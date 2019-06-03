World Cup 2019 Social Pavilion: Shoaib Akhtar and KP banter, yet another 'classic choke' by Proteas as Asia gets its first points

South Africa are going down the road they often travel. Time and over again, they find a way to go off the charts. Time and over again, they find themselves in a position where there’s a lot of thinking to do. The Bangladesh team, fans and their social media pages were buzzing with activity as opposed to those of Proteas.

South Africa, over the years, have found an uncanny ability to give away the match in crucial conditions without much of a fight. So much so that the word ‘Chokers’ has been associated with South African cricket team even when they lose a match. Every loss is a choke by the Proteas, if you ask those 'ITK' on Twitter. Bangladesh, who have been around for quite some time now are still called as underdogs and pretty sure there will be pieces on how David (Bangladesh) slayed Goliath(South Africa)

Well, here’s a reality check for you.

Bangladesh have won series vs India, South Africa, Pakistan. They've played a WC quarter-final and CT semi-final. They recently won a tournament final. Twice took India to the last ball in two finals last year. Proper force in cricket now. Their win today is not an upset. #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 2, 2019

And yes, we are sorry to break it to you but South Africa might have choked. Again...

Chasing 330 and barring Faf, not one SA batsman scoring at 100 or above. This is the classic choke. — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) June 2, 2019

It is getting increasingly obvious that a new word may be added to the lexicon on the remarkable yet uncanny choking capabilities of South Africa. #ProteaFire may just be up in smoke at the moment and there's no denying it.

One look at their fans and it definitely won’t give you the feeling of underdogs.

Well, at least an Asian side opened its account in the World Cup after horrendous starts to their world cup campaign by Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Afghanistan were resolute but were eventually broken down by Australia.

A large part of Bangladesh’s success is because of their core group of players. When Bangla tigers were on a rampage in the 2007 World Cup defeating India and South Africa in the process, a few players were responsible for a major chunk of their success. Fair to say, they’ve stood the test of time.

As #CWC19 gets going, another classic encounter awaits us today. Trent Bridge will be the venue and the struggling Pakistani batsmen will look to amends against the might of the hosts. However, long before the match is played, the battle lines were drawn on the social media front. It started a day earlier when Kevin Peterson engaged in a banter with Shoaib Akhtar.

Blood, sweat, aggression, racing heartbeat, badmaashi. This is whats required when you represent your country. This star on your chest is your pride guys. Tagra khelo. Go get them. Larr jao. #Pakistan #PakvsEng #cwc2019 pic.twitter.com/b9JnTmBKOp — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 1, 2019

Can’t argue with that tweet buddy as you’re celebrating after I smacked you all over for a 100...! Great passion! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) June 1, 2019

And we had the last laugh KP We took the series 2-0. Fun times man. https://t.co/BbW0EC5A7Y — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 2, 2019

Shoaib Akhtar did have the last laugh in the Twitter battle. The former speedster even got behind his team ahead of the high voltage clash and called on the current pacers of the team to live up to the occasion.

Pakistani Bowling Coach Azhar Mahmood had some words of reassurances to the team.

Azhar Mahmood "Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan weren't made in 1 day. Give Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq time before they can become the next Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan" #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/oJ9b8oihRq — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 2, 2019

The England team weren’t left far behind. Their Instagram feed filled is currently filled with some memorable performances from the Poms against Pakistan over the years.

View this post on Instagram

The last time we played Pakistan, @chriswoakes... #expressyourself #englandcricket #cwc19 #weareengland A post shared by We Are England Cricket (@englandcricket) on Jun 2, 2019 at 5:05am PDT

England are leaving no stone unturned to make #CWC19 their own both on and off the field. Including the cameraman (Not judging but we’re assuming he is a citizen of England with Brexit on his mind)

Looks like @benstokes38 has some competition for incredible catches in the deep! to this multi-talented #CWC19 photographer! pic.twitter.com/r7EiVbwOEt — ICC (@ICC) June 2, 2019

All eyes will be on the hot favourites and hosts England as they take on the deflated Pakistan in a pitch deemed to be a batting paradise. Pakistan has no dearth of talent to come good but England come to the field with 11 batsmen and more importantly with Jofra Archer as their Number 11. Should be deemed illegal and punishable by offence to field such a team but what do we know. The Big Cup of cricket is giving us more thrills than we could've ever hoped for.

