protect their joints and eliminate joint problems.

From what have discovered through our review, Physio Flex Pro meets all of our criteria for a joint supplement that is worth a try.

It only has top-notch natural ingredients in dosages that have been supported by science. The fact that every necessary detail is provided is also advantageous; there are no proprietary blends, and therefore, you know exactly what you’re giving your money for. This product is completely safe for long-term usage and, in our opinion, stands out from the competition because there are no harmful fillers inside and the formula is not overcrowded with too many nutrients.

