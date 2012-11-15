Story−telling festival for Delhi school kids

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) A festival of stories will draw thousands of schoolchildren to Pathways School, Noida, Nov 17−18.

The "Kahaani Festival" will offer a multitude of narratives from India and around the world to children, and allow them a peek into how narratives are built, with colours, visuals, actions and traditions.

"Audiences will be given the opportunity to create and share their stories and explore various tools of story−telling, narratives, writing, animation and traditional forms of illustration. Personal stories will be explored and shared through workshops at the festival," a spokesperson for Teamworks Production, which is co−producing the festival with Pratham Books, said.

The festival will bring to the city noted children's story−tellers and illustrators including Anita Mani, Prayag Shukla, Sampurna Chatterji, Anupa Lal, Manisha Chaudhry, Smita Vats, Varsha Das, Atanu Roy, Subhadra Sengupta, Bulbul Sharma and Sachin George Sebastian.

The performance segment will host Ishara Puppet Theatre led by contemporary puppet pioneer Dadi Pudumjee, "Kat Katha" by puppeteer Anurupa Roy, "Akaar" by Puran Bhatt, "Saltbrush", an Australian production, and an improvised production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream".

A five−day community outreach programme will take story−tellers, musicians and puppeteers from this programme to various schools in the capital.

