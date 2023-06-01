Best Adderall Alternatives of The Year Summary:

Vyvamind – the most potent option for users looking to get rid of ADHD symptoms permanently. Uses a clean formula with the ingredients that are all focused on ADHD symptoms such as lack of focus, stress, anxiety, low productivity, and low energy levels. Contains caffeine. NooCube – a caffeine-free option with natural and clean formula combining nutrients that support overall brain health as well as the immune system. We like the addition of antioxidants such as Resveratrol and Pterostilbene which are essential for cardiovascular health and reducing inflammation. However, NooCube is not ideal for extremely sensitive people due to the formula that has a lot of nutrients. For the majority of people, it won’t cause any adverse reactions. Nooceptin – another caffeine-free option, suitable for everyone, including sensitive people. Contains eight nutrients powerful at improving memory recall and retention and supporting long-term brain cell health. Can also help treat ADHD due to several ingredients like Rhodiola Rosea, Panax Ginseng, and L-Theanine.

No matter which of the three you choose, you can’t go wrong. All three supplements on our list are extremely potent at improving overall brain function.

If you are a person having a poor quality of life due to ADHD, an old person suffering from memory issues, or simply a young folk looking to prevent mental problems that could occur as you age, all three nootropics on our list are natural and work like a charm for the brain when used consistently. We give them a thumbs up!

Adderall – how does Adderall work? Is it safe? Should you take it?

Adderall is a prescription stimulant, commonly used to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It has also been used off-label as a cognitive enhancer by individuals looking to increase their focus and productivity. The question is, is it safe? And should you take it?

Adderall can have potentially dangerous side effects, including increased heart rate and high blood pressure. Therefore, it should only be taken under the guidance of a healthcare professional who can assess your individual needs and monitor your dosages. Think carefully before deciding if Adderall is right for you.

What do we think? We think you shouldn’t take Adderall if you’re looking for a product to take long-term to sharpen your mind. The chemicals inside Adderall can cause adverse reactions in the long run, while natural nootropics (brain supplements) can benefit you significantly, while exponentially reducing the risk of side effects.

What exactly is ADHD? – facts about ADHD

ADHD, or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects the way people think, pay attention, and manage their behaviour. It is characterized by difficulty in sustaining attention, impulsivity, and hyperactivity. This can lead to problems with social interaction, communication, learning and academic performance.

The exact cause of ADHD is still unknown but it is believed to be linked to genetic factors that impact brain development. The symptoms of ADHD can vary from person to person and can range from mild to severe. It is important to remember that ADHD is a real medical condition with significant psychological impacts on individuals and their families, and it is recommended to treat the early symptoms to prevent it from getting worse.

When were nootropics invented?

In recent years nootropics have become increasingly popular as people look for ways to increase their productivity and feel more alert. But when did these substances first come into existence? It turns out that the history of nootropics goes all the way back to 1972 when a Romanian scientist named Corneliu Giurgea first invented them. He coined the term “nootropic” which is derived from the Greek words “nous” and “trepein” which mean “mind” and “bending” respectively. Since then these substances have been studied extensively in order to understand their effects on cognition and how they can be used for therapeutic purposes in various medical conditions.

Natural Nootropics for ADHD – Do they work?

While medication is a common form of treatment for this condition, natural nootropics have recently been gaining interest as an alternative option. We like to call these multivitamins for the mind, since they deliver certain nutrients that nourish the brain and benefit it in the long run.

It is not a surprise to us that nootropics have been gaining interest; they do indeed work, but only the proper ones.

What do we mean by saying the proper ones? We mean that each individual nootropic must contain ingredients that are supported by science. The dosages must be optimal, and there should be no proprietary blends or additives.

We have a certain criteria when reviewing brain supplements. We look at the manufacturer’s reputation and customer reviews, the ingredient formula, dosages, safety, and if the manufacturer offers a money back program.

On our list of best Natural OTC ADHD Medication, we have prepared the three best nootropics that are currently available and that tick every box when speaking of our criteria. They are of exceptional quality, have been tested, and offer fast and huge results.

They are also over-the-counter – you can purchase them without any permission, and since they are natural, the risk of side effects is at minimum.

No more talking, let’s learn more about them!

Vyvamind – The Best Natural Over-The-Counter ADHD Pill

Vyvamind is a nootropic made by SAP Nutrition which is a very popular company with outstanding customer reviews. The company places a lot of dedication and effort on making high-quality supplements, and you will soon see how we know this.

SAP Nutrition is currently offering great deals on the official website, and offers fast shipping worldwide.

Vyvamind is currently the best-ranked nootropic by SAP Nutra. It is focused on eliminating ADHD symptoms and improving overall brain health and function.

By taking it consistently, you should expect the following benefits in the long run:

Increased mental focus and clarity which is often quite bad in people suffering from ADHD Boosts energy levels and motivation to a high degree Burnout protection No more brain fog, stress, depression, and anxiety Helps to improve memory retention and recall

Keep in mind that Vyvamind is not a magic tool, but if you’re going to take it consistently, you should experience all of the benefits. Infrequent usage won’t be as good as frequently taking it.

The most of the benefits of Vyvamind should be felt within the first three months. In some cases, the positive effects could occur earlier, while in other cases it might take longer.

All in all, the longer you take it, the higher cognitive enhancements you will experience. It is safe to take Vyvamind for a long period of time, unlike Adderall or other prescribed drugs.

What ingredients are included in Vyvamind?

Vyvamind features six nootropic ingredients which cover every necessary area of brain health. While it does not seem like a lot, this is way better than an overcrowded ingredient formula that could be harsh on the stomach for sensitive people.

With Vyvamind, even sensitive people shouldn’t experience any adverse effects.

Vitamin B6, B12, L-Tyrosine, Citicoline, L-Theanine, and Caffeine Anhydrous are all included inside this powerful nootropic. For those who like a stimulant effect, caffeine is included inside in an optimal dosage (approximately equals to caffeine content in a cup of coffee)

Let’s analyze every particular ingredient so you can learn more about them and see why they are so powerful for the brain!

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 plays a vital role in the healthy functioning of the brain. It helps to improve cognitive performance, reduce anxiety and stress, and support mental health. It is essential for the production of neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine which are responsible for regulating mood and emotions. Additionally, it helps in breaking down carbohydrates into energy that is used by the body and brain. Vitamin B6 also plays a role in protecting the brain from oxidative damage caused by free radicals.

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient that plays a crucial role in keeping the brain healthy and functioning properly. It helps to regulate neurotransmitter activity and promote proper nerve conduction, which is necessary for good cognitive performance. Vitamin B12 also helps to produce energy-producing molecules, which are important for overall brain health and those with a lack of energy which is often associated with ADHD. Additionally, it plays a role in synthesizing DNA, which helps the brain develop new neurons and form new connections between them.

L-Tyrosine

L-Tyrosine is an amino acid that has been proven to be beneficial for cognitive functions. It is an important component of many proteins in the body and helps the brain to produce hormones and neurotransmitters. It can also help improve mood, mental clarity, focus, and alertness by providing a natural source of energy to the brain cells. This makes it one of the best nutrients for individuals looking to improve their cognitive functioning and overall mental health.

Citicoline

Citicoline is a natural compound that is believed to stimulate the production of elements important for healthy brain functioning. It helps to increase levels of dopamine and acetylcholine, two neurotransmitters which are essential for cognitive processes. By doing so, it can help improve memory, alertness, focus, and overall cognitive performance. Research has demonstrated that citicoline can also help protect against age-related decline in brain health and even provide some protection from stroke-induced brain damage.

L-Theanine

L-Theanine is an amino acid found in tea leaves. It has been studied for its potential benefits to the brain and its potential uses as a natural treatment for ADHD. Research has shown that L-Theanine can improve focus, concentration, and alertness, as well as reduce anxiety, stress, and restlessness. It has also been shown to increase alpha brain wave activity which is associated with relaxation and improved mental performance. For those suffering from ADHD, L-Theanine may be one of the most beneficial ingredients overall.

Caffeine Anhydrous

Caffeine anhydrous is becoming increasingly popular among those who suffer from ADHD. It has been found that it can help with focus and concentration for those with the disorder. It also has been found to provide energy and alertness for people who are not suffering from ADHD, and these are the primary benefits that are well-known to all who drink coffee. Be careful and make sure not to take caffeine anhydrous at nighttime; it can cause sleep disturbances.

Is Vyvamind Expensive?

Vyvamind is a quite expensive supplement, and this could be disappointing for the majority of people. A bottle of Vyvamind costs $74.99, however, this should last you for 60 days (entire 2 months) by taking one serving size daily.

We can see that the manufacturer has put a lot of hard work into the making of Vyvamind’s formula, and the ingredients inside are without a doubt quite costly.

Because of that, we understand the high price, and if you can afford it, it will provide you with the best value for money.

So, Is Vyvamind Good For Me?

If you’re looking to neutralize all the ADHD symptoms permanently, Vyvamind might be worth a shot.

This powerful supplement combines all the key nutrients that will help with precisely that, as well as support overall brain health.

This is an ideal nootropic even for young folks looking to prevent brain disorders that could happen as we age.

If you are often experiencing a lack of focus and energy, which makes it hard to do daily tasks efficiently, Vyvamind is the solution in our opinion. With it, there is no reason to worry about adverse reactions, unlike with prescribed drugs. The risk is minimal due to a natural and clean formula.

NooCube – The Second Best-Ranked Nootropic for ADHD

The next best over-the-counter brain supplement for ADHD is NooCube, made by the reputable Wolfson Brands company.

This is the cheapest option on our list, and offers a bit different ingredient formula from the competition. NooCube combines some of the best nutrients for memory and overall brain health, as well as antioxidants such as resveratrol for the immune system.

NooCube is marketed as an Adderall alternative for all those with deadlines. By taking it regularly, you should experience destroyed brain fog and mental fatigue, less depression, anxiety, and stress, more sharpness, focus, and alertness, as well as better memory retention and recall.

Another major advantage of NooCube is that it can help to protect the eyes from fatigue that can happen by looking at the screen for a long period of time.

If you don’t like caffeine, but want a safe and effective alternative to prescribed medication such as Adderall, you might consider giving NooCube a try, as it will benefit the brain and the immune system to a significant degree.

You can always return the product, since the manufacturer offers a 60-day money back program for all the unsatisfied users.

Let’s jump onto the ingredients. These are all the ingredients in each serving of NooCube:

Vitamin B12 – 2.5mcg

Vitamin B7 – 50mcg

Vitamin B1 – 1.1mg

Bacopa Monnieri – 250mg

L-Tyrosine – 250mg

Oat Straw Extract – 150mg

Cat’s Claw Extract – 175mg

Alpha GPC – 50mg

L-Theanine – 100mg

Lutemax – 20mg

Huperzia Serrata – 20mg

Pterostilbene – 140mcg

Resveratrol – 14.3mg

Vitamin B1

Vitamin B1, also known as thiamine, is an essential nutrient that plays a vital role in maintaining overall health. It helps to keep the body functioning optimally and can help reduce the risk of certain diseases. Additionally, vitamin B1 has been linked with cognitive benefits, such as improved memory and focus.

Bacopa Monnieri

Bacopa Monnieri is one of the best nutrients that you can find a nootropic. It helps to keep you as sharp as possible, which is crucial for those with ADHD. It can even help reduce the risk of developing certain neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Oat Straw Extract

Oat Straw Extract has been used for centuries to improve general health and brain health. It is known to provide a variety of benefits from improving cognitive function and reducing stress levels to decreasing inflammation, enhancing immunity, and supporting cardiovascular health. Oat Straw Extract is gaining recognition in the medical world as an effective natural remedy for a variety of ailments, including anxiety, depression, Alzheimer’s disease, ADHD, MS, and Parkinson’s disease.

Cat’s Claw Extract

The active compounds found in Cat’s Claw Extract (some of them being isopteropodine, rhynchophylline, pteropodine, and mytraphylline) have been studied extensively and some of the most commonly understood benefits include improved cognitive performance, better memory, reduced stress levels and improved mood. Furthermore, research suggests that it may also help reduce inflammation in the brain which can lead to improved energy levels, better sleep and overall better mental health.

Alpha GPC

Alpha GPC (Alpha-Glycerylphosphorylcholine) is a naturally occurring choline compound that has been studied for its potential benefits for general health and mental wellbeing, as well as improving cognitive performance. Alpha GPC has been shown to have a number of beneficial effects, including improving memory and learning, reducing anxiety and depression, and providing neuroprotective benefits by increasing acetycholine levels.

It may also help to improve focus, reduce fatigue, and increase energy levels. Furthermore, there is evidence that it can help to boost physical performance by increasing the production of growth hormone.

Lutemax

Lutemax offers a wide range of health benefits, including improved general health and brain health. It contains a unique blend of powerful antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids that can help support overall vitality.

Huperzia Serrata

Huperzia Serrata, also known as Chinese club moss, is a plant used in traditional Chinese medicine for its numerous health benefits. It has been found to be especially beneficial for overall health. It can help improve cognitive function, reduce inflammation, and increase energy levels. Furthermore, it can boost the immune system and help protect against neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Pterostilbene

Pterostilbene is a naturally occurring compound found in blueberries and other fruits. It’s been known to have numerous health benefits, including fighting inflammation, boosting cognitive function and improving cardiovascular health. Research has shown that pterostilbene may help reduce the risk of certain types of cancer and may even be beneficial in treating diabetes.

Resveratrol

Resveratrol is an antioxidant found naturally in red wine, grapes, peanuts, and some berries. It has been gaining attention for its potential to improve health and wellness as a result of its anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, and protective effects on the body.

Availability

NooCube can be purchased for $64.99 for a one-month supply, which is still considered very expensive for most people.

So, Is NooCube The Right Choice For Me?

If you’d like a stimulant-free nootropic that works to support your immune system and brain health, look no further.

If you have a sensitive stomach and still want a stimulant-free nootropic, we recommend taking a look at the next nootropic on our list. NooCube uses a lot of nutrients which can cause minor side effects in those who are extremely sensitive.

Nooceptin

The third best brain supplement for ADHD on our list is Nooceptin. In total, Nooceptin comes with 8 natural ingredients and a completely clean formula without any additives or proprietary blends.

This is another product made by the respected SAP Nutra in FDA inspected and cGMP facilities.

To get the most out of Nooceptin, take it for 90 days consistently, although it is safe to use it for longer than that.

Let’s take a closer look at the ingredients and their doses per serving:

Lion’s Mane Extract – 400mg

Citicoline – 200mg

L-Theanine – 200mg

Rhodiola Rosea Extract – 150mg

Panax Ginseng Extract – 200mg

Ginkgo Biloba – 150mg

Bacopa Monnieri Extract – 150mg

As you can see, everything is shown and you know what you are buying, unlike many supplements on the market that hide particular ingredient doses through proprietary blends.

If you have a sensitive stomach and you are looking for a stim-free nootropic for ADHD with the minimal risk of side effects, Nooceptin should work for you, since it has less ingredients than NooCube, so it will be less harsh on the stomach.

Even though it has less ingredients, it doesn’t mean it is less potent than its competition. All 8 ingredients here are focused on different parts of the brain, which makes them extremely potent at improving focus, memory, reducing stress and anxiety, and protecting brain cells.

Our team of young folks tested Nooceptin and they experienced increased levels of focus, making it easier to complete their daily tasks, as well as higher energy levels and motivation. This is extremely important for individuals that struggle with ADHD.

Availability

If you want to give Nooceptin a try, it can be purchased for $69.00 for a bottle with 90 capsules (a 30-day supply).

CONCLUSION – BEST NATURAL OTC ADHD MEDICATION

There you have it, that was our guide to the best natural over-the-counter alternatives to Adderall.

Specifically designed for users with ADHD, Vyvamind is the winner of the three. It contains the least ingredients, however, they are all focused on relieving all the symptoms that people with ADHD disorder struggle with. Alongside that, it is superb at supporting memory, brain cells health, and eliminating mental fatigue. This is a caffeine-containing nootropic.

The second best-ranked Adderall alternative of the year is NooCube, delivering a rich formula with natural ingredients that support the brain, as well as the immune system. This is a stim-free nootropic, but can be a bit harsh on the stomach for sensitive people.

The third best supplement on our list designed for sensitive people who want a stimulant-free option is Nooceptin. It is ideal if you’re looking to keep your mind as sharp as possible and support memory, since it uses ingredients that are mostly focused on that. Nooceptin will also help to reduce anxiety and stress associated with ADHD through some ingredients like Rhodiola Rosea and L-Theanine.

