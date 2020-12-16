Being A Spouse Is More Than Just Being Married, It's Sharing The Mental Labour

Marriage is more than just the wedding reception and Instagram-worthy pictures, in much the same way being a great spouse means more than helping with the household chores or walking the dog. It's about acknowledging that for every single thing you do with gusto, your spouse is probably doing twice as much without being asked.

Given the state of the world, this can take a toll on a person, mentally and physically. And sometimes it'snot enough to offer to help out more. It's about thinking ahead, planning and making sure you have enough fail-safes in place to keep your family safe and secure even in the event of you not being around.

Life is full of uncertainty and, as we have learned, our definition of 'normal' can change overnight. Yet there are many tools available to us that are built to withstand some of the most challenging circumstances. Taking the initiative to find the right ones that will last the test of time - that is how you show you care! Much like having a close friend you can confide in or a family who will love and support you, it's good to have a comprehensive term insurance plan on your side.

A solid, flexible plan like HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Plus Plan is like that reliable friend that you know you can always turn to when you need help most. With a host of fantastic options and flexible coverage opportunities, it goes above and beyond simple term insurance. A variety of add-ons and flexible policy term options can easily be put in place to help your family maintain the quality of their lives even in case of your absence.

So, should you get the HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Plus Plan?

If you're looking for a best term plan, consider all the benefits one gives you.

Comprehensive coverage for you and your family at a very affordable cost.

Four types of cover - Life Option, Extra Life Option, Income Option and Income Plus Option. Term insurance plans starting at only Rs. 17/day

Ability to customise the plan to fit the needs of your family.

Provide monthly income to your folks in your absence under Income and Income Plus Option.

Add riders for protection against Accidental Disability or Critical Illness for extra security.

Tax benefits.The Life Option gives your family an assured amount as a lump sum on passing away of the assured. It also allows you to increase life cover on certain key life milestones like marriage, childbirth without a new medical test.

The Extra Life Option covers accident death and gives your family double the assured sum.

The Income Option – Part of the sum assured becomes payable on death while the remaining is payable for the next 15 years as monthly income for.

When you first get married, growing your family and taking vacations together is essential. Later on, though, you might begin thinking about how to make your family safe if something unfortunate were to happen to you. As the year's pass, you want to worry less about "what if" and enjoy the time you have together.

This is why you need HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Plus to be your family's guardian angel in the event you are not around. With this kind of security, you can finally have the peace of mind you need to live your life to the fullest without worrying about the future.

So why not check out all your options at HDFC Life and secure your family's future today.

This is a partnered post.