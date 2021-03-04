How To Help and Honour Our Elders

They may not have said it aloud, but the past few months have taken a toll on our elders’ lives in more ways than we can ever imagine. Now, with things looking up it’s our time to ensure that they get back to enjoying their retirement years. What better way than indulging them in a passion project that they’ve cherished for a long time? Here are 9 of the best ways in which you can help elders feel more alive and spend their sunset years with respect and dignity.

1 - Organic Gardening

It is said that there is a farmer in all of us. After all, its what brought us together as a society thousands of years ago. With the rise of lifestyle diseases and the shift to more vegetarian options, getting elders to indulge in organic gardening can be rewarding in multiple ways. Their happiness at growing their own veggies can also translate into a healthier lifestyle for those around them – making it a win-win for everyone.

2 - Amateur Pilot

You don’t need to step into a real cockpit for this one. Virtual simulations can take you sky high – literally – as elders in your family discover new wings to soar with while practicing this hobby. This is a great way to destress and learn something altogether new.

3 - Food Blogger

Yep, who said only millennials could be bloggers? In fact, people look up to the older generation sharing secret heirloom recipes and watching them prepare dishes with love. Why not give it a try yourself?

4 - Reading Clubs

One of the biggest regrets during our active years is the lack of time dedicated to reading, even as the richest people in the world such as Elon Musk and Bill Gates continuously talk about the importance of reading. Registering at a book club and reading your favourite authors can be a great way to make up for lost time for elders.

5 - Art Classes

Colours have healing powers and when you make art out of them, these powers can multiply manifold. Having elders indulge in creating their own art can be therapeutic for them and a great souvenir for you in the years ahead.

6 - Active Learning/ Teaching

Pick out items from your elders’ wishlist and enrol them in classes that teach them those skills. Conversely, if they’re really good at something, enroll them as a tutor and watch as they impress other students with their knowledge.

7 - Stock Trading

This can be a tricky one although we can all agree that our seniors know how to take care of money more prudently than we ever can. For those who like to take risks and don’t mind the occasional setbacks, stock trading can be the most profitable pension idea ever .

8 - Play Online Games

Yes, some seniors do love playing Playstation and other online games to unwind actively. Just because they’re older doesn’t mean they can’t play and win against you. Give them a console and their favourite game and watch them turn masters in next to no time, especially if they’re into gaming.

9 - Getting A Pet

Next to grandchildren, the only real thing that can spark endless joy in elders is having their own pet to play and pamper as they please. If you haven’t already, consider getting a pet for your elders right away and see the difference.

