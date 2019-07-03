World Cup Social Pavilion: Special fan, banter, chants and songs, it's all happening at the mega event

India, after a stutter against England, have made it to the semi-final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. After winning the toss, India opted to bat first in Edgbaston. Rohit Sharma & KL Rahul got off to a blistering start and India posted 314 in their 50 overs. Rohit Sharma notched up his 4th ton of the tournament and even before the talks of him getting a double century began, one of India’s former players made a bold prediction.

And @ImRo45 walks closer to the Icc mos trophy #hitman you beauty no 4 ☝☝☝☝ well played champion !!! — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 2, 2019

As it actually turns out, the former left-hander has been predicting this for some time now.

Chatting to Rohit at ipl time ! Discussion about getting starts but not getting big runs , and I was like you don’t know what lies ahead of you it’s happening for a reason ! Same words told to me by @sachin_rt before 2011 wcup , my mos of 2019 prediction from india @ImRo45 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 16, 2019

Kevin Pietersen entered the mentions with a cheeky reply but as always, Yuvraj hit him for a six.

Not if England wins the WC, Pie-Chucker! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) July 2, 2019

Let’s qualify first and then talk about wining 😅 and I’m talking about mos trophy not winning ! — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 2, 2019

Iceland cricket has also been trying to hog the limelight with their bizarre tweets in #CWC19. As Mayank Agarwal was flown into England as a replacement for Vijay Shankar, Iceland Cricket looked to capitalise on this and offered Ambati Rayudu a permanent residency in Iceland.

Agarwal has three professional wickets at 72.33 so at least @RayuduAmbati can put away his 3D glasses now. He will only need normal glasses to read the document we have prepared for him. Come join us Ambati. We love the Rayudu things. #BANvIND #INDvBAN #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/L6XAefKWHw — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) July 1, 2019

ICC did a throwback of Rohit’s tweet back in 2011 when he was not selected for the 2011 World Cup squad. 8 years and 2 World Cups later, he is about to be crowned the Man of the tournament, if we are to go by Yuvi’s words.

Both sets of fans turned up in large numbers for the match yesterday and had a gala time in Edgbaston. This match was crucial to Bangladesh’s chances in the semi-finals and for India to secure a place in the semi-finals.

View this post on Instagram

Bangladesh need 75 from the last eight overs! Who are you backing to win this? #CWC19 #BANvIND #lovecricket #cricket A post shared by Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) on Jul 2, 2019 at 9:58am PDT However, one fan became the cynosure of everyone yesterday by her sheer passion and dedication. With the tricolor in hand and a yellow vuvuzela, 87-year old Charulatha Patel was seen cheering the Indian team. And it didn’t take long for people to notice her.

I don’t know about the Man of the Match, but we have an undisputed winner of the Fan of the Match #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/DSqQZkn3bS — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) July 2, 2019

Rightly so, she was repeatedly shown cheering and screaming for the team. ICC caught up with the 87-year young fan during the game and everyone was amazed by her commitment and passion for Indian cricket team and its players.

Cricket really is for all ages! Meet the #TeamIndia fan whose support is simply sensational #BANvIND | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/4TaXCvSgzr — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 2, 2019

Bangladesh were giving it everything in the run chase but Bumrah quelled any chances of a scare. Bumrah picked up three crucial wickets in the death overs to reaffirm his status as the number 1 bowler in One Day Cricket.

Boom Boom Bumrah! Find me a better bowler at the death — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 2, 2019

Bumrah is 24 Carat Gold. Best gets defined in a different fashion everyday. He’s just toooo good. #CWC19 #IndvBan — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 2, 2019

Truly, this boy is a bit special, isn’t he? There were some heartwarming moments right after the match when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma went to greet the special fan.

View this post on Instagram

Player of the Match Rohit Sharma celebrates the win with a special fan #CWC19 #BANvIND #lovecricket #cricket A post shared by Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) on Jul 2, 2019 at 10:45am PDT Soon after, the octogenarian was all over social media with everyone lavishing praises on her spirit and fandom. Rohit Sharma, also, met a fan who was hit by one of those monstrous sixes from his willow.

Another crucial match in #CWC19 today as England take on New Zealand with the semi-final spot at stake. England’s Barmy Army has come up with a chant for Liam Plunkett ahead of the big day.

So we were struggling to come up with a song for @Liam628... Step forward, @MAWood33 #OohAhLiamPlunkett pic.twitter.com/AXJkyUjji4 — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 2, 2019

Talking about chants, we’re leaving you with a chant of our very own Boom Boom. A nice little tune to get through your midweek blues.

New song for @Jaspritbumrah93 ! ‘There’s something that the Bharat Army wanna tell ya, the best in the world his name is Jasprit Bumrah, number 93, give him the ball and he will york it at their feet, our Gujarati Singh, give the new ball to Jassa the king!’#COTI pic.twitter.com/mG0xcYVVot — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) June 29, 2019

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.