Marc Anthony files for divorce from JLo
Anthony filed papers Monday in Los Angeles' County Superior Court and he has requested for joint legal and physical custody of their four-year-old twins - Emme and Max, reports contactmusic.com.
Los Angeles: Singer Marc Anthony has filed for divorce from his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez. The couple split last summer and both have moved on with other relationships.
Anthony filed papers Monday in Los Angeles' County Superior Court and he has requested for joint legal and physical custody of their four-year-old twins - Emme and Max, reports contactmusic.com. They wed in 2004 - this was Lopez's third and Anthony's second marriage.
The documents were filed just two days after the couple had an awkward encounter on the talent show Q'Viva: The Chosen. Lopez called Anthony a pig on the show and laughed over it but he appeared annoyed as the episode continued.
"You have to realise that we filmed for months and so there is a lot of footage and you can cut things all kinds of ways... We have some clever producers... that have a great sense of humour," he told Entertainment Tonight in an interview.
IANS
