Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Fwire News

New Zealand women beat South Africa by eight wickets to set up final with England

Fwire Agence France-Presse Jun 29, 2018 12:24:41 IST

London: New Zealand captain Suzie Bates hit a fifty as the White Ferns beat South Africa by eight wickets in their women's Twenty20 tri-series clash at Bristol on Thursday to seal a place in the final against England.

New Zealand's Sophie Devine poses with the Player of the Match award after scoring 68 against South Africa. Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC

New Zealand's Sophie Devine poses with the Player of the Match award after scoring 68 against South Africa. Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC

South Africa's 148 for six, with Chloe Tryon top-scoring with 35, never looked like being enough to trouble New Zealand.

White Ferns skipper Bates, who had hit 124 in the previous fixture between the two sides, struck 62 off 45 balls.

Sophie Devine then continued to take the attack to the Proteas women, finishing on 68 not out in a total of 151 for two after 15.2 overs.

The format of the tournament meant it was New Zealand's turn to play twice in the one day and, in a dress rehearsal for Sunday's final at Chelmsford, they suffered a seven-wicket defeat by hosts England.

The White Ferns were dismissed for 129, with Devine (57) continuing her good form, as England's Anya Shrubsole took three wickets for 16 runs.

England stumbled at the start of their chase before Sarah Taylor (51 not out) and Nat Sciver (39 not out) shared an unbroken third-wicket stand of 81 as thir side won with 25 balls to spare.


Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 12:24 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores