Nariman front-runner for Solicitor General’s job
Rohinton F Nariman is likely to take over as the new Solicitor General (SG) of India.
Rohinton F Nariman is likely to take over as the new Solicitor General (SG) of India.
The senior advocate whose appointment as defence counsel by Telecom Minister Kapil Sibal in the 2G case had led to the exit of the former SG Gopal Subramaniam, has emerged the clear front-runner for the job. Mohan Parasaran, Indira Jaising and Vivek Tank were the other names sent to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, according to media reports. An official announcement is expected in a couple of days.
Rohinton is the son of former SG and eminent jurist Fali S Nariman and has vast experience in several branches of law.
Chastised by the Supreme Court several times on critical issues over the last few months, several ministries of the government were dissatisfied with the performance of Subramaniam and wanted their cases to be presented better.
Upset at the apex court’s order on black money, which had called for formation of a special investigative team into the matter, the government had even sought to distance itself from “certain concessions, admissions, submissions and acknowledgments” made by the former SG. After Sibal’s decision to appoint Nariman, the message on the wall was clear for Subramaniam.
He had submitted his resignation to the prime minister, which was eventually accepted. Sibal had been backing Nariman’s case strongly.
also read
SC angered over criticism that it is trying to run govt, says judiciary blamed for executive not doing its job
The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed anguish over the criticism that it was trying to "run the government", saying the judiciary is blamed if it points out that the executive is not doing its job.
Advocate Ranjit Kumar appointed Solicitor General
The ACC also cleared the names of senior advocates Maninder Singh, L Nageshwar Rao, Tushar Mehta, PS Patwalia and Neeraj Kishen Kaul as Additional Solicitors General, the sources said.
PS Narasimha resigns as Additional Solicitor General citing personal reasons; asks govt to relieve him from duty from 15 December
PS Narasimha had recently lost his father and he often goes to Hyderabad to tend to his ailing mother.