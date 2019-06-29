World Cup 2019 Social Pavilion: India unveils new away orange jersey and cricket takes a backseat

South Africa finally found their A-game after the initial hiccups as Sri Lanka came in the line of fire from Hashim Amla and skipper Faf Du Plessis who decimated the opposition's bowling attack to romp home with a nine-wicket win.

Sri Lanka still have a slim chance of qualifying for the semi-finals but they never had any chance against South Africa.

The highlight of the match has to be the time bees stopped the match in Durham. Apart from that, there wasn’t really much to talk about.

When last did you see this? 🐝🐝Bees stop play, momentarily The bees are back again in a South Africa v Sri Lanka cricket match, this time at Chester-le-Street#CWC19 #ItsMoreThanCricket #SLvSA pic.twitter.com/Hr6K9b6f0x — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 28, 2019

With that loss, Sri Lanka’s route to the semifinals became even tougher and a lot of maths comes into this play if they have to make it.

Sri Lanka can still qualify for the Semi-Finals of 2019 Cricket World Cup 🏏🇱🇰 but their hopes will end on Sunday if England beat India even before SL play West Indies pic.twitter.com/V62SBqywwC — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) June 28, 2019

However, yesterday was all about an off the field stuff. Team India launched their away jersey to be worn for the clash against the England.

#TeamIndia in the all new Away Jersey. They will be sporting this in the #IndvsEng #CWC19 game. Pic credits - Pat Elmont - IDI via Getty Images. #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/WgWK9LK13y — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) June 29, 2019

Some pertinent questions were asked on the ‘away jersey’.

I like the new Indian team jersey, but am wondering why cricket needs an "away" jersey. The guys with the bat are batting team. Rest are bowling team. Difficult to get confused, no? — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 29, 2019

Rishabh Pant, sensing the mood, tried to calm the mood of the raging Twitterati. Blue, orange or any colour. What difference is it going to make? Bumrah and Shami are anyway going to breathe fire on England players.

Colour jo bhi ho ... jersey India ki honi chahiye bass 🙏🙌 Proud and grateful to be a part of this extraordinary side ! Jai mata di 🇮🇳🙌 pic.twitter.com/Lc80Kyeffw — Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) June 29, 2019

It is a double header in World Cup on Saturday as Pakistan take on Afghanistan and Australia face New Zealand. The comparisons to Pakistan's 1992 campaign are going to get further catalyzed today.

There has been a striking comparison between Pakistan's form in #CWC19 and their victorious 1992 campaign.#WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/pJx30OMblN — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 29, 2019

In the second match, Australia take on their neighbours New Zealand. The last time they met was not a pleasant one for the Kiwis. One of the fiercest rivals on the field and friends (even Boult is not sure) off it, this one’s going to be a blockbuster match.

"Here we are now, facing our friends Australia. Did I say friends?" 😆 'Lovely Trenty' is a hoot off the pitch, and a fighter on it! Hear his #CWC19 story in his own words, ahead of #NZvAUS ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PIpznqZ0Lq — ICC (@ICC) June 29, 2019

The Kiwis will surely be looking to overcome the big New Zealand heartbreak of 2015 while the Australians will look to cement their position at the top.

