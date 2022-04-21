27 rapes in 20 days: BJP fact-finding team recommends dissolution of Mamata govt, transfer of Hanskhali case out of Bengal

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped on the night of 4 April, 2022, at a birthday party in Hanskhali in West Bengal’s Nadia district. She died later

Incident of crimes continue in West Bengal. The BJP fact-finding committee in the Hanskhali gangrape and death case in its preliminary report submitted to party chief JP Nadda on Wednesday highlighted that there were 27 cases of rape in 20 days, including 18 minors, some as young as 4 years old.

With the rise in rape cases in West Bengal and the law and order situation in the state, the BJP fact-finding committee has recommended imposition of Article 355 and 356.

The committee also has recommended dissolution of Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state. It even suggests that Hanskhali case be transferred out of the state and accused to be kept outside state for fair trial.

In its preliminary report, the committee said that it was not possible for the family of the victim to get justice in West Bengal because the accused in the case is the son of a Panchayat member in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party - Trinamool Congress.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been constantly trying to suppress the incident of crime. The administration and TMC 'goons' are working constantly to erase all evidences in the case and therefore, they did not allow the postmortem of the minor gangrape victim," the committee said.

Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury, one of the members of fact-finding committee said, that the preliminary report submitted to the BJP national president was based on whatever the team observed on the ground. "We held a discussion over it and he took a first-hand knowledge over the matter. We will submit a larger comprehensive report and submit it to him as soon as possible," she added.

She further alleged that all the evidence in the case has been erased from the victim's house to the crematorium by the administration. "Police are not working and there is an atmosphere of fear among the people of the village. The family members of the deceased do not even know whether she has been burnt or not. Family members are being threatened by the accused side," Chaudhury said.

What is Article 355 and 356?

Article 355 of the Indian Constitution says that "It shall be the duty of the Union to protect every State against external aggression and internal disturbance and to ensure that the government of every State is carried on in accordance with the provisions of this Constitution."

Article 356 of the Constitution of India empowers the President to withdraw from the Union the executive and legislative powers of any state "if he is satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the government of the state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution".

Hanskhali gangrape and murder

On 4 April, a 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gangraped at a birthday party in Hanskhali in West Bengal’s Nadia district. The family of the victim claimed that the main accused is the son of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat member, 21-year-old Braj Gopal Goala alias Sohail Gayali.

Four days after the incident, the parents of the minor, a student of Class 9, lodged a complaint against the accused at Hanskhali police station. The family members also alleged that the victim’s body was cremated without an autopsy under pressure from the local TMC panchayat leader.

