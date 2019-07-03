You are here:
World Cup Social Pavilion: Special fan, banter, chants and songs, it's all happening at the mega event

Fwire/Sports-Fwire Sumukh Padukote Jul 03, 2019 18:02:14 IST

India, after a stutter against England, have made it to the semi-final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. After winning the toss, India opted to bat first in Edgbaston. Rohit Sharma & KL Rahul got off to a blistering start and India posted 314 in their 50 overs. Rohit Sharma notched up his 4th ton of the tournament and even before the talks of him getting a double century began, one of India’s former players made a bold prediction.

As it actually turns out, the former left-hander has been predicting this for some time now.

Kevin Pietersen entered the mentions with a cheeky reply but as always, Yuvraj hit him for a six.

 

Iceland cricket has also been trying to hog the limelight with their bizarre tweets in #CWC19. As Mayank Agarwal was flown into England as a replacement for Vijay Shankar, Iceland Cricket looked to capitalise on this and offered Ambati Rayudu a permanent residency in Iceland.

ICC did a throwback of Rohit’s tweet back in 2011 when he was not selected for the 2011 World Cup squad. 8 years and 2 World Cups later, he is about to be crowned the Man of the tournament, if we are to go by Yuvi’s words.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

  2011 ➡️ 2019 The power of not giving up on your dreams #LoveCricket   A post shared by Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) on

Both sets of fans turned up in large numbers for the match yesterday and had a gala time in Edgbaston. This match was crucial to Bangladesh’s chances in the semi-finals and for India to secure a place in the semi-finals.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The India fans are having a great time at Edgbaston #CWC19 #BANvIND #lovecricket #cricket A post shared by Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

  Bangladesh need 75 from the last eight overs! Who are you backing to win this? #CWC19 #BANvIND #lovecricket #cricket   A post shared by Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) on However, one fan became the cynosure of everyone yesterday by her sheer passion and dedication. With the tricolor in hand and a yellow vuvuzela, 87-year old Charulatha Patel was seen cheering the Indian team. And it didn’t take long for people to notice her.

Rightly so, she was repeatedly shown cheering and screaming for the team. ICC caught up with the 87-year young fan during the game and everyone was amazed by her commitment and passion for Indian cricket team and its players.

Bangladesh were giving it everything in the run chase but Bumrah quelled any chances of a scare. Bumrah picked up three crucial wickets in the death overs to reaffirm his status as the number 1 bowler in One Day Cricket.

Truly, this boy is a bit special, isn’t he?   There were some heartwarming moments right after the match when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma went to greet the special fan.

 

View this post on Instagram

    Player of the Match Rohit Sharma celebrates the win with a special fan #CWC19 #BANvIND #lovecricket #cricket   A post shared by Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) on Soon after, the octogenarian was all over social media with everyone lavishing praises on her spirit and fandom.   Rohit Sharma, also, met a fan who was hit by one of those monstrous sixes from his willow.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

She got hit by a @rohitsharma45 maximum and the opener was kind enough to check on her and give her a signed hat. #CWC19 A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam) on

Another crucial match in #CWC19 today as England take on New Zealand with the semi-final spot at stake. England’s Barmy Army has come up with a chant for Liam Plunkett ahead of the big day.

Talking about chants, we’re leaving you with a chant of our very own Boom Boom. A nice little tune to get through your midweek blues.

 

 

 

 

 

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2019 18:02:14 IST

Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries



