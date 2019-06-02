Co-presented by


World Cup Social Pavilion: ICC gigantic and rather weird-looking statue, Sri Lanka's performances in the tournament, Australia dictating terms and more

Fwire/Sports-Fwire Sumukh Padukote Jun 02, 2019 18:08:10 IST

Oh, ICC. What have you been doing? Right when the Lanka lions were getting mauled by the Kiwis, ICC posted a video of a giant cricketer’s statue in Bristol. It was, let’s say, weird.

What followed was a day to forget for the Asian teams. Afghanistan did put up a fight but Sri Lanka were blown away by the Kiwis. Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson showed no mercy as they ripped apart the Sri Lankan batters. Skipper Karunaratne was the only source of light in an otherwise submissive performance from the Lankan Lions. Sri Lanka could manage a total of 136 in 29.2 overs

Then, all it took New Zealand was a mere 16.1 overs to chase down the target with 10 wickets to spare. Munro and Guptill made light of the chase and put an end to Sri Lanka’s misery. At least for a day.

Sri Lanka will look for some guiding light, some inspiration if they have to fare even remotely close to how they’ve done in the last 3 world cups.

All in all, a good day for the Kiwis.

However, in the next match between Afghanistan and Australia, the Asian team did show some resilience against the mighty Aussies. Playing in extreme conditions does come in handy.

In the 3rd ball of the match, Starc sent Shahzad home with a perfect Starc delivery.

Rahmat Shah, skipper Gulbaddin Naib, Najibullah and Rashid Khan put up a decent show to take Afghanistan to 207. However, the Aussies got the job done in 35 overs thanks to an impressive show from their openers Finch and Warner.

Will there be another one-sided match on Sunday? Watch this space as #RiseOfTheTigers take on #ProteaFire today. *Sly smile for the hashtags*

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2019 18:08:10 IST

