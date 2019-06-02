World Cup Social Pavilion: ICC gigantic and rather weird-looking statue, Sri Lanka's performances in the tournament, Australia dictating terms and more

Oh, ICC. What have you been doing? Right when the Lanka lions were getting mauled by the Kiwis, ICC posted a video of a giant cricketer’s statue in Bristol. It was, let’s say, weird.

A 360° view of our giant cricketer in Bristol! pic.twitter.com/MJJLBJGThl — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 1, 2019

What followed was a day to forget for the Asian teams. Afghanistan did put up a fight but Sri Lanka were blown away by the Kiwis. Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson showed no mercy as they ripped apart the Sri Lankan batters. Skipper Karunaratne was the only source of light in an otherwise submissive performance from the Lankan Lions. Sri Lanka could manage a total of 136 in 29.2 overs

Boom The Sri Lankan innings is wrapped up in 29.2 overs, with #DimuthKarunaratne carrying his bat for a valiant half-century to get them to 136! #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS have to chase just 137 for victory. #NZvSL LIVE https://t.co/MrREhVpUCG pic.twitter.com/2frOBYazNq — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 1, 2019

Dimuth Karunaratne last appeared in an ODI for S Lanka in #CWC15 in N Zealand, 4 years back, until his comeback 10 days ago at Edinburgh agst Scotland on 21 May 2019, when he made 77.

Today carried bat 52* (2nd in #CWC after Ridley Jacobs in 1999) #NZvSL#SLvNZ#CWC19#CWC2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 1, 2019

Then, all it took New Zealand was a mere 16.1 overs to chase down the target with 10 wickets to spare. Munro and Guptill made light of the chase and put an end to Sri Lanka’s misery. At least for a day.

Clearly @OfficialSLC couldn't recover from what @Matthenry014 did to their top order and skipper can not be fighting the battle alone.#CWC19 #NZvSL — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) June 1, 2019

New Zealand not putting a foot wrong today , SL not just up to the mark today.

So three one- sided matches to begin the tournament. Need some close matches #NZvSL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 1, 2019

Sri Lanka will look for some guiding light, some inspiration if they have to fare even remotely close to how they’ve done in the last 3 world cups.

Sri Lanka will be, should be, very disappointed with this display. So who is going to lift them from here? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 1, 2019

All in all, a good day for the Kiwis.

That feeling when you #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS and they start #CWC19 with a win! pic.twitter.com/2zmPml3dBy — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 1, 2019

However, in the next match between Afghanistan and Australia, the Asian team did show some resilience against the mighty Aussies. Playing in extreme conditions does come in handy.

Afghanistan's opening #CWC19 match is just over an hour away. Fans back home have been creative in playing a game of cricket themselves! #AfghanAtalan pic.twitter.com/sGD81jFEtd — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 1, 2019

In the 3rd ball of the match, Starc sent Shahzad home with a perfect Starc delivery.

What a start for Australia and Mitchell Starc! A trademark rapid, swinging full delivery bowls Mohammad Shahzad all ends up! #AFGvAUS LIVE https://t.co/EONMb3ycoN pic.twitter.com/aRXUaPzjj5 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 1, 2019

Rahmat Shah, skipper Gulbaddin Naib, Najibullah and Rashid Khan put up a decent show to take Afghanistan to 207. However, the Aussies got the job done in 35 overs thanks to an impressive show from their openers Finch and Warner.

Comprehensive win for Australia, David Warner showing tremendous determination & intensity. New Zealand very clinical as well, beating Sri Lanka comprehensively. 4 one sided matches so far, & 4 days remain before India play their first match. Are you excited for the 5th ? — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 1, 2019

Afghanistan have kept the opposition on the park longer than any asian team at the world cup so far #CWC19 #AFGvAUS — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 1, 2019

Will there be another one-sided match on Sunday? Watch this space as #RiseOfTheTigers take on #ProteaFire today. *Sly smile for the hashtags*