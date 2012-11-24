Fwire

UAE−funded cyclone shelter opened in Australia

Sydney, Nov 24 (IANS/WAM) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has opened the first cyclone shelter and mixed−purpose facilities in the Australian state of Queensland at a total cost of $60 million. UAE assistant foreign minister for economic affairs Khaled Al Ghaith inaugurated the cyclone shelter and mixed−purpose facilities

Sydney, Nov 24 (IANS/WAM) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has opened the first cyclone shelter and mixed−purpose facilities in the Australian state of Queensland at a total cost of $60 million.

UAE assistant foreign minister for economic affairs Khaled Al Ghaith inaugurated the cyclone shelter and mixed−purpose facilities. Half of its total cost was offered by Abu Dhabi in support of Queensland.

In 2011, Abu Dhabi had donated $30 million to the Government of Queensland to build five category five cyclone shelters to be used as multi−purpose centres round the year.

