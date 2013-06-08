Pakistan Afghanistan, ISAF hold trilateral meeting
Islamabad, June 8 (IANS) A trilateral meeting of military commanders from Pakistan, the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) and Afghanistan was held Saturday in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. The meeting at the General Headquarters discussed matters related to the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Geo TV reported. It was attended by ISAF commander Gen
Islamabad, June 8 (IANS) A trilateral meeting of military commanders from Pakistan, the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) and Afghanistan was held Saturday in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.
The meeting at the General Headquarters discussed matters related to the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Geo TV reported.
It was attended by ISAF commander Gen. Joseph Dunford Chief of General Staff of the Afghan National Army Gen. Sher Mohammad Karimi and Pakistan Army chief Gen. Ashfaq Parvez Kayani.
They discussed matters of mutual interest with particular emphasis on measures along the border.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Mission Paani Waterthon: Worried about world we're leaving behind for the next generation, says Neha Dhupia
"I do as much as I can to educate people around me in small ways every day," Dhupia told host Akshay Kumar
Mission Paani Campaign: Dia Mirza lists everday ways to conserve water and combat the scarcity crisis
Mirza said she realised how badly India is affected by climate change and the water crisis while working for a foundation. Alarmed by the situation, she decided to dedicate her efforts to tackling it
Mission Paani: Athletes have platform to act as influencers and promote social causes, says Kiren Rijiju
The waterthon also included celebrities such as AR Rahman, Mallika Sarabhai, Prasoon Joshi, Sadhguru, HH Chidanand Swami, Rajkumar Rao, Mandira Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza, Gul Panag, Bhumi Pednekar, Vishwanathan Anand and Smriti Mandhana, among others