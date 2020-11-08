Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Former Chevrons captain Elton Chigumbura to retire after final T20I
Chigumbura has played 213 one-day internationals for his country — only behind Andy Flower (221) and equal with Andy's brother Grant, scoring 4,340 runs at an average of 25.23.
Rawalpindi: Former Zimbabwe captain Elton Chigumbura will retire after the final Twenty20 international against Pakistan on Tuesday, the 34-year-old said.
Chigumbura made his debut as an all-rounder in the 2004 Junior World Cup in Bangladesh, taking four wickets in a match that helped Zimbabwe upset fancied Australia.
He was fast-tracked into the national team — which he also led with success — but injuries have marred his career over the past two years.
JUST IN: Zimbabwe stalwart Elton Chigumbura will retire from international cricket at the end of the ongoing #PAKvZIM T20I series.
Over a 16-year career he has made 281 appearances for Zimbabwe before today, scoring 5761 runs and taking 138 wickets 👏 pic.twitter.com/7AYQ8XAD5P
— ICC (@ICC) November 7, 2020
"It's a tough decision to leave the game you love," he told Pakistani television Sunday.
"It was a lovely journey with ups and downs."
Chigumbura also played 14 Tests, and if he is included in the side on Tuesday will finish on 56 Twenty20 internationals.
As a fast bowler he has 101 one-day, 21 Test and 16 Twenty20 international wickets.
"I want to be remembered as someone who played for the country and always wanted to inspire youngsters," he said.
