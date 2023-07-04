Aphrodisiacs are products that increase sexual desire, performance, and pleasure in humans. People who aren’t satisfied with their sexual lives generally consume aphrodisiacs. Although many food items and drugs claim to be aphrodisiacs, there is a requirement for more research to gain more pieces of evidence regarding the claims. Oysters, dark chocolate, cloves, sage, alcohol, marijuana, MDMA, Phenethylamines, synthetic testosterone, etc help increase sexual desire.

People should prefer aphrodisiac drugs made using natural ingredients like Ambrien, horny goat weed, Yohimbe, ginseng, wild yam, etc. These ingredients are extracted from organic sources and tend to show fewer side effects than the drugs prepared using artificial ingredients. Here we will discuss four of the best aphrodisiac drugs prepared from 100% natural ingredients and have a proven track record of excellent results for many years. The products to be discussed are Vigorelle, Provestra, HerSolution Pills, and HerSolution gel. We will discuss the ingredients, how the components work, the advantages and disadvantages of using the products, the price, and the dosage. Let’s get started.

Four Instant Aphrodisiacs drugs for Female:

1. Vigorelle

Vigorelle is one of the best and most well-known libido-boosting products for females. The company’s motto is ‘Get back to that lost passion,’ and it helps generate arousal in women in no time. It is a gel product that helps elevate sexual desire in females and also helps relieve vaginal problems. Thousands of women worldwide trust the product and have garnered many positive online responses, testimonials, and doctor recommendations.

Vigorelle comes to the customer’s doorsteps at no shipping expense for all US orders and has a 67-day-long return period. All payments done through the company’s website are 100% secure, and the company also provides 24×7 support to all consumers.

Ingredients

Vigorelle contains all-natural ingredients which help enhance sexual activity in females like never before. All the components are derived from plants, and the formulation contains no artificial colors or additives.

L-Arginine HCL: It is an amino acid that helps the body build proteins. It is generally used by the body to increase athleticism, help in better blood circulation, help regulate blood sugar, improve blood flow, and help with PCOS or polycystic Ovary Syndrome and infertility. L-arginine helps females achieve orgasms quickly, improves the intercourse craving, increases body sensitivity to touch, and all these culminate in having better sexual intercourse.

Ginko Biloba: Also known as maidenhair, Gingko Biloba is a tree natively found in China and has been used to help humans with several medical conditions over the years. Gingko Biloba is a powerful antioxidant that helps the body eliminate toxins or free radicals that damage cells and tissues. It also helps reduce inflammation, improve blood circulation, keep the heart safe and healthy, keep the brain healthy, and reduce anxiety and depression. It also helps influence the nitric oxide systems of the body and relaxes the smooth muscle tissues, which stimulate sexual responses in women.

Wild Yam – Rhizoma Dioscorea Villosae: It is a type of vine typically found in North America. It is also known as American your-leaf-leaf yam and colic root in different parts of the world. It is known to help humans in several ways. It may help in hormone production if there is an imbalance, its anti-inflammatory effects may help people with arthritis, and in females, it helps them with menopause. Wild yams may also help lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels, as well as diabetes and muscular cramps.

Damiana leaf – Folium Turneraceae: Damiana is a shrub that grows abundantly in the south and central Americas. Folium Turneraceae has been a significant part of the traditional Mexican medicinal system for years. It is an aphrodisiac and generally helps boost sex drive in all genders. However, it may also enhance mental power and function and help with headaches, anxiety, depression, constipation, and many other problems. It is also known to alleviate fertility in females.

Suma root – Radix Pfaffiae Paniculatae Suma root: Also known as the Brazilian ginseng, Suma is mainly found in places surrounding the Amazon rainforest, like Brazil, Peru, Ecuador, and other countries. It has been a part of the Amazonian rainforest folk medicine for centuries. Suma root has always been used to boost energy and reduce stress, inflammation, pain, and anxiety. Thus, the root extract typically helps people stay calm and composed.

Peppermint leaf – from menthae pipertae: Peppermint is a hybrid in the mint family prepared by combining watermint and spearmint. The minty taste suits palettes of most taste types and has many medicinal benefits backed by science. It helps people ease digestion, helps with migraines, freshens one’s breath, relieves clogged sinuses, increases energy, and helps with menstrual cramps in females.

Vitamins A, C, and E: Vitamins and minerals are essential to a balanced diet. People require all the vitamins in the quantities necessary to live a healthy life. Vitamin A is typically concerned with better vision, vitamin C helps prevent scurvy and keeps the gums strong, and vitamin E helps achieve better skin and improve the body’s immune system. However, in females, vitamin C also helps improve libido and helps in better arousal. Vitamin E helps improve blood flow toward the genital organs for better arousal.

Hyaluronic acid and aloe vera: Hyaluronic acid helps females in five ways. It helps address the issue of vaginal dryness, has anti-aging properties, may help make intercourse less painful, may have effectiveness as a hormone replacement alternative, and is suggested by many. Aloe vera is a plant whose extract is used by people worldwide to care for their skin. However, aloe vera may also help increase libido in females by improving blood circulation and several aphrodisiac properties.

How It Works

The gel at first smells of a synthetic flowery fragrance with a hint of mint due to the presence of peppermint in the formulation. The consistency of the creme is smooth, feels soft on the skin, and has excellent lubrication properties that help retain moisture in the vagina for a long time and produce sensations that last a long time.

The ingredients present in the formulation work with harmony and produce great results. It helps females enjoy the best experience in bed, makes them more sensitive, and helps with many vaginal and menstrual problems. These ingredients also help the body in many other ways and keep the general immune system robust and healthy.

Pros And Cons

Pros

As Vigorelle is a gel, it can be applied easily to the area where its application is required.

It is very efficient since the results are claimed to show pretty instantaneously.

The product is made using all-natural and 100% organic ingredients.

The company claims that using Vigorelle produces no side effects.

There is a money-back guarantee with all Vihgorelle products.

Cons

Consumers can only find Vigorelle in online stores.

Some ingredients used in the product may cause allergies in people because the product won’t suit all skin types.

Not every individual will be able to see results in an instant since all body types are different. However, most of the users find the results instantly and within minutes.

Price

`The products are launched in the market at a very competitive pricing. There are many tiers of pricing available for the product. The tiers are shown below:

One month’s supply of Vigorelle will cost you $59.95 with free shipping in the USA.

Two months’ supply provides excellent value and is available at a discounted price of $109.95 with free shipping on all US orders.

Gold package or three months supply costs $154.95 with free US shipping.

The platinum or the six months package costs $289.95 with free US shipping.

The diamond or the 12 months package costs $489.95 after applying discounts with free shipping all over the USA.

Dosage

It is often recommended to wash your hands before applying Vigorelle. A small amount of the creme is supposed to be taken and applied to the clitoris and massaged until absorbed completely. If required, the process can be repeated. However, one shouldn’t use too much gel since the ingredients may cause adverse reactions. The company recommends not using it more than two times a day.

2. Provestra

Provestra is one of the best-known female libido enhancement products available in the industry. It not only helps females improve their sexual lifestyle but also helps them relieve menopause symptoms and conditions. The product contains all-natural ingredients which are clinically tested and backed by science. These ingredients help boost the user’s sex drive, increase lubrication in the vagina, increase sexual sensitivity, and relieve menopause symptoms.

Provestra comes at no shipping charges for all orders within the USA. It also has a 67-day money-back guarantee without any questions, secure payment methods, and a 24×7 support system that helps solve all consumer queries within minutes.

Ingredients

Korean Ginseng: Ginseng has been extensively used in preparing herbal tea, beverages, and dietary supplements due to its medicinal properties. It is natively found in and around China. Ginseng is believed to help improve sexual arousal and sexual desire and help with menopause symptoms in females. However, the root extract from the herb also helps improve skin and hair, prevent diabetes by controlling blood sugar levels, and also helps improve brain functions and cognition. It may also help remove toxins through its antioxidant properties, stimulate better blood flow, enhance weight loss, and increase energy levels.

Ginkgo Biloba is also popularly called the maidenhair tree and is natively found in China. There are many medicinal benefits to using the extract from the Ginkgo biloba plant. It has predominantly been used to improve sexual desire, and sexual energy, improve blood circulation for more sensitivity and stimulation, and help with premenstrual syndrome. However, the extract can also help with stress, depression, and anxiety and also help with headaches, and migraines.

Damiana leaf: The extract from Damiana leaf has been an excellent herbal medicine and helps females overcome many sexual ailments. The extract helps improve vaginal dryness, increases female libido, enhances orgasms, doesn’t produce any side effects, helps increase fertility, improves sexual performance, and acts as a healthy alternative to hormones of menopause. Damaian extract also helps with anemia, bronchitis, cough, diabetes, fungal infections, GI, skin, etc.

Black Cohosh: Natively found in North America, black cohosh has traditionally been used as a herbal plant and as traditional medicine. The health benefits of black cohosh include remedial properties for menopause symptoms, fertility boosting properties, PCOS management properties, help with better sleep, potent anti-inflammatory properties, and may also help relieve pain.

Red Raspberry: Raspberry is a fruit with loads of minerals like magnesium and potassium and vitamins like B vitamins that helps the female reproductive system immensely. It helps women relieve heavy and painful periods, prevent miscarriage from occurring, and prevent conditions related to labor and delivery. Red raspberries can help with leg cramps, uncomfortable sleep, and nausea.

Licorice root: It is native to parts of Western Asia and Southern Europe, and there it has been used widely as a traditional drug and incorporated in various candies and medicines. Licorice root typically helps improve skin conditions, reduce acid reflux in the stomach, prevent indigestion, help with peptic ulcers, protect against cavities, and may also help with upper respiratory conditions. In females, the extract helps lower menopause symptoms and helps treat hot flashes during menopause.

Ginger root: It is one of the best kitchen accompaniments worldwide since it can be used in various recipes to boost the taste palette of the dish. Ginger extract has many medicinal properties. Ginger can help lower blood pressure, increase blood flow which helps in better sexual arousal and enhancement of sexual function due to increased sensitivity. However, it may also help with indigestion, reduce stress, maintain and strengthen the immune system, help with respiratory problems, and also help with pain and inflammation.

Valerian root: It is a type of root extract once natively found in Greece. However, now it is growing worldwide and has many health benefits. It can help people sleep better, manage stress and anxiety, reduce hot flashes, which are symptoms of menopause in women, reduce premenstrual symptoms, reduce mood swings, and lowers food cravings.

Kudzu root: Kudzu root is found in several Asian countries and has worked wonders in humans through its many medicinal benefits. It helps reduce a user’s dependence on alcohol, helps with liver damage, helps with menopause symptoms, helps with inflammation, keeps the heart safe and healthy, and helps with headaches.

L-Arginine: It is a basic amino acid that helps build proteins in the human body. Although arginine is known chiefly to increase athleticism and promote muscle growth, it can also help improve sexual problems. It can help in better blood circulation, which helps in more sensitivity and sexual arousal. It helps females achieve easier orgasms, enhance their sexual desire, increase sensitivity, and have better and more enjoyable intercourse experiences.

Calcium carbonate: It is generally used as a dietary supplement to improve blood calcium levels. It helps with osteoporosis, osteomalacia, hyperthyroidism, and latent tetany. It may also help boost libido in females and provide other sexual health benefits.

Zinc gluconate: Zinc is one of the most vital minerals the human body requires for a healthy existence. It has several health benefits. Zinc generally helps sustain proper immune functions, treat diarrhea, heal wounds, help with many chronic diseases, help with macular degeneration, help with problems of fertility and other sexual issues, help with osteoporosis, and also help with many neurological symptoms.

Theobromine cacao: It is a substance actively found in cocoa or chocolate and is considered one of the world’s most potent female libido boosters. It may help stimulate the nerves, increase heart rate, blood circulation, and increase energy levels, sexual drive, physical performance, and endurance, and provide excellent bliss and joy.

How It Works

Provestra is one of the best drugs for women undergoing menopause symptoms. However, it also functions as an aphrodisiac and helps women enjoy sex better than they used to. The natural ingredients work harmoniously to deliver great sexual health results, increasing libido, sexual arousal, sensitivity, and fertility.

There is increased sexual arousal and sensitivity because the ingredients help supply more blood to the vagina and the surrounding areas. It also helps increase vaginal lubrication, which allows sex to feel less painful and enjoy intercourse more. The ingredients also help increase the intensity of female orgasms and heighten the climax for a more pleasurable experience.

Pros And Cons

Like most other aphrodisiac drugs or herbal supplements, Provestra also has its own pros and cons. These advantages and disadvantages include the following:

Pros

Provestra contains 100% natural ingredients.

The company claims the product to be number one in boosting female libido.

The product has excellent online reviews, testimonials, and doctor recommendations.

There is a 67-day money-back guarantee with Provestra.

To buy the product, there is no requirement for a doctor’s prescription.

No harsh chemicals and MSG have been used in its production.

There are no known after-effects of using Provestra as of now.

Cons

It may not work equally efficiently for everyone since different females have different body types.

Some ingredients and extracts may interfere with medicines.

The product is generally not suitable for pregnant and nursing women.

There may be slight side effects if the user over consumes the tablets, which isn’t recommended.

Price

Provestra is one of the most affordable aphrodisiac drugs available in the industry. These are the categories and the prices:

One month’s supply comes with 30 capsules and retails for $60.

Two-month supply comes with 60 capsules and retails for $90, saving you $30.

Three months supply comes with 90 capsules and costs $130, saving you $50.

Four months’ supply comes with 120 capsules, costs $160, and saves you a whopping $80.

Five months’ supply has 150 capsules and costs $190, saving you $110.

The best package is the six months package that costs $220 and saves you a healthy $140.

Dosage

The company recommends taking only one Provestra pill daily, preferably alongside a meal. Users need to consistently consume tablets for great results, even in the future. However, suppose a person is already consuming medications beforehand. In that case, the person must consult a doctor before consuming Provestra pills since the natural ingredients may interfere with the working of the previously consumable drugs.

3. HerSolution Pills

HerSolution is one of the best natural women’s libido supplements. The natural ingredients in the formulation help women increase their sex appetite, reduce vaginal dryness, increase sexual sensation, and allow faster sex arousal. HerSolution pills are delivered with no shipping costs across all US states, and all products have 67 days of a money-back guarantee.

Ingredients

Niacin: It is also known by the term vitamin B3 and produces multiple health benefits in the body since it is a crucial part of the human diet. Niacin helps control cholesterol, improve mental health, help with better-looking skin, support digestion, and relieve sexual problems. Niacin helps in better blood circulation, which helps the better flow of blood to the genitalia for better sexual arousal.

Hops extract: Hops are an essential part of beer since they provide flavor and taste. However, hops extract also has many medicinal benefits like benefits to the skin, hair, inflammation, nervousness, and sexual functions. It helps in post-menopausal symptoms in women without any adverse effects.

Tribulus Terrestris: It helps promote better satisfaction during sexual intercourse. It helps in the enhancement of low sex drive in women. It also helps enhance energy, betters mood and protects the urinary tract.

Mucuna pruriens: It helps in healthy ova, enhances the working of the reproductive system, and better genital secretion. Since it acts like an aphrodisiac, it also improves sexual health and sex drive in women.

Ginkgo biloba: It is one of the sex drive arousal ingredients in the formulation. The extract increases nitric oxide levels in the system, facilitating more blood flow to the genitalia. Thus, it helps in better sexual arousal.

Epimedium sagittatum: Although epimedium is mainly responsible for doing good to the male reproductive system, it can also help females with their sexual dysfunctions. It can primarily help boost libido in females.

Cayenne: Inside cayenne pepper, the most crucial compound present is capsaicin which helps provide spiciness to the food. It helps improve libido by improving blood circulation in the body.

DHEA: It also helps enhance libido in women and helps them with premenopausal symptoms.

Melatonin: Melatonin is a hormone produced inside the human body, which primarily helps tackle insomnia. However, it can also help with seasonal depression, increase human growth hormone, enhance eye health, and may also help with GERD.

How It Works

The proprietary blend of HerSolution pills helps provide aphrodisiac benefits to women. The ingredients help improve blood circulation, which helps increase sexual arousal in the genitalia. The formulation also helps with post-pregnancy, post and premenstrual symptoms, menopause, and hormonal imbalance in women.

Pros And Cons

Pros

All the components used in the HerSolution pills are natural, and most have proper scientific backing.

There is a money-back guarantee with HerSolution pills.

The products are delivered all across the USA without any shipping charges.

The reviews for the product are great, and doctor’s recommendations are also there.

Cons

Melatonin inside the solution may cause dizziness and headaches.

Not all women may benefit from the product.

Pregnant women cannot take the pills.

Price

HerSolution pills are available at a cheap price and are affordable to many. The pricing structure is as follows:

The one monthly supply is available at $59.95

Two months’ supply of the same costs $89.95

Three months’ supplies of HerSolution pills cost $129.95

Six months’ supply of the product costs $219.95

Dosage

The company recommends taking one tablet with a large glass of water daily. Users shouldn’t over consume the product since some ingredients may cause adverse effects on the body.

4. HerSolution Gel

HerSolution gel is a cream product that helps increase sexual desire in women. It goes by the motto, ‘Ladies, let’s make sex fun agin’. The natural ingredients present in the gel help increase sexual appetite, improve vaginal dryness, increase sexual sensation, and help achieve faster full-body arousal in women. The website allows secure payment options with 24×7 support. The company charges no shipping charges on all orders inside the boundaries of the USA.

Ingredients

L-Arginine: It is an amino acid that helps build proteins in the body. However, it also helps females achieve orgasms easily, increases their lust for sex, and increases sensitivity, ultimately leading to better sex.

Olive squalene: It typically helps make the skin smooth, helps skin retain more moisture, helps restore the natural levels of squalene in the body, and helps protect the skin from pollutants.

Aloe vera: It typically helps keep the skin in perfect shape and combat pollutants. However, aloe vera can also help improve sexual drive in females.

Carbopol ultra polymer: It is mainly used in the formulation to make the gel thicker, improve its texture, and help stabilize the formulation.

Shea butter: It is a powerful anti-aging ingredient that takes care of the skin. However, it also helps in better blood circulation, which helps in sexual arousal and improves skin sensitivity.

How It Works

The gel is reviewed to work wonders in women since, after its application, it helps make sex less painful and makes intercourse more pleasurable. The ingredients help increase blood flow into the genitalia, which helps increase sensitivity and help generate a satisfying sexual experience by increasing sexual drive. Due to increased sensitivity, wild love-making feelings start to intensify. At least, the gel helps generate a more powerful orgasm with a better climax that helps boost a happy mood.

Pros And Cons

The following are the different advantages and drawbacks of using HerSolution gel.

Pros

The all-natural ingredients help boost the sex drive in females.

It helps in the enhancement of sexual arousal.

There are no extra shipping charges levied on all orders inside the USA.

There is a money-back guarantee applicable to all products.

Cons

The product is only available on websites and e-commerce stores.

There are many imposter products available with the same name.

Price

HerSolution gel is available at an affordable price. The pricing structure of the product is:

The one-month supply costs $59.95

The two-month supply costs $94.95

The three months supply costs $129.95

The six months supply costs $204.95

Dosage

Take a minute amount of the gel and rub the same on the clitoris and around the vagina. The effects are instantaneously felt. You can rub more of the gel if the effects are not felt. However, you shouldn’t rub too much gel since the ingredients can produce adverse effects.

FAQ

What is Vigorelle gel used for?

Vigorelle gel is an all-natural cream that helps keep the vagina wet, encourages natural lubrication, helps with increased libido, and enhances the overall sexual health of women.

What is a female arousal pill?

A female arousal pill is generally an aphrodisiac drug or supplement that helps females rejuvenate their sexual desire. It helps in better sexual desire, arousal, and an overall enhancement of the sexual lifestyle of women.

Are HerSolution tablets cheap?

Yes, HerSolution tablets are pretty affordable because the product is priced keeping in mind all sections of society.

Does HerSOlution gel have any side effects?

According to the manufacturers, the product has no side effects since the formulation contains all-natural ingredients.

Final Words

Lastly, it can be said that aphrodisiac drugs that contain all-natural ingredients are safe to use. However, users must check the reviews and see if the products have great results for their price. People should buy aphrodisiac drugs from reputed companies and only through big e-commerce platforms and official websites. The products mentioned above have a proven track record of improving the sexual lifestyle of women and giving them their youth back. Thus, these products are safe and can easily be trusted.

