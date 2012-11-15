Story−telling festival for Delhi school kids
New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) A festival of stories will draw thousands of schoolchildren to Pathways School, Noida, Nov 17−18.
New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) A festival of stories will draw thousands of schoolchildren to Pathways School, Noida, Nov 17−18.
The "Kahaani Festival" will offer a multitude of narratives from India and around the world to children, and allow them a peek into how narratives are built, with colours, visuals, actions and traditions.
"Audiences will be given the opportunity to create and share their stories and explore various tools of story−telling, narratives, writing, animation and traditional forms of illustration. Personal stories will be explored and shared through workshops at the festival," a spokesperson for Teamworks Production, which is co−producing the festival with Pratham Books, said.
The festival will bring to the city noted children's story−tellers and illustrators including Anita Mani, Prayag Shukla, Sampurna Chatterji, Anupa Lal, Manisha Chaudhry, Smita Vats, Varsha Das, Atanu Roy, Subhadra Sengupta, Bulbul Sharma and Sachin George Sebastian.
The performance segment will host Ishara Puppet Theatre led by contemporary puppet pioneer Dadi Pudumjee, "Kat Katha" by puppeteer Anurupa Roy, "Akaar" by Puran Bhatt, "Saltbrush", an Australian production, and an improvised production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream".
A five−day community outreach programme will take story−tellers, musicians and puppeteers from this programme to various schools in the capital.
−−Ind−Asian News Service
mch/ros/vt
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Modi's tactlessness and the lowering of political discourse (Comment)
To understand why Narendra Modi is dwelling on issues like Sonia Gandhi's travel bills, Shashi Tharoor's wife, Manmohan Singh's "silence" - he called the prime minister "Maun" (silent) mohan - during his election campaign, it has to be realised that he can no longer play the communal card that was so useful to him earlier.
Greater Hyderabad MIM mayor may complete term
Hyderabad, Nov 13 (IANS) Despite the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) snapping its ties with ruling Congress in Andhra Pradesh, the Congress is not in a position to remove MIM's mayor in Greater Hyderabad.
Bookstore stops homeless from staying overnight
Shanghai, Nov 13 (IANS) The only 24-hour bookstore in Shanghai has stopped homeless people from staying in the store overnight after it became a late night rest stop for the down and out.