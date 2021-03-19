Budget graphic tablets for graphic designers

Light Weight Tablet

VEIKK A15's input design is C-type. It has a 10x6 inch active area for drawing. It is thin and light enough so you can carry it around your workspace. It has a stylus of 8192 levels, is battery-free and comes with a smart chip which allows constant uninterrupted draw. It is designed for both right and left hand users. It comes with 12 fully customizable express keys that can be customized according to your usage habits. The driver allows the shortcut keys to be attuned to many different softwares. It is compatible with Mac and Windows. Compatible with major designer softwares , such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Sai, Corel painter, etc.

OTG Tablet

Huion tablets are well compatible with office software like Microsoft office Word, Excel, Power Point. It is ideal for online teaching, remote work, web conference, presentation and so on. You can easily connect your phone to the tablet with the OTG connector. HUION HS64 is also compatible with Windows or Mac OS. It has a Battery-free Stylus. It comes with 4 Customizable Press Keys. The design is very compact with 6.3×4 inch sufficient working surface. It works with mainstream digital art software: Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Corel Painter, etc.

Anti-Shake Tablet

XP Pen Star 03 comes with a large 10″ x 6″ active working area. Its automatic line correction and intelligent anti-shake functions come together to deliver a smooth creative experience for the user. Star 03 comes with 8 customizable shortcuts for your most-used functions. It is easy to install and can be used with both Mac OS and Windows. It lets you work seamlessly with all commonly-used design softwares like Corel Painter, CorelDraw, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Flash, etc. It is also compatible with the online teaching software like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, WebEx, Google Classroom etc.

Battery Free Pen Tablet

WACOM One is a responsive, ergonomic, pressure-sensitive pen that gives you a natural way to sketch, draw, paint or edit photos. It’s lightweight, perfectly balanced and comfortable enough to use as long as you like. The pen is a battery-free pen using EMR technology. The advanced electro-magnetic pen technology gives you excellent control and accuracy. It is compatible with Windows 8, OS X 10.10 Yosemite, Windows 10 Education, and Windows 7 Starter.