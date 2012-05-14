Mrinal Sen turns 90, says he has not yet retired ‎

Far from calling it quits, legendary filmmaker Mrinal Sen on his 90th birthday says that he might just come up with another new film.

"Everyday I feel like making a new film. Ideas pop up out of my head. Let's see when I can act on them," Sen, who along with Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak changed the profile of Indian cinema in the eyes of the world, said.

Starring actress Nandita Das, his last film Aamaar Bhuvan (This, My Land) was released in 2002. "I haven't so far made any more films. But, to assure you, I do not think that I have retired," he told PTI in an interview.

With his films full of direct political statement, social analysis and psychological drama, the Left-leaning director is regarded as a pioneer of the alternative cinema movement in India and is often compared with his contemporary Satyajit Ray.

Besides bagging four National Film Awards as the best director for works like Khandhar (1984) and Bhuvan Shome (1969), he was also awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in filmmaking, in 2005.

Recently he got a call from a leading private bank offering him money to make films. "Money is not a problem for me. The bank said we can fund projects worth upwards of Rs 5 crore. I told them I can make six films with Rs 5 crore," Sen said.

When asked about his birthday party plans, the nonagenarian said he doesn't celebrate birthdays. "Birth or death, it is not my business to celebrate. My friends and relatives and others who think of me are there to celebrate if they will. Not me," Sen said.

