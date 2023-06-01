Instaflex Joint Support is a joint pain supplement focused on improving joint function and health through different ingredients it contains. It is a bit different from most supplements we’ve seen on the market. It comes in six different versions: Instaflex Advanced, PM, Multivitamin, Extra Strength Pain Relief Cream, Pain Relief Cream, and Super Turmeric, all of which have different ingredient formulas.

Each Instaflex version has pros and cons. If you use it consistently, Instaflex could help to reduce joint pain and inflammation to some extent in the long run.

However, the manufacturer’s claim that Instaflex will promote substantial results in just a week is false in our opinion. This is mainly because Instaflex does not contain the key nutrients that we look for in the best joint supplements. Some of these nutrients are glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM, selenium, bromelain, and ginger.

With that being said, Instaflex is a relatively fine joint supplement, but not a comprehensive one. So, if you’re looking for quick, concrete, and significant results, you might be disappointed with it.

As for the alternatives to Instaflex, there is Physio Flex Pro, which is currently ranked as the best joint supplement of the year.

Physio Flex Pro is a different joint health supplement because it delivers all the key nutrients that we look for (eight of them), and they are all in clinically backed doses, ensuring you with maximum efficacy and safety in the long run.

It is a vegetarian-friendly supplement, and therefore it is suitable for most people.

With Physio Flex Pro, you don’t have to choose between multiple versions to see what’s best for you. If you are somehow unhappy with it, you can always return it, as the manufacturer offers a 60-day money-back program.

You can order Physio Flex Pro from the official site here.

What is Instaflex?

Instaflex is a relatively new dietary supplement on the market with a main focus on improving joint health through the nutrients it uses. It differs from the competition because it comes in six different versions, all consisting of different formulas and ingredients:

Instaflex Advanced Instaflex PM Instaflex Multivitamin Instaflex Super Turmeric Instaflex Extra Strength Pain Relief Cream Instaflex Pain Relief Cream

In our review, we’re going to go through each of these versions of Instaflex to see if they are actually any good for joint issues. Let’s take a closer look.

Instaflex Advanced Joint Support

Instaflex Advanced is the main Instaflex version for joint issues. According to the manufacturer, it should help you with:

Discomfort relief

Alleviates pain and inflammation

Overall significant joint relief in just one week



To make sure that’s correct, let’s analyze the formula in Instaflex Advanced.

Instaflex Ingredients

Each serving (1 capsule) of Instaflex Advanced delivers:

Turmeric Extract – 200mg

Resveratrol – 100mg

Boswellia serrata Extract – 100mg

UC II Collagen – 40mg

Hyaluronic Acid – 5mg

BioPerine Black Pepper Extract – 5mg

In total, there are six ingredients inside Instaflex Advanced. At the first glance, we can see that the formula lacks some key ingredients such as glucosamine, chondroitin, selenium, and bromelain, which would make Instaflex Advanced far more effective and would promote joint lubrication which is essential if you’re looking to diminish discomfort, stiffness, and improve overall mobility.

Let’s take a closer look at each ingredient inside to see what it does.

TURMERIC EXTRACT – it is a much more potent version of turmeric, better than turmeric powder. It contains a compound called curcumin, which is an antioxidant that helps to protect the body from free radical damage. Recent studies have also found that turmeric extract can be beneficial for joint health, helping to reduce inflammation and promote healthy cartilage function. It comes with the optimal dosage in Instaflex.

RESVERATROL – a naturally occurring compound found in red grapes, blueberries, raspberries, peanuts and other plants. It has been increasingly studied for its potential health benefits and anti-aging properties. Recent studies have shown that it can help with joint pain associated with arthritis and other joint diseases by helping protect the cartilage that cushions joints from wear and tear. It also helps reduce inflammation and pain associated with osteoarthritis by inhibiting the production of pro-inflammatory molecules. Additionally, it can help improve overall joint health by increasing the production of certain molecules that promote cartilage regeneration.

BOSWELLIA – a herbal extract from the resin of the Boswellia tree. It has been used for centuries to treat joint pain, inflammation, and other related conditions. Recent studies have shown that Boswellia serrata extract can help reduce symptoms of arthritis and other inflammatory conditions by blocking the production of certain inflammatory enzymes. Additionally, it also helps improve cartilage health in the joints, reducing stiffness and improving mobility.

TYPE II COLLAGEN – a crucial protein found in the cartilage tissue that lines the joint and helps to protect it from wear and tear. It plays an important role in maintaining the structure of the joints, providing cushioning while also aiding in the repair process when damage occurs.

HYALURONIC ACID – a naturally occurring substance in the human body that plays a key role in maintaining joint health. It is found in the synovial fluid of our joints, which helps lubricate them and keep them functioning properly. However, it is significantly underdosed in Instaflex, so it won’t be as effective.

BIOPERINE BLACK PEPPER EXTRACT – helps to increase the bioavailability of other ingredients in Instaflex Advanced.

So, Instaflex Advanced is potent to some degree, but it won’t be significantly effective and won’t promote substantial results long-term due to a lack of core ingredients that we mentioned above.

Let’s take a look at other versions of Instaflex to see if they are better.

Instaflex PM

Instaflex PM is a worse option for the joints. It does not deliver any of the key nutrients that we look for in a high-quality supplement (glucosamine, chondroitin, bromelain, turmeric, selenium, MSM, black pepper extract).



The formula looks like this:

Levagen – 300mg

Tamaflex – 250mg

GABA – 100mg

Ashwagandha – 75mg

Passionflower Extract – 50mg

These ingredients won’t do much for the joints, but can help to diminish stress and anxiety and improve sleep quality.

Instaflex Multivitamin

Instaflex Multivitamin is a bit different. As the name suggests, it comes with different vitamins in its formula A,C,D,E, Thiamine, Riboflavin, Niacin, B6, and so on. It contains several essential minerals as well such as calcium, chromium, zinc, magnesium, and even selenium that we look for.

However, still, it lacks too many essential ingredients for joint health so we don’t consider it as the best option in the long run.

Instaflex Super Turmeric

Instaflex Super Turmeric, as the name suggests, deliver turmeric (1000mg per serving), thankfully, in a form of extract which is standardized to 95% curcuminoids. Alongside turmeric, there is black pepper extract included (5mg per serving) to help with the absorption.

With consistent usage, this one could help to reduce joint pain and inflammation to a certain degree, but it won’t be significantly effective due to a lack of core nutrients.

Instaflex Pain Relief Cream

Instaflex Pain Relief Cream consists of ingredients such as menthol and methyl salicylate. This one will work to diminish pain to some degree, but acts as a temporary solution because it is applied topically and you have to repeat the process over and over again after several hours.

Does Instaflex Have Any Adverse Effects?

It depends on which version of Instaflex we’re talking about. However, for most people, Instaflex shouldn’t cause any side effects if taken in the recommended doses.

How Many Instaflex Pills Do You Take A Day?

Instaflex Advanced should be taken in the form of one capsule daily, while with the other versions, you should take 3 capsules per day.

So, How Long Does Instaflex Take to Work?

According to the manufacturer, Instaflex should benefit your joints significantly in just a week. However, the reality is different from what we’ve seen. As previously mentioned, Instaflex doesn’t deliver some of the crucial nutrients, and therefore, it surely won’t promote quick and significant results. You could notice some little benefits from it after two to four weeks.

Who makes Instaflex?

Instaflex is made by the company Adaptive Health, LLC.

Is Instaflex Safe for Kidneys?

Instaflex is generally safe for everyone and even those with a kidney disease. Make sure to follow the manufacturer’s recommended doses. The best idea would be to consult your doctor before taking any joint support supplement for the first time.

Conclusion on Instaflex – Does Instaflex work?

Every Instaflex version lacks some key ingredients for joint health. Therefore, we don’t consider it a substantially effective supplement. It could alleviate joint pain and inflammation slightly with consistent usage but don’t expect fast and significant results as marketed by the manufacturer. Customer reviews aren’t as perfect too.

We have seen far better alternatives when it comes to joint health supplements on the market. Currently, the best-ranked joint supplement is called Physio Flex Pro, which we’ll talk more about below.

What is the alternative medicine to Instaflex?

The best alternative to Instaflex in our opinion is Physio Flex Pro by SRS Nutra. It is targeted at reducing joint pain and rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis patients. Physio Flex Pro is “less complicated” than Instaflex. It has only one “version”, and it comes with 8 scientifically backed nutrients all in clinical doses. These eight nutrients are precisely what we look for in a joint supplement.

These include:

Selenium – 200mcg

Glucosamine – 500mg

Bromelain – 300mg

Ginger Extract – 250mg

Turmeric Extract (standardized to 95% Curcuminoids) – 200mg

Chondroitin Sulfate – 100mg

MSM – 100mg

Black Pepper Fruit Extract – 10mg

Unlike Instaflex, Physio Flex Pro has absolutely no negative reviews on the internet, at least from what we’ve seen. Customer reviews are very promising overall.

Physio Flex Pro is endorsed by dr. Kavita. He is one of the best physiotherapists in the world. This alone speaks volumes about the quality of this product.

So, why is Physio Flex Pro better than Instaflex? Again, due to the formula. Each ingredient is in optimal dosage, and everything is stated, so you can know what you’re paying for. There are no potential carcinogens or harmful filler ingredients, and we like that. This means that Physio Flex Pro works even for sensitive people who are looking for a light option on their stomachs. Just make sure to follow the recommended daily dosages.

All of the ingredients in Physio Flex Pro are supported by human studies, and they work for all arthritis patients with arthritis pain, joint inflammation, knee pain, and much more.

We can’t say anything bad overall about Physio Flex Pro. The manufacturer here is not using any meaningless proprietary blends and he is obviously not skimping on the formula.

The price is $58.00 for a one-month supply, and this could be expensive for the majority of people. However, we think the price is reasonable considering the amount of effort that has been put into the making of this product.

If you’re able to purchase it, we highly recommend it. Physio Flex Pro has been tested and tried, and it works. We give it a thumbs up!

All in all, this is a much more effective option and works like a charm at keeping your joints healthy and preventing disorders.

Disclaimer:

This is a partnered post. The information provided in this post is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute professional advice. The views and opinions expressed in any referenced product or service do not necessarily reflect those of Network18. Network18 does not vouch for the efficacy or safety of any products mentioned in this post. The reader is advised to conduct their own research and due diligence before purchasing or using any product. Network18 shall not be held responsible for any negative consequences that may arise from the use of any product mentioned in this post.

The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website’s sales as mentioned above as a source. The Advertising Agency and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

Advertising and Marketing by:

This content was marketed by Brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client. For queries reach out support@brandingbyexperts.com

This is a Partnered Post.