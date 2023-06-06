Ageless Brain Pros And Cons:

Pros:

Offers a natural formula with some powerful ingredients for brain health

Better choice than taking medication full of chemicals

Does not use harmful additives

Cons:

Lacks core ingredients for brain health which would make it far more effective

Uses a proprietary blend – the particular ingredient doses are hidden; the safety and efficacy is unknown

Expensive for the value it provides – at $62.10 on the official site for one bottle

False claims from the manufacturer – questionable reliability

Nootropics for The Brain – Do They Work?

Nootropics, also known as ‘smart drugs’, are substances that can help improve cognitive performance in individuals. They are becoming increasingly popular as a way to boost brain power, focus and concentration. Nootropics can be natural or synthetic and range from vitamins and minerals to herbal supplements and even prescription medications.

Nootropics for the brain are gaining traction among students, professionals, athletes and entrepreneurs looking to get an edge on their competition. By taking these compounds, users can experience improved mental clarity, increased productivity, better memory recall and a heightened sense of creativity.

If you choose a natural nootropic with proper ingredients and correct doses, you can be sure that it will benefit your brain function in the long run.

Some of the best natural ingredients for brain health include Phosphatidylserine, Rhodiola Rosea, Ginkgo Biloba, Bacopa Monnieri, Lion’s Mane, Citicoline, L-Tyrosine, and L-Theanine.

About Ageless Brain

Ageless Brain is a nootropic supplement made by the company PureHealth Research with the main focus on improving brain function. It is claimed to work by delivering certain nutrients that target each specific neurological function, resulting in better memory retention, memory recall, and overall better brain health.

On the official website, the manufacturer provides a 365-day money back guarantee on Ageless Brain, which is good; that way you can return the item if you are unsatisfied.

Let’s see all the benefits that Ageless Brain is claimed to provide. These include:

Substantial boost in memory and cognitive health

Helps with productivity, mood, and increases mental clarity

Enhances focus and makes mind sharper

Combats brain fog

The benefits of Ageless Brain without a doubt sound great. To see if it really is that good, we’re going to break down each ingredient inside its formula. Let’s see!

Ageless Brain The Ingredients

Even though it is claimed to contain 11 natural ingredients in total, as seen from the label, Ageless Brain delivers 9 ingredients for brain health. The positive thing is that all these are completely natural.

There is a major issue with the formula, however. That is an inclusion of a proprietary blend. A proprietary blend is a blend through which you can’t see the exact individual ingredient doses, leaving you with absolutely no idea on their efficacy and safety.

Before choosing the right brain supplement for yourself, you should always make sure that it is free of proprietary blends. A reputable manufacturer would never hide ingredient doses from its customers, in our opinion.

With that being said, even though it uses some great nutrients for the brain such as Bacopa Monnieri, Alpha GPC, Caffeine, and GABA, we don’t consider Ageless Brain safe and effective, due to a proprietary blend, as we mentioned.

Bacopa Monnieri is a powerful herb for memory and mental sharpness. With a proprietary blend, theoretically, the dosage of this nutrient could be very low, at 1mg per serving.

Availability

Ageless Brain can be purchase via the official website at the moment for the price of $62.10 for one bottle with 60 capsules.

Our Opinion On The Manufacturer’s Claims About Ageless Brain

Every claim about Ageless Brain’s effectiveness is just a marketing thing to make you purchase the product, if you ask us. We don’t consider it a comprehensive nootropic.

It lacks some core ingredients for proper brain function, including Ginkgo Biloba, Panax Ginseng, Lion’s Mane Mushroom, Citicoline, and many more, and mainly due to a proprietary blend, we recommend not taking it if you’re looking for quick and substantial results in improving brain function.

There are far better and safer products on the market, including Nooceptin. Nooceptin is currently rated as the best nootropic supplement of the year, precisely for memory, focus, and alertness. It can also benefit you by reducing brain fog and chronic stress, which results in better learning abilities and doing every day tasks more easily.

If you are ready to learn more about Nooceptin, keep on reading, as we’ll talk about it below in our review.

Nooceptin – Is It Really The Best Nootropic On The Market?

Nooceptin is the best nootropic on the market for memory and overall cognitive health, if you ask us. You’ll soon see why.

First of all, this powerful brain enhancer is made in FDA-approved facilities by the company SAP Nutrition that delivers quality products suitable for all kinds of people.

The formula is clean with no additives and no proprietary blends, unlike Ageless Brain. In Nooceptin’s formula, you can clearly see the exact dosage of each ingredient. All ingredients are in clinical doses, which makes this supplement perfectly safe for every day consumption long-term.

Let’s take a closer look at the formula; it contains seven nutrients in total, all organic. These are Lion’s Mane, Citicoline, L-Theanine, Panax Ginseng, Rhodiola Rosea, Bacopa Monnieri, and Ginkgo Biloba Extract.

Seven ingredients in Nooceptin might not sound like a lot for a comprehensive brain supplemet, however, all of these nutrients are heavily studied for the brain and are proven to be very potent. Also, this makes Nooceptin extremely safe and light on the stomach.

Lion’s Mane has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine for its medicinal properties. In recent years, it has gained attention for its potential to improve cognitive performance and protect against age-related mental decline.

Studies have shown that Lion’s Mane can help enhance memory, focus, and concentration while also boosting overall brain health. It is believed that the mushroom can help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the brain, which can lead to improved mental clarity and focus. Additionally, it may also be beneficial in treating depression and anxiety by providing relief from stress levels.

Citicoline is a natural compound found in the brain that helps to support cognitive function and memory. It is believed to be beneficial for people with cognitive impairments such as Alzheimer’s disease and age-related memory loss.

Studies have also shown that it can help improve focus, attention, and alertness. Additionally, Citicoline may help reduce inflammation in the brain and protect neurons from damage caused by free radicals. It also helps with mood due to its ability to help produce certain neurotransmitters.

L-Theanine, a popular amino acid, has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine to promote relaxation, improve sleep, and reduce stress. In recent years, research has shown that L-theanine can also have positive effects on the brain. Studies have found that this compound can help improve cognitive performance, reduce stress levels, and even protect against age-related cognitive decline.

Panax Ginseng is another nutrient that has been used for centuries in traditional Chinese medicine to boost energy, improve physical and mental performance, and enhance cognitive functions.

Recent research has confirmed that this herb can be beneficial for the brain. Studies have shown that Panax Ginseng can help improve memory, focus, concentration, and alertness. It also helps reduce stress and anxiety levels while improving mood and reducing fatigue.

Rhodiola Rosea Extract is now being studied for its potential to improve brain health and cognitive function. Studies have shown that Rhodiola Rosea Extract can help reduce stress, improve mood, and enhance mental clarity and focus. It has also been linked to improved memory, better concentration, and increased creativity. This extract may also be beneficial in treating depression and anxiety as well as improving sleep quality.

Bacopa Monnieri and Ginkgo Biloba are two herbs that have been used for centuries in traditional medicine to help improve cognitive function. Both of these herbs are known to have a positive effect on the brain, and can be beneficial for people who suffer from memory loss, anxiety, and depression. Additionally, research has shown that these herbs can help improve concentration, focus, and mental clarity. Both ingredients are mostly potent at boosting memory recall and memory retention.

Now you see why Nooceptin’s formula is so powerful. It targets every particular area of brain health with no unnecessary proprietary blends through which the manufacturer hides the important information from you; the doses.

With that being said, if you’re looking for a safe brain supplement that is light on the stomach but very effective at the same time, look no further; take Nooceptin, you won’t be disappointed! We consider it a far better alternative to Ageless Brain due to a clean formula.

Nooceptin is also a great option for users with ADHD seeking for a natural solution, and a great alternative to prescription medication such as Adderall which is often used for that disorder.

The pricing is not ideal, at $69.00 for a one-month supply. However, because Nooceptin is a nootropic of a high caliber, we are not shocked by the price. The manufacturer had to invest a lot into putting the premium ingredients inside of it. Overall, we think Nooceptin is worth the money in the long run.

Nooceptin can be purchased via the main site by clicking here.

Still looking to investigate Ageless Brain a bit more? Visit the main site here.

