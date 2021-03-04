How to live your best life after retirement.

Retirement is not all about movie-like happiness, romance and adventure. It's more than saving up and finally hitting the jackpot at the end of a long, grueling race.

If you look up "post-retirement advice", you'll find that about 95% of the information out ties directly to financial planning advice. The best way to look at this is to understand that having the security of enough money frees you up to do all the things that make life worth living.

Once you've taken care of this bit, there are tons of other areas to focus on. Take these for example:

Building a daily routine

The autobiographies of some of the world's most successful people usually have a few things in common. One of them is having a great daily routine. Whether it includes waking up at four and getting in that tennis lesson and coffee just like Anna Wintour or getting enough sleep, meditating and keeping a gratitude journal, allowing yourself the ease of knowing your schedule can be unbelievably freeing.

Figuring out new goals

Planning what you do with your retirement is almost as important as the thing itself. Without the anchor of a full-time busy life, you have the liberty to focus on what you want. The more specific the roadmap, the more likely you'll live an intentional and purposeful life after retirement. Want to learn a musical instrument? Figure out which one and how you'll go about getting lessons and from whom. Thinking of writing a memoir, think about whether you want to write and edit it yourself or get a ghostwriter.

Focusing on growth

Looking at how you can continue to learn and grow is the best way to reach your fullest potential. Whether you are looking for new experiences, developing your talents and skills or finding ways to make a meaningful contribution, doing something new and challenging can get you out of your comfort zone and into a world of new memories and possibilities.

Going back to school

There are several classes both physically and online that can help you expand your mind, find like-minded people and help you achieve your goals. Being an eternal student can help always to stay motivated and relevant and maybe even find a new purpose.

Growing a favourite hobby.

No, we don't mean you should vegetate in front of the television all day. The way to a healthier senior life is to challenge your brain, get physical and think creatively. If you've always wanted to learn Tai Chi or take a Zumba class, go ahead and do it. There are many long-term positive effects that you could gain just from leveling up an old hobby, getting back into the culture and arts scene and maybe even picking up a health-related activity.

Finally, whether you are planning to financially secure your post-retirement years or simply accumulating corpus for a rainy day, this plan is a great way to make sure your money works harder for you. Safeguard your wealth created and help your loved ones meet all their goals even if you're not around. Now that’s what you can call a life well lived!

This is a partnered post.