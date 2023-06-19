What is Fast Lean Pro?

Fast Lean Pro is a new weight loss supplement with a unique set of ingredients that helps its users shed pounds and achieve their dream physique without any stressful diets or intense cardio routines. Fast Lean Pro achieves this by inducing the effects of intermittent fasting on the body without actually fasting at all.

Intermittent fasting is a popular weight loss strategy that involves alternating between periods of fasting and eating. The primary mechanism by which intermittent fasting leads to weight loss is by reducing calorie intake and increasing metabolic rate. When a person is in a fasted state, their body switches to burning stored fat for energy, which can result in a higher metabolic rate and increased fat burning.

Additionally, intermittent fasting has been shown to stimulate autophagy in the body, as the fasting state triggers the body to break down and recycle old and damaged cellular components. Autophagy is a natural process that occurs within cells, where damaged or unnecessary cellular components are broken down and recycled. When old and damaged cellular components are broken down, it requires energy for the process to occur, and this energy expenditure can lead to an increase in metabolic rate. Causing a net loss in weight.

As unbelievable as it may seem to achieve this without fasting, this has been made entirely possible by the unique combination of ingredients in the Fast Lean Pro formula that work together in synergy, to deceive the brain into perceiving that the body is fasting, thereby promoting weight maintenance, regardless of the timing and type of food consumed and how frequently it may be consumed.

Why Losing Weight is Important and How Can Fast Lean Pro Streamline the Process

With the increase in worldwide obesity levels in recent times, and numbers predicted to continue climbing, there has been a greater emphasis put on staying in shape than ever before.

Obesity Becoming a Worldwide Issue

The world heart federation predicts global obesity estimates to reach a billion adults or as much as 12% of the population of the entire world by the year 2025. Moreover, the World Obesity Atlas 2022 has estimated that by 2030, 1 in every 5 women will be suffering from obesity with a lower rate for men, predicting 1 in every 7 men to be obese.

These predictions have induced a positive reaction toward improving cardiovascular and physical health in individuals around the world, however, it has been no walk in the park for a majority of people. It can be easy to simplify weight loss to just eating less and maintaining a good workout discipline keeping an overall energy deficit, but there may be underlying challenges that can affect weight loss and make the overall process of getting in shape increasingly difficult.

A calorie deficit and a high-intensity training regime have been proven to be marginally efficient at fat loss, getting people in shape in a shorter period if done effectively, however, it is much more complicated in individuals with prolonged obesity as there are a variety of different factors that can have adverse effects on progress. Which is exactly what Fast Lean Pro aims to overcome.

Challenges Associated With Weight Loss

In a study examining the weight loss challenges faced by overweight individuals, researchers found a significant decrease in productivity, drive, and progress after a certain period. Balancing work responsibilities and household chores (especially for women) while also trying to adhere to a strict calorie and fitness regimen can be incredibly stressful and exhausting and can lead to the individual feeling energy depleted during most parts of the day.

Moreover, when the expected progress is not visible after a certain period or, in some cases, even gain weight despite weeks of strict calorie management and intensive cardio exercises, it can be a disheartening experience that can take a toll on a person’s mental health. This can even lead to substance abuse, and alcoholism in people (especially in men), creating a downward spiral of poor lifestyle decisions and continuous self-indulged obesity, causing a cascade of different health issues. This makes Fast Lean Pro all the more attractive as an easier and more reliable outlet for weight loss.

While it may be tempting to attribute a lack of progress in weight loss to mistakes in diet or exercise routines, the reality is that losing weight, especially for obese individuals, is a complex and multifaceted process. Simply reducing calorie intake and increasing exercise, such as through a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) program, may work for some individuals, but it is not necessarily the best approach for everyone, particularly in older people or those with morbid obesity. In these cases, weight loss may require a more comprehensive and personalized approach that takes into account individual health needs and limitations.

That being said, it is essential to have a starting point for any goals people might want to meet regarding weight loss and fitness. Having immediate effects on metabolism can activate a switch in the brain that can work on creating a positive feedback loop where there is a constant increase in the body’s metabolic rate (BMR) facilitating weight loss and flushing out any toxins and accumulated lipids in the blood. However, to have this through a calorie deficit and intense workout regime alone (especially in the first few weeks) is unlikely but not impossible. Fortunately, certain supplements can bolster metabolism and weight loss by triggering the body’s natural metabolic output, such as Fast Lean Pro.

The next section of this article will discuss these ingredients and their benefits in weight loss.

Ingredients That Constitute Fast Lean Pro

Overview

Fast Lean Pro contains a core of 5 key ingredients in addition to a few minor ingredients which all work together in promoting natural weight loss by deceiving the brain into triggering the fasting state in the body. The 5 ingredients are all organic and highly effective, have gone through rigorous clinical testing, and are backed by a multitude of research in medicine. The Fast Lean Pro is a GMP-certified product.

Here is a breakdown of each ingredient and how it contributes to weight loss.

Niacin

Niacin, also known as vitamin B3, is an essential water-soluble vitamin that plays an important role in maintaining overall health and well-being. It is involved in a wide range of metabolic processes in the body, including energy production, DNA repair, and cell signaling. Niacin can be found in two forms. The first is nicotinic acid and the second is nicotinamide. Both forms can be converted into coenzymes called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) and nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate (NADP).

One of the main functions of niacin is to support energy metabolism by helping to convert food into glucose, which the body uses for fuel. It also helps to regulate cholesterol levels by reducing the amount of LDL (bad) cholesterol in the bloodstream, while increasing HDL (good) cholesterol levels

Sources of Niacin

Niacin is found in a variety of foods, which includes; meats such as beef, pork, and chicken, various types of fish like Tuna, salmon, and swordfish, whole grains like whole wheat, brown rice, and barley, legumes and nuts like peanuts, lentils, and kidney beans, vegetables like mushrooms, green peas, and avocados are all rich in niacin, and dairy products such as milk and cheese are all excellent sources of niacin that can be acquired through the consumption of these foods.

Niacin can also be obtained from dietary supplements like Fast Lean Pro, however, it is important to talk to a healthcare professional before taking niacin supplements especially if they count as being in excess, as they can interact with other medications and cause side effects such as flushing, itching, and gastrointestinal upset.

The Importance of NAD and NADP to Cellular Function and Metabolism

Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) and nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate (NADP) are two important coenzymes that play essential roles in various biological processes within the human body. These coenzymes are derived from niacin or vitamin B3 and serve as crucial links between energy metabolism and other cellular processes.

NAD and NADP are involved in many metabolic pathways that are critical for human survival. One of the primary functions of NAD and NADP is their role in cellular respiration. These coenzymes act as electron carriers, shuttling electrons from one molecule to another during the process of oxidative phosphorylation (a vital process for the human body, as it is required to generate the energy the body needs to carry out all of its bodily functions) which is the main source of the body for ATP production.

ATP or Adenosine Triphosphate is the main currency for energy that life uses and therefore an increase in ATP means a direct increase in energy and metabolic output. Oxidative Phosphorylation occurs only after multiple metabolic pathways which also involve NAD and NADP directly. So it can be implied that with decreased NAD and NADP levels weight loss won’t be as rapid.

One of the most important pathways involving NAD and NADP in energy production is the citric acid cycle, also known as the Krebs cycle. During this cycle, NAD and NADP play a crucial role in the oxidation of acetyl-CoA, a molecule that is derived from the breakdown of glucose, fatty acids, and amino acids. In this process, NAD and NADP accept electrons from these molecules, which are then used to produce ATP through the process of oxidative phosphorylation.

How Niacin is Relevant to Weight Loss

By directly increasing levels of ATP in the body, niacin can increase energy production and, help to improve strength, endurance training, and gym performances as there will be an excess of energy to spend which can lead to easier and more productive gym sessions. This paired with progressive overload in weight training can facilitate an increase in muscle mass which can further improve the basal metabolic rate (BMR) in the body as muscle is more metabolically active than adipose tissue and requires a constant flux of glucose uptake. Forcing the body to utilize its fat stores.

Furthermore, NAD and NADP play a critical role in regulating energy metabolism. They are involved in several signaling pathways that modulate the activity of enzymes involved in energy production, such as AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) and sirtuins. These pathways can help to maintain energy balance within the body and are important for the regulation of metabolism and overall health.

How Niacin Stimulates Muscular Growth

As mentioned priorly, muscle content increases the basal metabolic rate (BMR). An article published on PubMed (PMID: 32386566) explored the effects of niacin on NAD+ production and how it increased muscular output in strength-trained men. The results showed an increase by up to 8-fold in blood NAD+ levels and an increase in muscle NAD+ levels additionally. It also showed a whopping 50% decrease in liver fat decreasing overall visceral fat in the body by a significant margin. The study concluded niacin is a great source to improve NAD+ levels in the body.

Genetic Repair

Another important function of NAD and NADP is their role in DNA repair and maintenance. These coenzymes are involved in several DNA repair pathways, including base excision repair, nucleotide excision repair, and homologous recombination. They also play a role in protecting cells from oxidative damage, which can cause mutations and lead to cancer and other diseases. NAD and NADP are also involved in regulating various cellular processes, such as gene expression and signaling pathways. For example, they are involved in the activation of sirtuins, a family of proteins that play important roles in regulating cellular metabolism, stress response, and aging.

How NAD and NADP reduce Insulin Resistance due to Obesity

Obesity is often the root cause of conditions like type 2 diabetes because excessive fat in the body can lead to insulin resistance, a condition where the body becomes less responsive to insulin. Insulin is the hormone that regulates sugar levels in the blood, and when insulin resistance occurs, it can result in type 2 diabetes. Adipose tissue or fat cells produce hormones and molecules that can interfere with insulin signaling, including cytokines. These inflammatory molecules can impair insulin sensitivity in tissues, leading to insulin resistance and high blood pressure.

However, healthy adipose tissue is responsible for producing a hormone called adiponectin, which plays a crucial role in regulating physiological processes such as glucose and lipid metabolism and energy homeostasis. Adiponectin increases insulin sensitivity and promotes glucose absorption from the bloodstream while reducing glucose production in the liver.

Adiponectin also acts on insulin signaling pathways by activating AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK), which is a key regulator of cellular energy homeostasis. AMPK activation leads to increased glucose uptake and improved insulin sensitivity. Moreover, adiponectin has been shown to have anti-inflammatory effects throughout the body by suppressing pro-inflammatory cytokines, and chronic inflammation is known to contribute to the development of insulin resistance.

Obesity can negatively affect the production of adiponectin as it causes dysfunction and inflammation in adipose tissue causing it to differ from typical healthy adipose tissue. In obesity, adipose tissue undergoes significant changes, including increased adipocyte size and a shift in the type of immune cells that are present in the tissue. These changes lead to a state of chronic inflammation in adipose tissue, which can result in a reduction in adiponectin production.

It’s worth noting that while adipose tissue is the primary source of adiponectin, other tissues such as skeletal muscle and the liver can also produce and secrete adiponectin. However, the contribution of these tissues to overall adiponectin production is relatively small compared to adipose tissue.

Recent studies point toward the possibility that NAD and NADP might also play a role in the regulation of adiponectin production. One possible mechanism is through the activity of sirtuins, a family of enzymes that use NAD as a cofactor (a molecule or ion that is required for an enzyme to function properly) and are involved in regulating cellular metabolism and stress responses.

It has been shown that the activation of sirtuin 1 (a type of enzyme that uses NAD as a cofactor) in adipose tissue can increase adiponectin production. SIRT1 is an enzyme that activates PGC-1α, which is a molecule that helps to control the activity of genes involved in the production of energy within cells. PGC-1α is a coactivator, which means that it works alongside other proteins to help turn specific genes on or off.

In particular, PGC-1α is known to regulate genes that are involved in mitochondrial function and oxidative metabolism, which are important processes for generating energy within cells. By activating PGC-1α, SIRT1 can increase the expression of these genes and enhance mitochondrial function and oxidative metabolism, leading to improved energy production and cellular health. PGC-1α can directly activate the adiponectin gene promoter, leading to increased adiponectin production.

NAD and NADP can also affect adiponectin production through their roles in redox reactions. Adiponectin is known to have antioxidant properties, and studies have shown that oxidative stress can decrease adiponectin production. NADPH is a molecule that is produced in the body by a process called the pentose phosphate pathway. This pathway uses NADP as a helper molecule, or cofactor, to produce NADPH. NADPH is an essential molecule that acts as a reducing agent, meaning it helps to transfer electrons to other molecules in chemical reactions.

It plays a key role in maintaining the balance of antioxidants in cells, including an important antioxidant called glutathione. Studies have shown that glutathione can enhance adiponectin production by activating signaling pathways that increase the expression of adiponectin genes. By providing electrons to other molecules, NADPH helps to regenerate and recycle glutathione, which is critical for protecting cells from oxidative stress and damage and the regulation of adiponectin production. This oxidative stress can come from a variety of sources, including environmental toxins, UV radiation, and normal cellular metabolism.

It’s also worth noting that many studies have attributed the dysregulation of NAD and NADP metabolism to various metabolic disorders, including obesity and type 2 diabetes, which may be in part due to alterations in adiponectin production.

Maintaining Healthy Immunity

Finally, NAD and NADP are important for maintaining proper immune function. They play a role in regulating the activity of immune cells, such as macrophages and T cells, and can modulate the production of cytokines, which are signaling molecules involved in immune responses.

Further Studies on Niacin and How it Assists in Weight Loss

Niacin has been shown to contain elements of appetite suppressant effects on some individuals. The potential appetite suppressant effect of niacin is hypothesized to be related to its impact on serotonin levels in the brain. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that is responsible for the partial regulation of mood, appetite, and sleep. Niacin is a precursor to NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide), which is involved in the production of serotonin.

In one study, researchers investigated the effect of niacin supplementation on appetite regulation in overweight women. The study found that niacin supplementation led to a small decrease in appetite and food intake, as well as an increase in satiety (feelings of fullness) compared to a placebo. However, the effect was relatively mild and only seen in a subset of participants. It is important to realize multiple factors in studies can yield different results as another study investigated the effect of niacin on appetite regulation in obese individuals and found that niacin supplementation had no significant effect on appetite, food intake, or weight loss compared to a placebo.

A different study exploring new onset hypertension as a result of niacin supplementation in Chinese adults published on PubMed (PMID: 33404619) also produced fruitful results. The study concluded that niacin ingestion did not quantifiably lead to an increase in blood pressure hence eliminating any doubts about the risks of niacin supplementation in diets.

A different article examines the role of niacin, in lipid metabolism and its potential therapeutic use in the management of dyslipidemia, a condition characterized by abnormal levels of lipids in the blood. Niacin works by inhibiting the breakdown of fats in adipose tissue, leading to a decrease in the release of free fatty acids into the bloodstream and a decrease in the production of triglyceride-carrying particles. It also increases the activity of an enzyme that helps to clear triglyceride-rich lipoproteins from the blood.

Clinical trials have shown that niacin is effective in reducing LDL cholesterol and triglycerides and increasing HDL cholesterol levels. Niacin has also been shown to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events such as heart attack and stroke. The article suggests that niacin could be a useful therapeutic option for patients with dyslipidemia, particularly those with low HDL cholesterol levels or high triglyceride levels, and could be used in combination with other lipid-lowering agents to achieve optimal results.

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12, also known as cyanocobalamin, is a water-soluble vitamin that plays a critical role in various physiological processes in the body. It is essential for the formation of red blood cells, the proper functioning of the nervous system, and the metabolism of fats and carbohydrates.

Sources

Some common dietary sources of vitamin B12 include meat such as beef, lamb, pork, and poultry, and organ meats, such as liver and kidney, which are particularly high in vitamin B12. Additionally, fish and seafood like salmon, trout, tuna, and clams are all rich in vitamin B12. Eggs and dairy products like eggs, milk, cheese, and yogurt are all good sources of vitamin B12 as well. Lastly, fortified foods like some breakfast cereals, plant-based milk alternatives, and nutritional yeast are fortified with vitamin B12. Alongside supplements such as Fast Lean Pro.

The human body has limited ability to store vitamin B12, and a deficiency can lead to a range of health problems, including fatigue, weakness, anemia, and neurological disorders. Vegans and vegetarians who do not consume animal products are at a higher risk of vitamin B12 deficiency and should consider taking supplements or fortified foods to ensure adequate intake.

How it Supports Weight Loss

One of the primary functions of vitamin B12 is to convert the nutrients in food into energy that the body can use. Specifically, vitamin B12 helps to convert the amino acid methionine into a compound called S-adenosylmethionine (SAM), which is involved in the breakdown of fats and carbohydrates. This process is known as methylation, and it is essential for the proper functioning of the metabolism.

By increasing the body’s metabolism, vitamin B12 will most likely help promote weight loss. A higher metabolism means that the body can burn more calories, which can lead to a reduction in body weight. However, it is important to note that while vitamin B12 may help support weight loss efforts, it is not a direct method for weight loss. A balanced diet and regular exercise are still essential for achieving and maintaining a healthy weight.

Vitamin B12 also plays an important role in regulating appetite by influencing the production of hormones that control hunger and satiety. One of these hormones is leptin, which is produced by fat cells and regulates energy balance by signaling the brain when the body has enough stored energy.

Leptin works by binding to specific receptors in the hypothalamus, a part of the brain that regulates appetite and energy balance. When leptin levels are high, it signals to the brain that the body has enough energy stored, reducing hunger and increasing feelings of fullness, which helps prevent overeating.

Further Studies Showing How Vitamin B12 Assists in Weight Loss

Studies have indicated that Vitamin B12 may increase leptin levels, which could help regulate appetite and promote weight loss. For example, a study in overweight and obese women found that those who received Vitamin B12 injections over 6 weeks had significant decreases in body weight, body mass index (BMI), and waist circumference, compared to those who received a placebo injection. Additionally, a review of multiple studies found that Vitamin B12 supplementation may help reduce appetite and calorie intake, possibly through its effect on leptin levels.

A study published on PubMed (PMID: 23892832) explored the ways Vitamin B12 is associated with obesity, weight gain, lowered metabolic activity, and insulin resistance. The study found that vitamin B12 levels decreased with individuals with increasing visceral and subcutaneous fat levels forming a direct relationship between obesity and lower levels of vitamin b12. This study however also showed no effect on people with metabolic syndrome and insulin resistance in a given period for vitamin b12 supplementation.

A different study published on PubMed (PMID: 32610503) which discussed the effects of vitamin B12 and lipid metabolism also had positive results in favor of the vitamin. The study aimed to review the current evidence on the relationship between vitamin B12 status and lipid metabolism in both pre-clinical and clinical studies.

The review of pre-clinical studies suggested that vitamin B12 plays an important role in lipid metabolism by regulating enzymes involved in fatty acid synthesis and oxidation. Vitamin B12 deficiency was also associated with an increase in triglycerides and a decrease in HDL cholesterol in animal models. The review of clinical studies also found an association between vitamin B12 deficiency and adverse lipid profiles in humans. Vitamin B12 deficiency was associated with higher levels of total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, and triglycerides, and lower levels of HDL cholesterol.

In a different study (PMID: 31316466) the relationship between vitamin B12 and obesity was discussed. The study aimed to investigate the relationship between serum vitamin B12 concentration and obesity among adults in the United States.

The study used data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey conducted between 1999 and 2006. The participants included 4,984 adults aged 20 years and older who had complete data on serum vitamin B12 concentration, anthropometric measurements, and other relevant variables.

The results of the study showed an inverse association between serum vitamin B12 concentration and obesity. Specifically, the prevalence of obesity was lower among individuals with higher serum vitamin B12 concentrations. The study also found that this inverse association was stronger among women than men.

The study authors suggest that vitamin B12 may play a role in energy metabolism and that vitamin B12 deficiency may lead to decreased energy metabolism and increased adiposity, which may contribute to obesity. However, the study was cross-sectional in nature, which means that it cannot establish causality between vitamin B12 and obesity.

Fibersol 2

Fibersol-2 is a brand name for a type of dietary fiber that is produced by enzymatically modifying cornstarch. It is also known as resistant maltodextrin and is classified as a soluble fiber.

The enzymatic process used to produce Fibersol-2 involves breaking down the long chains of starch molecules in corn into shorter chains that the human digestive system cannot fully digest or absorb. As a result, Fibersol-2 passes through the digestive tract mostly intact, providing bulk to the stool and promoting regular bowel movements.

How it Supports Weight Loss

Fibersol-2 is often used as a functional ingredient in dietary supplements, particularly those marketed for digestive health and weight management. Fibersol-2 is derived from cornstarch, which is a natural source of carbohydrates. Cornstarch is extracted from the endosperm of the corn kernel and is commonly used as a thickening agent in food and beverage products. However, Fibersol-2 is not the same as cornstarch and has different properties and uses.

The study (PMID: 26040234) published in the journal Science Translational Medicine investigates the effect of dietary fiber on metabolic health and the gut microbiome. The study found that a diet rich in soluble dietary fiber caused significant changes in the gut microbiome and metabolites produced by gut bacteria, leading to improved metabolic health in mice. These changes were also transmissible between mice via fecal transplantation, indicating that the beneficial effects of the fiber were not limited to the individual consuming it but could also be shared with others.

The researchers also identified specific bacteria and metabolites that were associated with the observed improvements in metabolic health, providing potential targets for future therapies.

The findings of this study provide further evidence of the importance of a high-fiber diet for promoting metabolic health and suggest that the benefits may be due to changes in the gut microbiome and metabolites produced by gut bacteria. The study highlights the potential for developing targeted interventions to improve metabolic health by modulating the gut microbiome.

A study published to explore dietary fiber like fibersol 2 as a facilitator of weight loss in the journal Nutrition Journal, investigates the potential effects of gum Arabic ingestion on body mass index (BMI) and body fat percentage in healthy adult females. Gum Arabic is a soluble dietary fiber derived from the sap of the Acacia tree and is commonly used as a food additive and a component of Fibersol-2.

The study found that the group receiving gum Arabic showed a significant decrease in BMI and body fat percentage compared to the placebo group. The deduction of the researchers was that the beneficial effects of gum Arabic on body weight and body composition may be due to its ability to increase satiety, reduce food intake, and alter the gut microbiome.

The study provides further evidence of the potential of dietary fiber as a tool for weight management and suggests that gum Arabic may be a useful dietary supplement for promoting healthy body weight and composition. However, further research is needed to determine the optimal dose and duration of gum Arabic intake and its safety and efficacy in different populations.

Further Studies Showing How Fibersol 2 Assists in Weight Loss

There has also been evidence to suggest fibersol 2 to be an effective appetite suppressant, increasing its ability to incur weight loss. The study (PMID: 25823991) published in the journal Nutrition Research, investigates the effects of Fibersol-2, on appetite and satiety hormones in humans.

The study found that the group receiving Fibersol-2 reported significantly lower hunger levels and higher levels of satiety hormones compared to the placebo group. In addition, the Fibersol-2 group consumed fewer calories at lunch compared to the placebo group.

The researchers concluded that the beneficial effects of Fibersol-2 on appetite and satiety hormones may be due to its ability to delay gastric emptying, increase the viscosity of stomach contents, and alter gut hormone secretion.

The study provides further evidence of the potential of dietary fiber as a tool for weight management and suggests that Fibersol-2 may be a useful dietary supplement for promoting satiety and reducing food intake. However, further research is needed to determine the optimal dose and duration of Fibersol-2 intake and its safety and efficacy in different populations.

Chromium

Chromium is an essential trace mineral that is required by the body in small amounts to support normal physiological processes. It is involved in various metabolic functions, including the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins. Chromium is also important for maintaining normal glucose levels in the blood and for enhancing insulin sensitivity.

Sources

Chromium is available in dietary supplements such as Fast Lean Pro, typically in the form of chromium picolinate, chromium chloride, or chromium nicotinate.

Chromium is also found in various dietary sources, which include sources such as whole grains like wheat, barley, and oats. The chromium in whole grains is found in the bran and germ of the grain.

It is also found in meat and poultry, especially liver, which are good sources of chromium. The chromium content of these foods varies depending on the animal’s diet. Some types of seafood, such as clams, mussels, and oysters, contain high levels of chromium. Some fruits and vegetables, such as broccoli, potatoes, green beans, apples, and bananas, contain small amounts of chromium which might be acquired from the soil during plant growth. It is also found in some nuts and seeds, such as almonds, peanuts, and sunflower seeds, and milk and dairy products which are all good sources of chromium but contain only small amounts.

Further Studies Showing How Chromium Assists in Weight Loss

A study published on PubMed (PMID: 28577326) investigates the mechanism by which trivalent chromium induces autophagy in human renal HK2 cells. Autophagy is a cellular process in which damaged or dysfunctional components are degraded and recycled including proteins, organelles, and lipids, to provide the cell with energy and building blocks for new biosynthesis. Trivalent chromium is a common industrial metal that can cause renal damage and cancer.

The researchers found that trivalent chromium induces autophagy in HK2 cells by increasing cellular ceramide levels. Ceramide is a lipid molecule that plays an important role in cell signaling and stress response. The researchers also found that trivalent chromium activates an enzyme called sphingomyelin phosphodiesterase 2 (SMPD2), which is responsible for the production of ceramide from sphingomyelin.

The study used various techniques such as western blot analysis, immunofluorescence staining, and transmission electron microscopy to study the effect of trivalent chromium on the cells. The researchers found that trivalent chromium increased the expression of LC3-II and p62 proteins, which are markers of autophagy. They also observed the formation of autophagosomes, which are vesicles that contain cellular components targeted for degradation.

The recycling of these dysfunctional components is essential in increasing metabolism and increasing levels of ATP, maintaining an efficient level of nutrient consumption and energy in the body. Autophagy can also stimulate the metabolism of specific cellular components. For example, the degradation of lipids during autophagy can release fatty acids that can be used as an energy source. Similarly, the degradation of mitochondria during autophagy, a process known as mitophagy, can stimulate the production of new, healthy mitochondria through biogenesis, which can enhance cellular metabolism and produce increased levels of ATP.

A different study on PubMed (PMID: 20192914) aimed to investigate the effectiveness of chromium picolinate supplementation in promoting weight loss in overweight and obese individuals. Chromium picolinate is a dietary supplement that has been promoted for its potential to enhance weight loss by improving insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism.

The researchers found that the group receiving chromium picolinate had a significantly greater reduction in body weight, body mass index (BMI), and percent body fat compared to the placebo group. Specifically, the chromium picolinate group lost an average of 1.9 kg of body weight, 1.1 units of BMI, and 2.2% of body fat, whereas the placebo group lost an average of 0.4 kg of body weight, 0.1 units of BMI, and 0.6% of body fat.

The study suggests that chromium picolinate supplementation may be an effective adjunct to a weight loss program in overweight and obese individuals. However, further studies are needed to confirm these findings and to determine the optimal dosage and duration of supplementation.

Biogenic Polyamine Complex

Biogenic polyamine complex refers to a mixture of natural compounds that are derived from living cells and contain polyamines. Polyamines are organic compounds that are crucial for various biological processes, including cell growth and differentiation, gene expression, and protein synthesis.

Sources

Biogenic polyamine complexes are usually extracted from animal and plant tissues, including organs, blood, milk, and seeds. Some common sources of biogenic polyamine complex are Soybeans which are rich in polyamines, particularly spermidine, and spermine. These compounds are found in both the seed and the root of the soybean plant. Yeast is another good source of polyamines, particularly spermidine, and putrescine. Yeast extracts are often used in cosmetics and personal care products.

The bovine serum also contains high levels of spermine and spermidine, which are important for cell growth and proliferation. Bovine serum is commonly used in cell culture and other biotechnological applications. Human milk contains significant amounts of polyamines, including spermine, spermidine, and putrescine. These compounds are believed to play a role in the development of the infant’s gut microbiome. Furthermore, certain types of cheese, such as cheddar and parmesan, contain high levels of putrescine and cadaverine, which are two types of polyamines. These compounds are produced by bacterial fermentation during the cheese-making process.

How it Supports Weight Loss

A study on PubMed (PMID: 30923709) investigates the relationship between dietary polyamines and gut microbiota in the context of obesity and age-related diseases. Polyamines have been implicated in several health conditions, including obesity, metabolic syndrome, and certain types of cancer.

The study explores the hypothesis that dietary polyamines may contribute to the development of these conditions by altering the composition and activity of the gut microbiota. The gut microbiota is a complex ecosystem of microorganisms that inhabit the human digestive tract and play a crucial role in maintaining health by regulating metabolism, immunity, and other physiological processes.

The study reviews the existing literature on dietary polyamines and their effects on the gut microbiota, as well as their potential links to obesity and age-related diseases. The authors also discuss the potential mechanisms by which polyamines may exert their effects on the gut microbiota, such as by interfering with the expression of genes involved in metabolism and inflammation.

Overall, the study suggests that dietary polyamines may have important implications for the prevention and treatment of obesity and age-related diseases by modulating the gut microbiota. Further research is needed to better conceptualize the mechanisms involved and to determine the optimal levels of polyamine intake for optimal health.

Furthermore, polyamines have been shown to play a role in the regulation of mitochondrial function, which is important for energy production and metabolism. Dysfunctional mitochondria have been implicated in the development of metabolic disorders as they can cause a decrease in overall ATP production, and polyamines may help to protect against this by promoting mitochondrial biogenesis (the process which forms new mitochondria in the cell) and improving mitochondrial function.

Polyamines are also involved in the regulation of glucose metabolism, and lipid metabolism by regulating the expression of genes that are involved in these processes.

Other Ingredients in Fast Lean Pro

In addition to the core 5 ingredients that compose the Fast Lean Pro formula the official Fast Lean Pro website links studies to two other ingredients that can improve the effectiveness of the supplement further. It is important to mention however that the Fast Lean Pro website does not list these ingredients to be as part of its formula, hence it is advised for anyone interested to thoroughly research and read reviews about the product before making a purchase to ensure it aligns with health goals and needs.

Iron

Iron is an essential mineral that plays a crucial role in several vital processes in the human body. It is a component of many enzymes and proteins and is involved in the transport of oxygen in the blood, immune function, energy metabolism, and DNA synthesis. Iron is also necessary for the growth and development of cells and tissues.

Significance to Metabolism

The human body contains around 3-4 grams of iron, and most of it is present in hemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen from the lungs to the tissues and organs throughout the body. Iron is also found in myoglobin, a protein in muscle cells that helps store and transport oxygen within the muscles.

Additionally, iron is a component of enzymes involved in energy production and metabolism. Iron deficiency is one of the most common nutrient deficiencies worldwide, and can lead to anemia, fatigue, weakness, and impaired immune function. It is especially important for pregnant women and young children to get enough iron to support the growth and development of their bodies and brains.

Sources

Iron is obtained from the diet through foods such as red meat like beef, pork, and lamb which are all excellent sources of heme iron, which is more easily absorbed by the body than non-heme iron. Poultry like chicken and turkey are also good sources of heme iron. Additionally, Oily fish like salmon and tuna are rich in iron, as are shellfish like clams, oysters, and mussels. Legumes like beans, lentils, chickpeas, and peas are all high in non-heme iron. Tofu and soy products like soybeans and tofu are also rich in iron, as are other soy products like tempeh and soy milk. Furthermore, nuts and seeds like pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, and cashews can also be good sources of iron. Whole grains like iron-fortified cereals and bread, as well as whole grains like brown rice and quinoa, can be good sources of iron. Lastly, vegetables like dark leafy greens like spinach, kale, and collard greens are high in iron, as are other vegetables like broccoli and potatoes in addition to fruits like dried fruits like apricots, prunes, and raisins which all contain iron in some capacity.

The iron in animal products, called heme iron, is more easily absorbed by the body than the iron in plant-based foods, called non-heme iron. However, consuming non-heme iron with vitamin C or other sources of heme iron can enhance its absorption.

How Iron Causes Weight Loss

A study titled “Treatment of iron deficiency anemia induces weight loss and improves metabolic parameters” published in the journal Clinical Nutrition in 2015 aimed to investigate the effects of iron supplementation on weight loss and metabolic parameters in overweight or obese women with iron deficiency anemia.

The results of the study showed that the women who received iron supplements lost significantly more weight than those who received the placebo. Specifically, the iron-supplemented group lost an average of 3.7 kg, while the placebo group lost only 0.3 kg. Additionally, the iron-supplemented group showed significant improvements in several metabolic parameters, including fasting glucose, insulin resistance, and triglyceride levels.

The researchers hypothesized that the weight loss and metabolic improvements seen in the iron-supplemented group may have been due to the correction of iron deficiency, which can impair the body’s ability to burn fat and regulate glucose metabolism. They also suggested that iron deficiency anemia may contribute to systemic inflammation, which can exacerbate metabolic dysfunction.

Calcium

Calcium (Ca2+) is an essential mineral that plays a crucial role in a wide range of physiological processes in the human body. It is the most abundant mineral in the body and is required for the formation and maintenance of strong bones and teeth, as well as for the proper functioning of muscles, nerves, and other tissues.

Sources

The main dietary sources of calcium include dairy products such as milk, cheese, and yogurt. Other food sources of calcium include leafy green vegetables such as broccoli, kale, and spinach, as well as nuts and seeds, tofu, and fortified foods like orange juice and cereals. However, the bioavailability of calcium from different food sources can vary widely, with some sources being more easily absorbed than others.

How Calcium Reduces Body Weight

A study titled “Autophagy Induced by Calcium Phosphate Precipitates Involves Endoplasmic Reticulum Membranes in Autophagosome Biogenesis” was published in the journal Autophagy in 2019. The authors of the study, Masako Hoshino, Tatsuya Ariizumi, and Tamotsu Yoshimori, aimed to investigate the mechanisms by which calcium phosphate precipitates induce autophagy, a cellular process that involves the degradation and recycling of cellular components. Adipocytes which are the primary cells that store fat may also be destroyed due to induced autophagy.

Calcium phosphate precipitates are commonly found in the body and can form in a variety of tissues and organs. The authors of this study found that exposure to calcium phosphate precipitates induced autophagy in cells, and they sought to understand the molecular mechanisms involved.

The authors found that calcium phosphate precipitates induced autophagy by activating a specific pathway that involved the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) membrane. The ER membrane is a complex network of membranes that plays an important role in protein synthesis, folding, and trafficking.

The authors demonstrated that calcium phosphate precipitates induce the formation of a specialized structure known as an omegasome, which is derived from the ER membrane and is involved in the formation of autophagosomes, the structures that isolate cellular components for degradation and recycling.

Overall, this study provides important insights into the molecular mechanisms by which calcium phosphate precipitates induce autophagy in cells. These cells may include adipocytes.

The Pricing for Fast Lean Pro

Fast Lean Pro lists three different pricing options for its customers, the cheapest starting at $69 for 1 jar, the second cheapest at $177 giving 3 jars for a value of $59 per jar, and the most expensive yet the most valuable for money option listed at $294 providing 6 jars at a rate of $49 per jar of Fast Lean Pro. Fast Lean Pro also provides free shipping for all 3 pricing options all over the globe.

Refund Policy

Fast Lean Pro also has a generous 180-day 100% satisfaction money-back guarantee, which ensures a complete refund if the user is not satisfied with the product’s effectiveness and results which it has provided. This is only applicable within 180 days of the product’s use and not any longer.

Recommended Method of Usage

Fast Lean Pro advises ingesting the powder with tea or coffee as it has phytochemicals that can improve the product’s effectiveness although, it can also be taken just with water or any specific drink as it is tasteless.

Common Weight Loss Challenges

Busy Lives and Human Physiology

One of the main challenges that pose a threat to weight loss is that the human body is designed to store energy in the form of fat. This can be attributed to the innate survival instincts in humans that have been passed down for thousands of years, which promote putting on pounds to ensure survival for any future catastrophes like plagues that can cause a shortage of food. This means that even with a calorie deficit, human bodies may be reluctant to let go of stored fat, making it difficult to lose weight. Additionally, our modern lifestyles can make it challenging to maintain a healthy diet and engage in regular physical activity. Busy and tightly packed schedules, limited time for meal preparation and calorie counting, and easy access to processed and high-calorie foods accelerated by the media’s glorification of fast food can all contribute to weight gain and make it harder to maintain a healthy weight.

Hormonal Imbalances

Another common weight loss challenge is hormonal imbalances. For example, insulin resistance can cause the body to store more fat, while thyroid disorders can lead to a slower metabolism, making it harder to burn calories. Hormonal changes are a natural phenomenon that makes the body gradually weaker as people grow older. However, it can be possible that obesity and increased visceral fat accumulation on their own can speed up this process by directly interrupting the hormonal pathway. Menopause and decreases in estrogen and testosterone in both men and women can also contribute to weight gain, as hormonal changes can alter body composition and increase fat storage.

Mental Health

Mental health and emotional issues can also play a significant role in weight loss challenges. Stress, anxiety, depression, and emotional eating can all contribute to weight gain and make it harder to stick to a healthy diet and exercise plan. Addressing these underlying emotional factors is crucial for long-term success in weight loss. Moreover, stressful environments as a result of unhealthy weight loss practices, such as crash dieting and over-exercising, can be unsustainable and even harmful in the long run taking a massive toll on the normal metabolic function and hormonal efficiency in the body.

The Solution to Combat These Challenges

To overcome these challenges, a holistic approach to weight loss is necessary. This approach may include making dietary changes, incorporating regular physical activity, seeking support from a healthcare professional or mental health provider, and addressing underlying emotional and environmental factors that contribute to weight gain. By taking a multifaceted approach to weight loss, individuals can achieve long-term success and maintain a healthy weight.

Weight Loss Difficulties in Older Individuals

Losing weight and improving physical fitness is a challenging endeavor for anyone, but it can be an even greater challenge for individuals over the age of 50. This is because the aging process can make it more difficult to shed excess pounds and build muscle, which can result in a feeling of discouragement and frustration. The difficulty in achieving these goals at an older age can make it seem like an impossible feat to accomplish. The person may feel like they are facing an overwhelming obstacle that is too difficult to overcome.

Stubborn Fat

When individuals are following a rigorous workout program and adhering to a strict diet plan but still failing to see progress, it’s natural to feel discouraged and place the blame on themselves, especially for people over the age of 40. However, it’s crucial to recognize that as people age, their metabolism naturally slows down, resulting in a reduction in calorie burning. This can be attributed to a noticeable dip in overall muscle mass in people in their 40s and 50s, as muscles are more metabolically active than adipose tissue (fat cells) and therefore contribute greatly to using up energy stores a lot faster in the body than other sources. This means that a straightforward calorie deficit and intensive cardio routine may prove to be insufficient to achieve weight loss goals. Instead, a customized metabolic approach may be necessary.

Hormonal Problems

Moreover, hormonal changes like changes in estrogen and testosterone in both men and women have been shown to have significant implications for the body’s fat and muscle compositions while also contributing to the functioning of various other processes all working towards improving health and reducing obesity. A decrease in the production of these hormones has far-reaching consequences in the output of energy, increased metabolism, the distribution of fat and muscle in the body, controlling good cholesterol (LDL) and bad cholesterol (HDL) levels, reducing fatal visceral fat accumulation and for an overall better quality of life.

Correct Approach

For those over the age of 50, it’s essential to approach weight loss and fitness with patience, persistence, and a willingness to adapt to new strategies. This may include making dietary changes, incorporating regular exercise, and seeking support from a healthcare professional or fitness coach.

While it may be challenging, it is important to remember that the benefits of maintaining a healthy weight and staying physically active are numerous and far-reaching. These include a reduced risk of chronic disease, improved mental health and cognitive function, and increased overall quality of life. With dedication and effort, it is possible to overcome these obstacles and achieve a healthier, happier life at any age.

Disclaimer:

This is a partnered post. The information provided in this post is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute professional advice. The views and opinions expressed in any referenced product or service do not necessarily reflect those of Network18. Network18 does not vouch for the efficacy or safety of any products mentioned in this post. The reader is advised to conduct their own research and due diligence before purchasing or using any product. Network18 shall not be held responsible for any negative consequences that may arise from the use of any product mentioned in this post.

The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website’s sales as mentioned above as a source. The Advertising Agency and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

Advertising and Marketing by:

This content was marketed by Brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client. For queries reach out support@brandingbyexperts.com

This is a Partnered Post.