New York: New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has unveiled an online map aimed at helping job applicants find employment in local technical and digital media businesses.

The Made in New York Digital Map is a modified Google map that shows the location of tech companies in the city and whether they are hiring. Among the 500 companies listed on the map, over 325 show that they are hiring, reported Xinhua.

The digital map also facilitates companies to register and get their locations plotted on the map. Currently, over 1,000 job opportunities for a variety of skills are shown available throughout New York City.

"New York City is the place to be if you're a growing tech startup," said Bloomberg.

"Our tech companies are looking for talent, and we want to make sure that everyone — no matter where they live today -- knows about these jobs and is able to apply for them."

The release of the digital map is part of the activities at Internet Week New York, a citywide festival showcasing the city's leadership in digital culture and commerce.

This year, more than 45,000 people are expected to attend over 225 panels, conferences and exhibits taking place across the city from 14th to 21th May.

The digital map also comes on the heels of the New Tech City Report from the city's think tank Center for an Urban Future, which reveals that New York City has surpassed Boston to become the nation's No2 tech hub — outranked only by Silicon Valley.

