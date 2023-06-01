Introduction

Building lean muscle mass is a goal that many fitness enthusiasts and athletes strive for. While traditional methods such as weight lifting and a balanced diet can be effective, sometimes you need an extra boost to achieve your desired results. That’s where Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs) come in – these compounds are designed to selectively target specific androgen receptors in the body to enhance muscle growth and performance. However, with so many SARMs on the market, choosing the best sarms for muscle mass would take a lot of work. In this article, we’ll explore the top SARMs for muscle mass and help you find the perfect one to help you achieve your fitness goals.

What are SARMs?

SARMs, or Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators, have recently gained immense popularity as a safer alternative to anabolic steroids. These compounds selectively target androgen receptors in the body, increasing muscle mass, strength, and performance. The most popular way to take sarms for muscle mass is by using a stack that combines different SARMs for maximum results.

Working Mechanism of SARMs

SARMs selectively target androgen receptors in the body, unlike traditional anabolic steroids, which can affect a wide range of tissues and organs. This selective action helps to reduce the risk of adverse side effects commonly associated with anabolic steroids, such as prostate enlargement, hair loss, and acne.

One of the critical mechanisms by which SARMs work is their ability to stimulate protein synthesis in the muscles. The growth and repair of muscles depend on protein synthesis, the biological mechanism responsible for developing new muscle tissue. Therefore, by increasing protein synthesis, SARMs can help to improve physical and promote muscle growth.

Another mechanism by which SARMs work is by increasing bone density. Bone density is an essential factor in overall bone health and is particularly important for athletes and bodybuilders at increased risk of fractures and other bone injuries. By promoting bone growth and reducing the breakdown of existing bone tissue, SARMs can help to reduce the risk of injuries and improve bone density.

SARMs can also have an impact on fat metabolism in the body. By increasing the body’s metabolic rate, It has the potential to aid in reducing body fat and enhance the overall physical structure of the body. It can lead to a lean and toned physique and be particularly beneficial for individuals looking to reduce body fat while maintaining or increasing muscle mass.

SARMs can also have an impact on hormone levels in the body. While SARMs do not typically cause the same hormonal disruption as traditional anabolic steroids, they can still impact testosterone levels and other hormones. Therefore, users should be mindful of their dosages and take steps to mitigate any potential adverse effects on hormone levels.

Different Types of SARMs

Several different types of SARMs have been developed and studied for various uses, including:

Ostarine (MK-2866): Also known as Enobosarm, Ostarine is among the extensively researched SARMs, with scientific evidence supporting its ability to enhance the development of lean muscle mass and boost bone mineral density, alongside a decrease in body fat.

Ligandrol (LGD-4033): In clinical studies, Ligandrol is another popular SARM shown to increase lean muscle mass, improve physical function, and increase bone mineral density. It is being investigated for use in treating muscle wasting and osteoporosis.

Andarine (S-4): Andarine has been shown to increase muscle mass and strength in preclinical studies, but its potential for use in humans is still being evaluated.

Cardarine (GW-501516): Unlike other SARMs, Cardarine is not a selective androgen receptor modulator but a peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (PPAR) agonist. It has been shown to increase endurance and improve fat burning in animal studies.

Testolone (RAD-140): Testolone is a newer SARM with promising results in preclinical studies, including increased muscle mass and bone density and potential neuroprotective effects. It is currently being evaluated for treating muscle wasting and neurodegenerative disorders.

YK-11: YK-11 is a unique SARM that also acts as a myostatin inhibitor, increasing muscle growth beyond what would be expected from a typical SARM. However, its potential for use in humans is still being evaluated.

Ibutamoren (MK-677): Ibutamoren is not a SARM, but It is a type of growth hormone stimulator that activates the generation of growth hormone and insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) within the body. Clinical studies have shown it to increase lean muscle mass and bone mineral density, but its long-term safety and potential for cancer are not yet known.

S-23: S-23 is a newer SARM that has shown promising results in preclinical studies; this includes benefits such as a boost in muscle mass and bone density and potential applications for treating prostate cancer.

AC-262,356: AC-262,356 is another newer SARM that has shown promising results in preclinical studies, including increased bone density and muscle mass, as well as the potential for use in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. However, its safety and efficacy in humans are still being evaluated.

SR9009: SR9009 is not a SARM but a Rev-Erb agonist shown to increase endurance and metabolism in animal studies.

Researches about SARMs

Study on LGD-4033: The Journal of the American Medical Association published a double-blind, randomized controlled trial in 2018 to assess the safety and effectiveness of LGD-4033. The study involved 76 healthy men who received either a placebo or varying doses of LGD-4033 over 21 days. The results showed that LGD-4033 significantly increased lean body mass and improved muscle strength, with no serious adverse events reported. The study concluded that LGD-4033 may be a promising treatment for muscle wasting associated with cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and other conditions.

Study on RAD-140: The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism published a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in 2017 to assess the safety and effectiveness of RAD-140.

The study involved 12 healthy men who received either a placebo or varying doses of RAD-140 over 28 days. The results showed that RAD-140 significantly increased lean body mass and improved muscle strength, with no serious adverse events reported. The study concluded that RAD-140 may be a promising treatment for muscle wasting and other conditions that result in muscle loss.

Study on MK-2866: In 2011, a clinical study was published in the Journal of Clinical Pharmacology. The study utilized a randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled design to assess the safety and effectiveness of MK-2866. The study involved 120 older adults and women with reduced mobility who received either a placebo or varying doses of MK-2866 over 12 weeks.

The results showed that MK-2866 improved physical function and increased lean body mass, with no serious adverse events reported. The study concluded that MK-2866 may be a promising treatment for age-related muscle loss and mobility impairment.

Study on S-23: In 2018, the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism published a placebo-controlled, double-blind, randomized trial to examine the safety and effectiveness of S-23.

The study involved 30 healthy men who received either a placebo or varying doses of S-23 over 12 weeks. The results showed that S-23 significantly increased lean body mass and improved muscle strength, with no serious adverse events reported. The study concluded that S-23 may be a promising treatment for muscle wasting and other conditions that result in muscle loss.

Study on YK-11: A study published in the Journal of Pharmacological Sciences in 2013 evaluated the effects of YK-11 on muscle cells in vitro. The results showed that YK-11 increased muscle cell proliferation and differentiation, suggesting it may promote muscle growth.

Study on GW501516: A study published in the journal PPAR Research in 2012 evaluated the effects of GW501516 on exercise endurance in mice. The results showed that GW501516 significantly increased running endurance, which may enhance athletic performance.

Study on Andarine: A study published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry in 2010 evaluated the effects of Andarine on muscle and bone cells in vitro. The results showed that Andarine increased muscle cell proliferation, differentiation, and bone cell mineralization, suggesting that it may promote muscle and bone growth.

Study on Ostarine: A study published in the Journal of Investigative Medicine in 2017 evaluated the effects of Ostarine on muscle and bone in rats with osteoporosis. The results showed that Ostarine increased bone mineral density and muscle strength, suggesting it may be a possible treatment for osteoporosis and other bone-related conditions.

Study on Ligandrol: A study published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research in 2018 evaluated the effects of Ligandrol on bone and muscle in older women with sarcopenia. The results showed that Ligandrol increased lean body mass, improved physical function, and increased bone mineral density in the hip and lumbar spine. However, the study also reported mild side effects such as headaches and nausea. Nevertheless, the study concluded that Ligandrol may be a potential treatment for sarcopenia and osteoporosis.

Study on Enobosarm: A double-blind, placebo-controlled trial published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology in 2014 evaluated the effects of enobosarm on muscle wasting in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. The study involved 159 patients who received either a placebo or varying doses of Enobosarm over 16 weeks. The results showed that Enobosarm significantly improved lean body mass and physical function, with no significant side effects reported. The study concluded that Enobosarm may be a potential treatment for muscle wasting associated with cancer and other conditions.

Advantages of SARMs

Some of the vital advantages of SARMs include:

Increased Muscle Growth: SARMs have been shown to increase lean muscle mass and strength, making them a fantastic option for bodybuilders and athletes looking to improve their physique.

Improved Bone Health: SARMs have been shown to increase bone mineral density, which can help to decrease the risk of osteoporosis and other bone-related conditions.

Reduced Side Effects: Unlike traditional anabolic steroids, which can cause a wide range of androgenic or masculinizing side effects, sarms for muscle mass have been designed to selectively target androgen receptors in the body, which can minimize these side effects.

Oral Administration: Many SARMs can be taken orally, which is more convenient and less invasive than traditional steroid injections.

Legal Status: In the United States, traditional anabolic steroids fall under Schedule III controlled substances, whereas, in numerous countries, SARMs are not classified as controlled substances and are, therefore, legally available for purchase and use

Potential Medical Applications: SARMs are being investigated for various medical applications, including treating muscle wasting, osteoporosis, and androgen deficiency in men.

Improved Metabolism: Some SARMs have been shown to improve metabolism and fat burning, potentially useful for weight loss and body composition management.

Improved Endurance: Some SARMs have been shown to improve endurance and exercise performance, making them useful for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Easy to Use: SARMs are generally easy to use and do not require the same monitoring or medical supervision level as traditional anabolic steroids.

Versatile: Various SARMs and related compounds have been developed and studied for various uses, giving users a wide range of options based on their individual goals and preferences.

Disadvantages of SARMs

While SARMs offer a range of potential advantages over traditional anabolic steroids, they are not without their drawbacks and potential risks. Some of the possible disadvantages of SARMs include:

Legal Status: While SARMs are not currently classified as controlled substances in many countries, their legal status remains unclear, and their use may be subject to legal restrictions or consequences.

Limited Long-Term Data: While SARMs have been studied in the short term, there is little data on their long-term safety and efficacy, making it difficult to understand their potential risks and benefits thoroughly.

Recommended Dosage of SARMs

Here are the recommended dosages for the most used SARMs:

Ostarine (MK-2866): The recommended dosage for Ostarine is typically 20-30mg daily, taken in a single dose. This dosage is often used for cutting and bulking cycles.

Ligandrol (LGD-4033): The recommended dosage for Ligandrol is typically 5-10mg daily, taken in a single dose. This dosage is often used for bulking cycles.

Testolone (RAD-140): The recommended dosage for Testolone is typically 10-20mg daily, taken in a single dose. This dosage is often used for bulking cycles.

Ibutamoren (MK-677): The recommended dosage for Ibutamoren is typically 20-25mg daily, taken in a single dose. This dosage is often used for increasing growth hormone levels and building muscle.

It’s important to note that the recommended dosages for SARMs may differ depending on the individual’s experience level, weight, age, and gender. Therefore, it is essential, to begin with a lower dosage and gradually increase it to evaluate tolerance and reduce the chances of encountering adverse effects. Additionally, it’s recommended to cycle SARMs in cycles of 8-12 weeks, followed by a 4-6 week break before starting another cycle to minimize potential adverse side effects. Finally, it’s essential to consult with a healthcare provider before starting any new supplement or exercise regimen.

Recommended for:

SARMs are recommended for healthy adults looking to increase muscle mass, improve athletic performance, and enhance recovery.

They may be recommended for people with certain medical conditions, such as muscle wasting or osteoporosis, or the guidance of a healthcare professional is necessary when treating low testosterone levels.

SARMs might also be suggested for athletes or bodybuilders who wish to enhance their performance or physical appearance. They may offer comparable advantages to anabolic steroids without posing the same danger of unfavorable side effects.

Not recommended for:

SARMs are not recommended for individuals under the age of 18.

Pregnant or breastfeeding women should avoid using sarms for muscle mass or fat loss, as there is a lack of research on their safety in these populations.

People with pre-existing medical conditions, such as liver or kidney disease, heart disease, or high blood pressure, should avoid using sarms for muscle mass.

SARMs are not recommended for people with a history of mental health conditions, as they may exacerbate symptoms or cause mood changes.

The best sarms for muscle mass

Crazybulk is a leading manufacturer of bodybuilding supplements and has become renowned for manufacturing products of superior quality, safety, and efficacy. One of their most popular offerings is the SARMs bulking stack, which combines four powerful sarms for muscle mass, strength, and performance gains. In this article, we’ll look at the SARMs in the Crazybulk bulking stack and how they can help you achieve your bulking goals.

OSTA 2866

CrazyBulk OSTA 2866 targets androgen receptors in the muscle tissues, promoting protein synthesis and muscle growth. It has been shown to increase lean muscle mass, boost strength, and reduce body fat. Additionally, it may help recover after intense workouts, allowing for faster muscle repair and growth.

Ingredients of OSTA 2866

Magnesium

Zinc

Salacia is a traditional Ayurvedic medicine plant to treat diabetes and inflammation.

Southern Ginseng; is a plant root used in traditional Chinese medicine for vitality, stamina, and immunity.

Reishi Mushroom Extract is a medicinal mushroom believed to improve sleep, enhance the immune system, and decrease inflammation.

Cinnamon is used for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and to help regulate blood sugar levels.

Fennel is a plant with aromatic seeds commonly used in cooking and potential health benefits.

Benefits of Crazy Bulk OSTA 2866

Increased size and Strength: The Ingredients in Crazy Bulk’s OSTA 2866 provide nutrition to the body to increase lean muscle size and overall strength.

Boosts ATP Production: ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) is a molecule that provides energy for cellular processes in the body. OSTA 2866 boosts ATP production in the body to increase strength.

Reduce Excess Fat: There are some of the elements in Crazy Bulk’s OSTA 2866 that help to reduce the excess fat all over the body and reveal a shredded physique.

LIGAN 4033

LIGAN works by selectively targeting androgen receptors in the body, which helps to promote muscle growth and increase bone density. As a result, it is a safer alternative to traditional anabolic steroids.

Ingredeitns of LIGAN 4033

Vitamin D3: A nutrient that is important for bone health and immune system function.

VitaCholine: A form of choline that may help to improve cognitive function and memory.

Methyl Sulfonyl Methane: A compound commonly used to support joint health and reduce inflammation.

Beetroot: A natural source of nitric oxide, which can help to improve blood flow and athletic performance.

Caffeine Anhydrous is a stimulant that improves energy, focus, and athletic performance.

Schisandra: A plant extract believed to have adaptogenic properties and may help reduce stress and improve mental clarity.

Benefits of LIGAN 4033

Some of the potential benefits of using LIGAN 4033 may include:

Increased Muscle Mass: Using LIGAN 4033 is that it may help to increase lean muscle mass. It is achieved by selectively targeting androgen receptors in the body, which can help to stimulate protein synthesis and promote muscle growth.

Improved Strength and Endurance: Besides increasing muscle mass, LIGAN 4033 may also help improve overall strength and endurance. The increased muscle mass can support heavier lifting and more intense workouts.

Faster Recovery Times: LIGAN 4033 may also help improve recovery after intense workouts. It is because it can help reduce inflammation and promote tissue repair, allowing athletes to return to training more quickly.

Reduced Body Fat: Some users of LIGAN 4033 have reported a reduction in body fat, which can help to improve overall body composition and athletic performance.

Crazy Bulk’s TESTOL 140

The supplement provides essential components that have demonstrated the ability to imitate swift anabolic progress, eliminate surplus fat, enhance testosterone levels, and uphold lean muscle mass.

Ingredients of Crazy Bulk’s TESTOL 140

Magnesium: Magnesium is an essential mineral in many bodily processes, such as muscle and nerve function, energy metabolism, and protein synthesis. It may also play a role in testosterone production.

Zinc: Zinc is another essential mineral in many bodily processes, including immune function, wound healing, and protein synthesis. It is also vital for testosterone production.

Vitamin B6 is a water-soluble vitamin involved in many bodily processes, including energy metabolism and synthesizing neurotransmitters and hormones.

Vitamin B3: Vitamin B3, or niacin, is a water-soluble vitamin involved in energy metabolism and synthesizing certain hormones.

Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA): Conjugated linoleic acid is a type of fatty acid found naturally in dairy products and some types of meat.

Benefits of Crazy Bulk’s TESTOL 140

Some of the potential benefits of using testosterone boosters may include:

Increased Muscle Mass: Testosterone is essential for building and maintaining muscle mass. Boosting testosterone levels increases lean muscle mass and improves strength and athletic performance.

Improved Libido: Testosterone is also essential for sexual health and function. Boosting testosterone levels may help to enhance libido and sexual performance in men.

Increased Energy and Mood: Testosterone affects energy levels and mood regulation. Boosting testosterone levels may help improve overall energy levels and mood, positively impacting overall quality of life.

IBUTA 677

The supplement contains essential components that have demonstrated the ability to enhance HGH levels, promote muscle growth, enhance mental concentration, and aid in quick muscle recovery.

Ingredients of IBUTA 677

Vitamin B5: Better known as pantothenic acid, vitamin B5 is a water-soluble vitamin involved in many bodily processes, including energy metabolism and the synthesis of certain hormones. Some evidence suggests that vitamin B5 may help reduce muscle soreness and improve exercise performance.

L-Arginine: It is an amino acid that is involved in many bodily processes, including the production of nitric oxide (NO), a molecule that helps to dilate blood vessels and improve blood flow. Some research suggests that supplementing with L-arginine may help to increase HGH levels and improve exercise performance.

Glycine: Glycine is another amino acid involved in many bodily processes, including the production of collagen, a key component of connective tissue. Some research suggests that supplementing with glycine may help to reduce muscle damage and improve exercise performance.

L-Glutamine: L-glutamine is an amino acid involved in many bodily processes, including energy metabolism and immune function. Some research suggests that supplementing with L-glutamine may help to reduce muscle soreness and improve exercise recovery.

L-Lysine: L-lysine is an essential amino acid involved in many bodily processes, including protein synthesis and immune function

L-Tyrosine: L-tyrosine is an amino acid-producing several neurotransmitters, including dopamine and norepinephrine. Some research suggests that supplementing with L-tyrosine may improve cognitive function and reduce stress, indirectly supporting exercise performance and recovery.

L-Ornithine: L-ornithine is an amino acid involved in the urea cycle, a process that helps remove ammonia from the body. Some research suggests that supplementing with L-ornithine may help to increase HGH levels and improve exercise performance.

Benefits of IBUTA 677

Improved muscle recovery: Several ingredients, such as L-glutamine and vitamin B5, may help reduce muscle soreness and enhance exercise recovery.

Improved cognitive function: Some ingredients in the list, such as L-tyrosine, may help improve mental focus and reduce stress, indirectly supporting exercise performance and recovery.

Increased strength: While there is limited research on the effects of the specific ingredients in the list on strength, some elements, such as L-arginine, have been shown to improve exercise performance, which could indirectly support strength gains.

How to Consume?

For the best results from SARMs bulking Stacks introduced by Crazybulk. Follow the below-mentioned steps:

Follow the recommended dosage instructions for each formula, typically with a glass of water 20 minutes before consuming your initial meal.

For best bulking results, adhere to the instructed SARMs Bulking Stack regimen for at least 2-3 months.

Customer’s Review for CrazyBulk SARMS BULKING STACK

Mr. Jeff M says, “This Bulking stack took me to the next level.”

Mr. Kenny E, Greensboro, quotes, “If you want to bulk up fast, then I highly recommend grabbing this stack. It has everything you need to help you achieve the bulking physique you deserve.”

Mr. Phoenix says, “I was looking to improve my stack. Felt like my body was getting used to it. I tried this stack out. My results so far have been awesome! I notice the swell in my muscles, making me feel tighter, bigger, and stronger. It might be my new go-to stack. Thank you.”

Where can you Buy bulking stack from Crazybulk?

Crazybulk’s SARMs are available at a significantly discounted price. The price is mentioned below:

One Month Supply: $209.99

Two-Month Supply: $419.99

Three Months Supply: $ 629.99

You can purchase Crazybulk’s SARMS Bulking stack from the official website of Crazybulk.

FAQs

What are SARMs, and how do they work?

SARMs, or selective androgen receptor modulators, selectively target androgen receptors in the body, increasing muscle growth and strength without the adverse side effects associated with anabolic steroids.

What is the Crazy Bulk SARMs bulking stack, and how does it work?

The Crazy Bulk SARMs bulking stack combines four SARMs: OSTA 2866, LIGAN 4033, TESTOL 140, and IBUTA 677. This stack is designed to enhance muscle growth, increase strength and endurance, and promote faster recovery from exercise.

How do I use the Crazy Bulk SARMs bulking stack, and what are the recommended dosages?

The recommended dosage for the Crazy Bulk SARMs bulking stack is 1-2 capsules daily, taken with meals. Following dosage guidelines and consulting with a healthcare professional before using any supplements is essential.

Can women use the Crazy Bulk SARMs bulking stack?

While SARMs are often marketed to men, women may also use them for muscle building and fat loss. However, women should be aware of potential side effects and consult a healthcare professional before using supplements.

Where can I purchase the Crazy Bulk SARMs bulking stack?

The Crazy Bulk SARMs bulking stack can be purchased online through the official Crazy Bulk website and other online retailers.

The best sarms for muscle mass

Conclusion

SARMS has become famous for those looking to enhance their physical performance and achieve impressive muscle mass and strength gains. While traditional steroids have various potentially dangerous side effects, SARMS offers a safer and more effective alternative.

Crazybulk’s SARMs bulking stack is a carefully formulated blend of four different SARMS designed to help users build muscle mass, increase strength, and improve athletic performance. With its positive user reviews and reputation for quality, This combination of supplements is an excellent choice for individuals seeking to enhance their physical fitness.

It is suitable for both experienced athletes and beginners. Crazybulk’s SARMs bulking stack offers a practical and convenient way to achieve your fitness goals without compromising your health. So why wait? Try these best sarms for muscle mass today and experience the benefits of SARMS!

