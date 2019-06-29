You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Fwire/Sports-Fwire News

World Cup 2019 Social Pavilion: India unveils new away orange jersey and cricket takes a backseat

Fwire/Sports-Fwire Sumukh Padukote Jun 29, 2019 16:16:58 IST

South Africa finally found their A-game after the initial hiccups as Sri Lanka came in the line of fire from Hashim Amla and skipper Faf Du Plessis who decimated the opposition's bowling attack to romp home with a nine-wicket win.

Sri Lanka still have a slim chance of qualifying for the semi-finals but they never had any chance against South Africa.

The highlight of the match has to be the time bees stopped the match in Durham. Apart from that, there wasn’t really much to talk about.

With that loss, Sri Lanka’s route to the semifinals became even tougher and a lot of maths comes into this play if they have to make it.

However, yesterday was all about an off the field stuff. Team India launched their away jersey to be worn for the clash against the England.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

What do you think of this kit? 💥 #lovecricket #cricket #icc #cwc19 A post shared by Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) on

Some pertinent questions were asked on the ‘away jersey’.

Rishabh Pant, sensing the mood, tried to calm the mood of the raging Twitterati. Blue, orange or any colour. What difference is it going to make? Bumrah and Shami are anyway going to breathe fire on England players.

It is a double header in World Cup on Saturday as Pakistan take on Afghanistan and Australia face New Zealand. The comparisons to Pakistan's 1992 campaign are going to get further catalyzed today.

In the second match, Australia take on their neighbours New Zealand. The last time they met was not a pleasant one for the Kiwis. One of the fiercest rivals on the field and friends (even Boult is not sure) off it, this one’s going to be a blockbuster match.

The Kiwis will surely be looking to overcome the big New Zealand heartbreak of 2015 while the Australians will look to cement their position at the top.

 

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2019 16:16:58 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores