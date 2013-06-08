Fwire

Pakistan Afghanistan, ISAF hold trilateral meeting

Islamabad, June 8 (IANS) A trilateral meeting of military commanders from Pakistan, the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) and Afghanistan was held Saturday in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. The meeting at the General Headquarters discussed matters related to the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Geo TV reported. It was attended by ISAF commander Gen

fwire June 08, 2013 23:00:15 IST
Islamabad, June 8 (IANS) A trilateral meeting of military commanders from Pakistan, the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) and Afghanistan was held Saturday in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

The meeting at the General Headquarters discussed matters related to the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Geo TV reported.

It was attended by ISAF commander Gen. Joseph Dunford Chief of General Staff of the Afghan National Army Gen. Sher Mohammad Karimi and Pakistan Army chief Gen. Ashfaq Parvez Kayani.

They discussed matters of mutual interest with particular emphasis on measures along the border.

Updated Date: February 08, 2021 17:02:46 IST

