Article presented by brandcompetencé.org. Firstpost is not endorsing the products showcased below.

Before You Buy Anavar Online

Not missing your workouts, lifting weights that are getting heavier, hitting your protein goal, getting enough rest — all these are essential for a killer defined physique. But if you want to make bodybuilding your career, there may be something more you need to explore, a bit of an external boost.

Anavar Oxandrolone is one of the safest steroids available. It has a remarkable anabolic impact and minimal side effect profile, which makes it the perfect supplement for athletes to improve their performance and appearance.

And in this article, we’re covering everything you need to know about this drug, including the best brands that produce it.

But if you’re short on time and are already looking for where to buy Anavar online, we’ve got you covered! A reliable online store a-steroidshop.ws offers an extensive range of anabolic steroids from reputable brands like Magnus Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharma and Pharmacom Labs, which we’re reviewing in this article.

And there’s more! If you’re a first-time buyer from a-steroidshop.ws, use the code LEAN to receive a generous 15% DISCOUNT on your order. Happy shopping!

What is Anavar Steroid?

Anavar is a synthetic anabolic steroid that gives a stronger anabolic punch than testosterone, even though it imitates its effects. Since our bodies naturally produce testosterone, Anavar is a safe and highly efficient way of increasing testosterone levels to support muscle growth.

Initially created for treating muscle-wasting diseases, Anavar has become popular for its numerous benefits in enhancing athletic performance. It’s widely known for increasing lean muscle mass, muscle hardness, strength gains and energy levels.

Moreover, Anavar is among the few anabolic steroids that both male and female users can use safely for hypertrophy, fat loss or other goals at the gym and beyond.

Anavar comes in tablet form, which is incredibly convenient. Unlike other anabolic steroids, there’s no need to deal with injections, and you can take it on the go without worrying about missing a dose.

Anavar Benefits

Anavar is one of the safest anabolic steroids that offers a wealth of benefits for both your physical and mental health. Let’s see what they are.

Physical benefits:

non-aromatizing (doesn’t convert to estrogen, which means it won’t cause “man boobs”)

promotes lean muscle mass and physical strength growth

reduces body fat (and prevents fat gain by facilitating lipolysis)

doesn’t cause water retention (unlike some other steroids, Anavar won’t cause water retention and will keep you lean)

speeds up muscle recovery (facilitates protein synthesis, which aids in muscle recovery in between sets and after workouts)

increases energy levels (increases ATP storage, which helps to elevate energy levels)

suitable for women (due to its weak androgenic effect, Anavar won’t lead to the development of male characteristics in women)

low side-effect profile (Anavar is well-researched and a relatively mild steroid while it still provides a crazy anabolic effect, so it’s safe to use and it won’t mess with your health)

come in an oral form (convenient to use and eliminates the need for injections)

Mental health benefits:

elevates mood (makes you feel more positive and energetic)

boosts sex drive (increases sex drive in both men and women)

improves concentration (enhances focus and your ability to pay attention)

increases your confidence and self-esteem (as you move closer towards your body shape goals and the desired athletic performance, you start enjoying yourself more)

Additionally, Anavar does wonders for your bone health and gives you a veiny muscular look, essentially turning you into a healthy superhero-like-looking bod!

History of Anavar Steroid

Anavar as a medication

Anavar’s history dates back to the early 1960s, when two scientists, Christopher Jung and Raphael Pappo, both researchers at Searle Laboratories, synthesized the hormone oxandrolone. Oxandrolone was unique because it was a potent anabolic agent that demonstrated a low androgenic effect.

In the mid-1960s, the steroid appeared in the US pharmaceutical market as Anavar. Initially, it was prescribed to patients suffering from osteoporosis to promote bone health and to those with weight loss disorders such as HIV/AIDS to preserve lean muscle mass and promote its growth.

Anavar in Olimpic lifting

Due to its muscle-building properties, Anavar was later adopted by athletes and weightlifters to enhance performance. But that didn’t last for long because, in 1989, Anavar was discontinued after negative publicity surrounding its illegal use in sports.

Oxandrolone was later acquired for clinical trials by another company in 1995, where it passed successfully. This led it to receive FDA approval and legally return to the market. The drug was now used not only for its earlier purposes but also for treating other conditions like Turner syndrome and alcoholic hepatitis.

Today, Anavar Oxandrolone, sold under various brand names, is known for its impressive androgenic to anabolic ratio and other health-promoting properties.

Best Brands of Anavar for Sale – Top 3 Manufacturers Ranked & Reviewed

Now that we’ve discussed what’s the hype behind Anavar, let’s review top 3 brand producing it today so that you can decide which one to get.

Magnus Oxandrolone – The Best Price/Value

Magnus Pharmaceuticals is our #1 brand on this list, and there’s a good reason for it. Their products are both affordable and original, making them a popular choice among consumers. The brand also cares about its reputation and your health — you can verify its products, including real Anavar, at magnuspharmaceuticals.ltd/verify-your-product.

Magnus Pharma’s Anavar is available in a compact bottle with 100 Anavar tablets, each containing 10mg of the active substance. If you purchase yours from a-steroidshop.ws, where it is stored in a US warehouse, you will get fast shipping (up to 1 week) without any customs clearance issues.

Moreover, if it’s your first time buying from a-steroidshop.ws, you get 15% OFF with the code LEAN applied at the checkout!

Click here to buy

Spectrum Pharma Anavar – Runner-up

Spectrum Pharma is a runner-up in our rating, but it’s just as amazing and high-quality, which has made it one of the bestsellers in the industry. As for Anavar, the quality of their pills is exceptional, providing a remarkable 99.42% purity rate. So you can be sure that the product is original and safe.

But thanks to the manufacturer’s popularity among consumers, there are a lot of scammers claiming to sell Spectrum’s products, which are actually fake, ineffective and potentially dangerous for your health. So be sure to verify the brand’s products you get at a.spectrum-pharma.com.

Anavar from Spectrum Pharma comes in 100 Anavar pills per pack, 10mg dose each pill. You can get your Spectrum Pharma Anavar at a-steroidshop.ws with a special DISCOUNT of 15% on your first order via the code LEAN at checkout.

Click here to buy

Pharmacom Oxandrolonos – Premium Brand

Pharmacom Labs may hold third place in our Anavar brand rating, but it is still one of the leading pharma manufacturers. They offer a range of androgenic anabolic steroids of amazing quality, including Anavar tablets that contain 99.59% pure substance.

Pharmacom’s Anavar comes in a pack of blisters — each pack has 100 pills at 10mg dosage. Just like with the other 2 brands in this rating, you can verify the brand’s products at pharmacomlabs.com by entering the verification code printed on the pack to ensure that the product is original.

a-steroidshop.ws sells Pharmacom Labs’ products as well, so you can get Anavar from this manufacturer with 15% OFF using the code LEAN on your first order at the store!

Click here to buy

If you still feel unsure on which Anavar brand would be the best fit for you personally, reach out to the a-steroidshop.ws team to get more information and answers to the questions you may be still having. The team will happily consult you on any questions regarding this or any other anabolic steroids!

Buy Anavar for Lean Muscle Mass

Whether your goal is to bulk up with lean mass, lose some extra weight or recompose your body — Anavar is a hit for all these goals. It effectively promotes hypertrophy while at the same time, facilitating fat loss.

Of course, there are a lot of steroids providing a similar effect, but what makes Anavar stand out is that it:

doesn’t retain water

is suitable for all genders

doesn’t involve injections

So with this doping, the end result is just striking — you look extremely shredded and defined, with your vascularity significantly enhanced. An easy-to-spot contest winner!

What’s more, the Anavar cycle is a safe and low-risk way to achieve your dream shape without compromising your health. With its low chance of possible side effects, you can rest assured that you won’t suffer from any adverse changes to your well-being. Besides, female athletes can enjoy Anavar’s benefits without losing their feminine features!

Now that you know the fantastic capabilities of Anavar for your body and performance enhancement, as well as what Anavar brands are the best, run to a-steroidshop.ws to get your pack with a 15% OFF! Apply the code LEAN to get the discount on your first order at the store.

Anavar Dosages for Bodybuilding

When it comes to taking Anavar in weightlifting, it’s crucial to stick to the administered protocol. In general, the recommended cycle length is 10 weeks for men and women. But taking the steroid for more than that can lead to health risks, so unless otherwise instructed by a healthcare professional, don’t exceed the 10-week cycle length.

As for the dosage, it’s recommended to take between 20 mg and 100 mg of Anavar daily. The exact dosage will vary based on your gender and previous experience with steroids. Also, note that Anavar pills usually come in 10mg per pill, so you’ll need to take multiple tablets throughout the day to reach the administered dose.

Remember that you can get a personal consultation on Anavar administration and other details by contacting the team of a-steroidshop.ws. They’ll help you compile a custom Anavar protocol with your goals and doping history in mind.

For Men

The recommended daily dose for males is between 60 mg and 100 mg. Athletes beginning to use steroids should take around 60mg, but if you’re an experienced user, you can take up to 100 mg per day.

Also, to enhance the anabolic impact of Anavar, experienced male bodybuilders can stack it with testosterone propionate. This way, you’ll elevate your testo levels and enjoy a more enhanced anabolic effect.

So if you plan on stacking Anavar with test P, here’s the recommended protocol:

Testosterone Propionate : 100-150mg every other day for 12 weeks

Anavar : 30mg/day for 10 weeks

For Women

Generally, females should stick to lower doses of Anavar, between 20 and 50 mg per day. As a beginner, it’s better to start the first cycle with a lower dose and gradually work your way up during the next ones. But if you’ve been on doping before, you can take up to 50 mg daily.

But whatever your dose is, don’t exceed 50mg/day to avoid virilization.

Anavar Post Cycle Therapy

The post-cycle therapy, or PCT, is the phase following your AAS cycle. The purpose of PCT is to restart your natural hormone production that is suppressed during your steroid intake.

PCT helps get back to normal hormonal levels much faster than your body would do it on your own.

So, what should you take for Anavar PCT?

There are 2 medications usually prescribed after Anavar cycles, Nolvadex and Clomid. Of course, the administration will differ for male athletes and females.

For men:

Nolvadex : 20mg twice a day (30 days)

Note that stacking the cycle with test P will require adding Clomid to your PCT. Here’s the protocol after the stack cycle:

Nolvadex : 20mg twice a day (30 days)

Clomid: 50 mg twice a day (20 days)

For women:

PCT for females looks a little different because their hormones just work in a different rhythm. Also, it’s enough for females to take Nolvadex to restart their natural production of hormones:

Nolvadex:

Week 1 – 20mg/day

Week 2 – 15mg/day

Week 3 – 10mg/day

Week 4 – 5mg/day

Again, if you need any further specifications on the after-cycle protocol, feel free to consult the a-steroidshop.ws team.

Final Thoughts: Which Anavar is the Best?

Our top-1 choice is Magnus Oxandrolone. We considered 5 crucial factors: price, availability, effectiveness, fake protection and delivery speed. And Magnus Oxandrolone checks each factor 5/5.

Magnus Oxandrolone – Our #1 Recommendation

Anavar is an amazing drug for bodybuilders and other athletes looking for performance, well-being and physique boost. With its high anabolic potency, Anavar can help you build lean muscle without causing water retention. This leads to a fantastic ripped physique, which you’ll be ready to show off on the stage!

Hopefully, this article has helped you learn more about Anavar, including its history, administration and top manufacturers. If you still have questions or concerns, you’re welcome to contact a-steroidshop.ws any time for a personal consultation.

And if you’re all about getting Anavar and starting your cycle ASAP, don’t forget to apply the code LEAN to get 15% OFF of your first purchase at a-steroidshop.ws!

Disclaimer:

The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website’s sales as mentioned above as a source. The Advertising Agency and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

Article presented by brandcompetence.org. Firstpost.com is not endorsing the products showcased below.

Disclaimer:

This is a partnered post. The information provided in this post is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute professional advice. The views and opinions expressed in any referenced product or service do not necessarily reflect those of Network18. Network18 does not vouch for the efficacy or safety of any products mentioned in this post. The reader is advised to conduct their own research and due diligence before purchasing or using any product. Network18 shall not be held responsible for any negative consequences that may arise from the use of any product mentioned in this post.

The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website’s sales as mentioned above as a source. The Advertising Agency and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

Advertising and Marketing by:

This content was marketed by Brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client. For queries reach out support@brandingbyexperts.com

This is a Partnered Post.